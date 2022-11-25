Restaurant header imageView gallery

Competitive Social Ventures Fairway Social

review star

No reviews yet

240 South Main Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Order Again

STARTERS

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$12.00

SLIDER PLATTER

$17.00

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$12.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

DEVILED EGGS

$11.00

PORK BELLY

$13.00

CHIPS, SALSA & QUESO

$9.00

CHEESE CURDS

$11.00

PICKLE SPEARS

$7.00

CRISPY SHRIMP

$13.00

BUFFALO CHX DIP

$11.00

SPINACH/ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

PIMENTO CHZ DIP

$11.00

BBQ CHX FLATBREAD

$14.00

Hot Pretzels Bites

$9.00

ENTREES

DOUBLE STACK

$15.00

BBQ SANDWICH

$12.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$16.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

CHICKEN WAFFLE

$15.00

LTO'S

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Loaded BBQ Fries

$10.00

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Apple Chimichanga

$8.00

SOUP/SALAD

CUP CHILI

$5.00

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

CAPRESE SALAD

$12.00

BOWL CHILI

$7.00

SIDES

Seasoned House Chips

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

PITA BREAD

$3.00

Chicken

$6.00

DESSERTS

Donut Holes

$11.00

Cinnamon Pretzels

$9.00

NA BEV

SODA

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SHAREABLES

PAR-TEE PLATTER

$36.00

GRAB AND GO PLATTER

$25.00

FAIRWAY DIP TRIO

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The chef-inspired menu combines some of golf’s greatest traditions with exciting specialty dishes. Fresh ingredients and regional flavors elevate our restaurants and bars to a destination all their own. Healthy and decadent options. Gluten-friendly and allergen conscious.

