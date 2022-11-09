Restaurant header imageView gallery

Misfits Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

201 S. Old Farm Road

Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

Order Again

Popular Items

PERSONAL PEPPERONI PIZZA
CHEESE STEAK
MISFITS SINGLE

APPETIZERS

ADD ON FRIES

$2.99

XL Crinkle cut french fry.

ADD ON OKRA

$2.99

Sliced okra rolled in seasoned breading and fried golden brown.

ARTISIAN CHIP

$3.89

Our handmade one-of-a-kind thinly sliced potato fried golden brown to make a delicious chip.

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.99

XL Crinkle cut french fry.

BASKET OF OKRA

$4.99

Sliced okra rolled in seasoned breading and fried golden brown.

FRIED PICKLES

$3.99

Tangy dill pickle chips dipped in a smooth flavorful batter and fried till crispy golden brown.

NACHOS AND CHEESE

$4.99

Made to order fresh tortilla triangles fried golden brown. Topped with an aged cheddar cheese sauce.

NACHOS AND SALSA

$3.50

$1.00

Side Of Green Peppers

$0.75

Side Of Onions

$0.75

Corn On Cob

$1.00

Jalepnos

$0.75

Side Of Bacon

$1.69

Side Of Chili

$1.69

DESSERTS

Homemade Fried Oreos. Fresh oreos dipped in a house made batter then fried golden brown and topped with powdered sugar.

3 FRIED OREOS

$5.29

Homemade Fried Oreos. Fresh Oreos dipped in a house made batter then fried golden brown and topped with powdered sugar.

4 FRIED OREOS

$6.29

Homemade Fried Oreos. Fresh oreos dipped in a house made batter then fried golden brown and topped with powdered sugar.

BURGERS

MISFITS SINGLE

$5.79

Fresh pattied ground chuck made to order. Placed on a pillowy potato knot bun. Ready to be topped with your favorites.

MISFITS DOUBLE

$9.79

Fresh pattied ground chuck made to order. 2 patties placed on a pillowy potato knot bun. Ready to be topped with your favorites.

HANGOVER SINGLE

$8.49

Fresh pattied ground chuck made to order. 1 patty placed on a pillowy potato knot bun. Comes topped with an egg cooked your way, bacon, mushrooms, onions, bbq, provolone, and mayo.

HANGOVER DOUBLE

$11.49

Fresh pattied ground chuck made to order. 2 patties placed on a pillowy potato knot bun. Comes topped with an egg cooked your way, bacon, mushrooms, onions, bbq, provolone, and mayo.

Extra Egg

$1.00

KIDS MEAL

Peanut Butter and Jelly on texas toast with a side of okra, french fries, or chips and a small drink.

KIDS TENDER MEAL

$6.99

2 tenders with a side of okra, french fries, or chips and a small drink.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Grilled cheese on texas toast with a side of okra, french fries, or chips and a small drink.

KIDS PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY

$5.00

Peanut Butter and Jelly on texas toast with a side of okra, french fries, or chips and a small drink.

CHICKEN

Fresh bone-in Wings fried golden brown and handspun in up to 2 (two) Sweet Baby Ray's sauce of your choice.

6 COUNT WINGS

$8.19

Fresh bone-in Wings fried golden brown and handspun in 1 (one) Sweet Baby Ray's sauce of your choice.

12 COUNT WINGS

$15.39

18 COUNT WINGS

$21.59

Fresh bone-in Wings fried golden brown and handspun in up to 3 (three) Sweet Baby Ray's sauces of your choice.

24 COUNT WINGS

$28.79

Fresh bone-in Wings fried golden brown and handspun in up to 4 (four) Sweet Baby Ray's sauces of your choice.

3 TENDERS

$6.99

3 breaded tenders fried golden brown.

6 TENDERS

$11.89

6 breaded tenders fried golden brown.

3 Free Wings Tim Buck

Out of stock

SANDWICHES

GRILLED PB&J

$2.99

Peanut butter and Jelly on two pieces of texas toast grilled to perfection and will melt in your mouth.

CHEESE STEAK

$12.99

Served on a toasted 7 inch roll with 8 oz of steak shredded can be topped with green peppers, onion, and mushrooms with your choice of american or provolone cheese.

