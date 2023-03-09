Fairway Social - Peachtree City Fairway Social - Trilith

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fairway Social - Trilith

305 Trilith Parkway

Suite 395

Fayetteville, GA 30214

STARTERS

CHIPS, SALSA & QUESO

$9.00

PRETZEL BITES

$9.00

CRISPY SHRIMP

$13.00

SMOKED WINGS

$12.00

CHEESE CURDS

$11.00

PICKLE SPEARS

$7.00

DEVILED EGGS

$11.00

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$12.00

PORK BELLY

$13.00

BUFFALO CHX DIP

$11.00

PIMENTO CHZ DIP

$11.00

SPINACH/ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

BBQ CHX FLATBREAD

$14.00

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$12.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

SLIDER PLATTER

$16.00

ENTREES

BBQ SANDWICH

$12.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

DOUBLE STACK

$15.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

SOUP/SALAD

CUP CHILI

$5.00

BOWL CHILI

$7.00

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

CAPRESE SALAD

$12.00

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

SIDES

Baked Beans

$5.00

Chicken

$6.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

Seasoned House Chips

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00

Side of Salsa

$5.00

Side of Celery and Carrots

$3.00

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Pretzels

$9.00

Donut Holes

$11.00

NA BEV

SODA

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Red Bull Sugarfree

$5.00

SHAREABLES

FAIRWAY DIP TRIO

$30.00

GRAB AND GO PLATTER

$25.00

PAR-TEE PLATTER

$36.00

SLIDER PLATTER

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Be More Social !!

305 Trilith Parkway, Suite 395, Fayetteville, GA 30214

