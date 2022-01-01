Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fair Winds Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1481 E Hill Park Road

BLDG 8

LEWISVILLE, TX 75056

Order Again

Apps

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Elote Bites

$8.49

Spicy Green Beans

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Texas Toothpicks

$5.99

Mexican Candy

$6.99

Steak Nachos

$10.99

Guac

$9.99

Street Tacos

Ground Beef Taco

$3.49

Fajita Beef Taco

$3.99

Chicken Taco

$3.49

Brisket Taco

$3.99

Soup/Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Garden

$7.99

American Classics

Charlie's burger

$9.49

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

Fish & Chips

$10.99

Shrimp basket

$12.49

Catfish

$11.99

The DAWG House Bologna Sandwich

$7.99

Voyage Bowl

TX Cowboy Bowl

$10.99

Sides

Steak Fries

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Rice & Beans

$1.99

Side House Salad

$2.99

Side Ceasar Salad

$2.99

Hush puppies

$2.49

Seasonal Veggies

$2.99

Extra Large Ranch

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Dog Menu

Dog Chicken & Rice

$4.99

Dog Beef & Sweet Potatoes

$4.99

Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

Powerade

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Water

Coffee

$2.49

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Topochico

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Miami Vice

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daq

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Red Velvet

$7.99

Bourbon Pecan Gelato

$4.50

Tres Leches

$7.99

Brunch

Bacon Egg Cheese Taco

$4.50

Steak Egg & Cheese Taco

$5.00

Brisket Egg & Cheese Taco

$4.75

Chorizo Egg & Cheese Taco

$4.50

Egg & Cheese Taco

$4.00

Breakfast plate

$6.50

Pancake Stack

$5.50

Side of Pancake (1)

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Glass of milk

$1.99

1 Egg

$2.00

TX Toast & Gravy

Veggie Omlete

$7.50

Burrito With Bacon

$9.00

Gourmet Taco

Mahi Tacos

$12.99

Crab Cake Tacos

$13.99

Salmon Tacos

$13.99

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$12.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Scenic waterfront Sports Bar and Grill tucked away in The Colony’s Pier 121 Marina on Lake Lewisville. Beer on draft, live music, and Pets welcome!

Website

Location

1481 E Hill Park Road, BLDG 8, LEWISVILLE, TX 75056

Directions

