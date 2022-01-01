A map showing the location of Fairway Social AlpharettaView gallery

Fairway Social Alpharetta

review star

No reviews yet

240 South Main Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

NACHOS

$14.00

No chilli

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$12.00

SLIDER PLATTER

$17.00

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$12.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

DEVILED EGGS

$11.00

PORK BELLY

$13.00

TACOS

$13.00

CHIPS, SALSA & QUESO

$9.00

CHEESE CURDS

$11.00

PICKLE SPEARS

$7.00

CRISPY SHRIMP

$13.00

BUFFALO CHX DIP

$11.00

SPINACH/ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

PIMENTO CHZ DIP

$11.00

BBQ CHX FLATBREAD

$14.00

Hot Pretzels Bites

$9.00

ENTREES

DOUBLE STACK

$15.00

BBQ SANDWICH

$12.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$16.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

CHICKEN WAFFLE

$15.00

STROMBOLI

$12.00

SOUP/SALAD

CUP CHILI

$5.00

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

CAPRESE SALAD

$12.00

BOWL CHILI

$7.00

SIDES

Seasoned House Chips

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Side Caprese Salad

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00Out of stock

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

PITA BREAD

$3.00

Side Caesar salad

$5.00

Chicken

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

DESSERTS

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Donut Holes

$11.00

Cinnamon Pretzels

$9.00

KIDS MENU

Little Zingers

$8.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Pizza

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

NA BEV

SODA

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

Acqua Panna

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Water

Topo Chico

$4.50

Red Bull

$5.00

SHAREABLES

HOLY STROMBOLI

$45.00Out of stock

PAR-TEE PLATTER

$36.00

GRAB AND GO PLATTER

$25.00

FAIRWAY DIP TRIO

$30.00

PICKLE SPECIALS

Fried Pickles & Jalp

$8.00

Jerk Chicken

$9.00

LTO'S

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Loaded BBQ Fries

$10.00

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Apple Chimichanga

$8.00

DRINK SPECIALS

TACO TUESDAY DRAFT SPECIAL

$5.00

FIREBALL LEAGUE SPECIAL

$5.00

TACO TUESDAY MARGARITA SPECIAL

$5.00

SUNDAY MIMOSA SPECIAL

$5.00

SUNDAY BLOODY MARY SPECIAL

$5.00

Nutrl Bucket

$40.00

WINE BTB

$20 WINE SPECIAL

$20.00

BTL RED Gascon Malbec

$36.00

BTL RED Hoopla Mutt Red Blend

$72.00

BTL RED J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL RED Jax Y3 Cabernet

$60.00

BTL RED Katherine Cabernet

$56.00

BTL RED Louis Martini Cabernet

$40.00

BTL RED Benton Lane

$56.00

BTL SP Naveran Rose

$45.00

BTL WHT Buehler Chardonnay

$49.00

BTL WHT Carletto Prosecco

$42.00

BTL WHT Fleurs de Prarie Rose

$41.00

BTL WHT Harkin Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL WHT Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$53.00

BTL WHT Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$44.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot, Champagne