GRILLED CHEESE

$2.99

Grilled cheese served on texas toast topped with provolone and american cheese.

RUSSELL STRIKER

$4.99

Grilled cheese at the next level. American and provolone cheese topped with grilled mushrooms and bacon served on texas toast.

BLT

$4.99

BEEF TIPS

1/2 POUND BEEF TIPS

$16.99

Beef Tips with Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, a side, and texas toast. Please specify if you would like to leave one of the veggies off your plate.

1 POUND BEEF TIPS

$22.99

Beef Tips with Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, a side, and texas toast. Please specify if you would like to leave one of the veggies off your plate.

WHOLE PIZZA

16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend pepperoni, beef, sausage, green peppers, onions, olives, and mushrooms cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

WHOLE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.99

16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

WHOLE PEPPERONI PIZZA

$14.99

16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and pepperoni cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

WHOLE SAUSAGE PIZZA

$14.99

16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and sausage cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

WHOLE BEEF PIZZA

$14.99

16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and beef cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

WHOLE MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$17.99

16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, and beef cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

WHOLE SUPREME PIZZA

$19.99

16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, and beef, onions, green peppers, olives, and mushrooms cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

PERSONAL PIZZA

9 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, and beef cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

PERSONAL CHEESE PIZZA

$4.99

9 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

PERSONAL PEPPERONI PIZZA

$5.99

9 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and pepperoni cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

PERSONAL BEEF PIZZA

$5.99

9 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and beef cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

PERSONAL SAUSAGE PIZZA

$5.99

9 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and sausage cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

PERSONAL MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$6.99

PERSONAL SUPREME PIZZA

$7.99

9 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, and beef, onions, green peppers, olives, and mushrooms cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.

SMALL / Bottled Water

BOTTLE WATER

$1.59

RED BULL

$3.99

SMALL DIET MOUNTAIN DEEW

$1.29

SMALL DIET PEPSI

$1.29

SMALL DR. PEPPER

$1.29

SMALL FRUIT PUNCH

$1.29

SMALL LEMONADE

$1.29

SMALL MOUNTAIN DEW

$1.29

SMALL PEPSI

$1.29

SMALL REFILL

$0.29

SMALL ROOT BEER

$1.29

SMALL SIERRA MIST

$1.29

SMALL SLUSHY STARWBERRY

$1.99

SMALL SLUSHY PINA COLADA

$1.99Out of stock

Small Blue Raspberry

$1.99

MEDIUM

MEDIUM DIET MOUNTAIN DEEW

$2.29

MEDIUM DIET PEPSI

$2.29

MEDIUM DR. PEPPER

$2.29

MEDIUM FRUIT PUNCH

$2.29

MEDIUM LEMONADE

$2.29

MEDIUM MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.29

MEDIUM PEPSI

$2.29

MEDIUM REFILL

$0.69

MEDIUM ROOT BEER

$2.29

MEDIUM SIERRA MIST

$2.29

Medium Orandeade

$2.29

MEDIUM SLUSHY STRAWBERRY

$2.99

MEDIUM SLUSHY PINA COLADA

$2.99Out of stock

Virgin Daiquiri

$2.99

Medium Blue Raspberry

$2.99

LARGE

LARGE DIET MOUNTAIN DEEW

$3.29

LARGE DIET PEPSI

$3.29

LARGE DR. PEPPER

$3.29

LARGE FRUIT PUNCH

$3.29

LARGE LEMONADE

$3.29

LARGE MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.29

LARGE PEPSI

$3.29

LARGE REFILL

$0.89

LARGE ROOT BEER

$3.29

LARGE SIERRA MIST

$3.29

LARGE SLUSHY STRAWBERRY

$3.99

LARGE SLUSHY PINA COLADA

$3.99Out of stock

Large Blue Raspberry

$3.99

BREAKFAST

EGG PLATE

$4.00

FRENCH TOAST

$3.50

PANCAKES

$3.50

PANCAKE PLATE

$5.50

HASHBROWN

$1.00

3 PEICE BACON

$1.50

EGG SANDWICH

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Where customers become family!

Website

Location

201 S. Old Farm Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

Directions

