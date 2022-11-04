Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fairways Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

3851 Manor Rd.

Austin, TX 78723

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Taco
Happy Gilmore
Migas

Taco Dinner Packs!

Dinner Pack for 4

$55.00

Dinner Pack for 6

$75.00

Appetizers

Fairways Salsa

$5.45+

corn tortilla chips

Tex Mex Queso

Tex Mex Queso

$6.50+

pico de gallo · corn tortilla chips

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.45+

pickled red onion · cotija · roasted pepitas · cilantro · corn  tortilla chips

Cantina Fries

Cantina Fries

$10.95

waffle fries · carne asada · queso · pickled red onion ·  lime sour cream · jalapeño · cilantro · cotija

Triple Birdie

$9.95

Tacos

Build Your Own Taco

Build Your Own Taco

$2.85

you choice of flour or corn tortilla, 2 ingredients, & choice of salsa.

Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore

$5.00

carne asada · onion · cilantro · lime

Merry Mex

Merry Mex

$4.95

chicken tinga · avocado · refried black beans · lettuce · pickled red onion · cotija

Great White Shark

Great White Shark

$6.25

beer battered snapper · cabbage · pico de gallo ·  chipotle lime mayo

Green Jacket

Green Jacket

$4.95

beer battered fried avocado · refried black beans · cabbage + pickled onion slaw · cumin crema · cilantro · jalapeño

Shooter McGavin

$5.75
Migas

Migas

$4.35

scrambled eggs · cheese · potato · pico de gallo

Vegan Green Jacket

$4.95

fresh avocado · vegan refried black beans ·  cabbage + pickled onion slaw · cilantro ·  jalapeño

Woman's Golf Taco

$5.00

Platos

Fairways Foursome

$9.95

four cheese quesadillas · pico de gallo · lime sour cream ·  fairways salsa · add choice of meat (+$2)

The Big Easy Burger

The Big Easy Burger

$10.95

6oz beef patty · ham · lettuce · tomato · onion · cheese ·  refried black beans · mayo

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$9.95

2 sunny-side up eggs · home fries · poblano + onion rajas ·  pico de gallo · lime sour cream · add choice of meat (+$2)

The Zalatoris

$3.25

The Morikawa

$3.95

The Bryson

$4.95

Quesadilla Platter

$27.95Out of stock

Sides

Rice And Beans

$2.50

Rice

$1.50

Black Refried Beans

$1.50

Small Waffle Fries

$2.85

Large Waffle Fries

$5.70

Scrambled Eggs

$2.25

Extra Chips

$1.00

Flour Tortilla

$0.25

Corn Tortilla

$0.25

Kids

Birdie

$2.25

chicken tinga + cheese taco

Ace

$2.25

carne asada + cheese taco

Eagle

$3.95

cheese quesadilla

Extra Salsa

Trevino Verde (Hot)

$0.25

Picante Red (Hot)

$0.25

Fairways Salsa (Mild)

$0.25

Half Gallon Frozens

1/2 Gallon Margarita

1/2 Gallon Margarita

$45.00

1/2 Gallon of our delicious frozen margarita made with altos plata tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, and agave syrup. 1 container equals almost 5.5 regular margs.

1/2 Gallon 19th Hole Lemonade

$45.00

Cocktails

Frozen Margarita - 12oz

$9.00

Frozen 19th Hole Lemonade - 12oz

$9.00

Frozen Pink Panther - 12oz

$11.00

Frozen Beach Please (Strawberry Daiquiri)

$11.00

Mo Willy Marg - 12oz

$12.00

Pink Panther 12oz

$10.00

Bloody Mary Bundle

$10.00

Transfusion Bundle

$10.00

Canteen Watermelon

$9.00

BC Canteen

$9.00

Canteen Lime

$9.00

Margarita for 2!!!

$18.00

Beer

Alstadt Hefe

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

ABW Cold Glory

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Dos XX

$4.00

Austin Eastciders Original

$6.00

ABW Flavor Country

$5.00

Landshark

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Karbach Love Street

$5.00

McConoaughaze

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Noisy Cricket IPA F&A

$6.00

Peacemaker

$5.00Out of stock

ABW Pearl Snap

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Independence Stash IPA

$6.00

Sportsball Pilsner F&A

$5.00

Super Awesome

$6.00

Seltzers

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

Topo Lemon Lime

$6.00

Topo Mango

$6.00

Topo Strawberry Guava

$6.00

Topo Pineapple

$6.00

Wine

Bev Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Bev Rose

$9.00

Liquor Bottles

BACARDI RUM

$5.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$7.00

FIREBALL

$7.00

Lunazul

$8.00

Tito's Vodka

$8.00

Water + Sparkling Water

Dasani Water

$2.50

20oz

MUSIC WATER

$1.75

Smartwater

$3.50

20oz

Topo Chico

$3.00

20.3oz

vitaminwater XXX

$2.75

açai-blueberry-pomegranate | 20oz

vitaminwater Refresh

$3.50Out of stock

tropical mango | 20oz

vitaminwater Energy

$3.50Out of stock

tripical citrus | 20oz

Black Cherry Waterloo

$2.25

Lemon-Lime Waterloo

$2.25

Sports Drinks

Powerade Lemon-Lime

$3.00

20oz

Powerade Orange

$3.00

20oz

Powerade Fruit Punch

$3.00

20oz

Powerade Blue

$3.00

20oz

Powerade Purple

$3.00

Powerade Blue Zero

$3.00

Powerade Grape Zero

$3.00

Powerade Strawberry Lemonade Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Soda

Coca Cola

$3.50

20oz

DIET COKE

$3.50

20oz

COKE ZERO

$3.50

20oz

SPRITE

$3.50

20oz

DR.PEPPER

$3.50

20oz

DIET DR PEPPER

$3.50

FANTA

$3.50

20oz

Tea + Coffee

Barrett's Coffee

$1.50

Roasted in Austin, TX | 12oz

COFFEE REFILL

$0.50

Peace Tea | Caddy Shack

$3.25

Iced Tea + Lemonade | 23oz

Peace Tea | Just Peachy

$3.25

Peace Tea | Razzleberry

$3.25

Moonshine Sweet Tea

$3.50

18.5oz

Moonshine Unsweet Tea

$3.50

18.5oz

Cantina Hot Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

Hi Brew Cold Coffee Bold Espresso

$4.00

Hi Brew Cold Coffee Mexican Vanilla

$4.00

Juice

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

20oz

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$3.50

12oz

Energy Drinks

Red Bull Sugarfree

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

NA Beer

Upside Dawn

$5.00

Run Wild

$5.00

For 4 People

Let us take care of dinner for your family of 4. We provide you with everything you need to make a delicious, easy taco dinner. Tortillas, choice of protein, taco toppings, salsa, rice, and beans are included!

Dinner Pack for 4

$55.00

For 6 People

Let us take care of dinner for your family of 6. We provide you with everything you need to make a delicious, easy taco dinner. Tortillas, choice of protein, taco toppings, salsa, rice, and beans are included!

Dinner Pack for 6

$75.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic tacos - fresh lime margaritas - ice cold beer

Website

Location

3851 Manor Rd., Austin, TX 78723

Directions

Gallery
Fairways Cantina image
Fairways Cantina image
Fairways Cantina image
Fairways Cantina image