$120.00

BTL WHT Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio

$40.00

SHAREABLE DRINKS

HIT THE GREEN

$40.00

WATER HAZZARD

$40.00

MEGA MULE

$69.00

NA BEV

SODA

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

Acqua Panna

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Water

Topo Chico

$4.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Virgin Margarita

Margarita Virgin

$5.00

Mojito Virgin

$5.00

Bloody Mary Virgin

$5.00

CORNHOLE/GOLF LEAGUE SPECIALS

Ultra

$3.00

MILLER LITE DRAFT

$3.00

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

FIREBALL LEAGUE SPECIAL

$5.00

Coors Light Bucket X5

$20.00

TACO TUESDAY

TACO TUESDAY DRAFT SPECIAL

$5.00

TACO TUESDAY MARGARITA

$5.00

TACO SPECIAL

$5.00

Brunch Drink SPECIALS

SUNDAY BLOODY MARY

$5.00

SUNDAY MIMOSA

$5.00

NUTRL

Watermelon

$8.00

PINNEAPPLE

$8.00

NUTRL Bucket

$38.00

Ladies Wednesday

Ladies Ultra

$10.00

Ladies Lite

$10.00

Ladies Bud Light

$10.00

Backhouse Chardonnay

$10.00

Backhouse Cab

$10.00

Backhouse Pinot Noir

$10.00

Anterra Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Legends Bourbon

Legends Old Fashioned

$9.00

Legends Shot 1.5oz

$7.00

Legends Bourbon

$9.00

Legends Bottle

$40.00

Pickle & Social

Pickle Smash

$10.00

FOOTBALL SPECIALS

Miller lite

$7.00

Miller Lite PCHR

$23.00

Dos XX

$7.00

Twisted Tea Bucket X5

$25.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Dos XX PCHR

$28.00

Coors Light Bucket X5

$20.00

PEAK - 4pm - 10pm

PEAK 30MIN

$27.50

PEAK 1HR

$55.00

PREMIUM - Friday PM/All Day Sat

PREMIUM 30MIN

$32.50

PREMIUM 1HR

$65.00

SATURDAY 2HR BAY SPECIAL

$140.00

BACK 9

PUTT-GEN ADMIN

$9.00

PUTT-SENIORS/MILITARY

$5.00

PUTT-UNDER 12

$5.00

PUTT-REPLAY 9

$5.00

PUTTER RENTAL

$150.00

PUTTER - SAT SPECIAL

SUNDAY SIMS

OFF PEAK 30MIN

$20.00

OFF PEAK 1HR

$40.00

DARTS

REPLACEMENT DARTS

$50.00

GOLF LEAGUE

LEAGUE PLAY

$2,915.00

May 2022 dues

$2,915.00

PUTTR GAME

30MIN

$15.00

60MIN

$25.00

BANQUET FOOD

ALL AMERICAN COOKOUT - PER PERSON

$32.00

ALL AMERICAN PLATTER

$80.00

BACK 9 BBQ FEAST - PER PERSON

$28.00

BACK 9 BBQ PLATTER

$80.00

CHEESE/CHARCUTERIE PLATTER

$65.00

DELI SHOP - PER PERSON

$32.00

FAIRWAY DIP PLATTER

$65.00

MEDITERRANEAN PLATTER

$75.00

SALAD AND PASTA - PER PERSON

$26.00

$32 STREET TACO BAR - PER PERSON

$32.00

$34 STREET TACO -PER PERSON

$34.00

STREET TACO PLATTER

$78.00

THE CONTINENTAL - PER PERSON

$18.00

THE COUNTRY CLUB - PER PERSON

$24.00

TRADITION PLATTER

$80.00

Kids Party Food

$18.00

BANQUET BAY/LUX RENTAL

BANQUET-NON PEAK BAY RENTAL

$55.00

BANQUET-PEAK BAY RENTAL

$75.00

BANQUET-PREM BAY RENTAL

$90.00

BANQUET-NON PEAK LUX LOUNGE

$200.00

BANQUET-PEAK LUX LOUNGE

$300.00

BANQUET-PREMIUM LUX LOUNGE

$400.00

BANQUET - KID B-PACKAGE

$17.00

BANQUET - BACK 9

Kids Party Package

$17.00

BANQUET ITEMS

ROOM RENTAL

BANQUET RETAIL

BANQUET VENDOR

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

240 South Main Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pure Taqueria - Alpharetta
orange starNo Reviews
103 Roswell St Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
MADE Kitchen | El Gallo Latin Grilled Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
45 B Roswell St Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
City Eats Kitchen - 210 S. Main St., STE A
orange starNo Reviews
210 S. Main St., STE A Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Milton Village Park
orange starNo Reviews
555 Wills Rd. Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Cubanos ATL - Fetch Alpharetta
orange starNo Reviews
11440 Maxwell Road North Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Minnie Olivia
orange starNo Reviews
10 Roswell Street Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alpharetta

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alpharetta
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston