Misfits Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
201 S. Old Farm Road
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
ADD ON FRIES
XL Crinkle cut french fry.
ADD ON OKRA
Sliced okra rolled in seasoned breading and fried golden brown.
ARTISIAN CHIP
Our handmade one-of-a-kind thinly sliced potato fried golden brown to make a delicious chip.
BASKET OF FRIES
XL Crinkle cut french fry.
BASKET OF OKRA
Sliced okra rolled in seasoned breading and fried golden brown.
FRIED PICKLES
Tangy dill pickle chips dipped in a smooth flavorful batter and fried till crispy golden brown.
NACHOS AND CHEESE
Made to order fresh tortilla triangles fried golden brown. Topped with an aged cheddar cheese sauce.
NACHOS AND SALSA
Side Of Green Peppers
Side Of Onions
Corn On Cob
Jalepnos
Side Of Bacon
Side Of Chili
DESSERTS
BURGERS
MISFITS SINGLE
Fresh pattied ground chuck made to order. Placed on a pillowy potato knot bun. Ready to be topped with your favorites.
MISFITS DOUBLE
Fresh pattied ground chuck made to order. 2 patties placed on a pillowy potato knot bun. Ready to be topped with your favorites.
HANGOVER SINGLE
Fresh pattied ground chuck made to order. 1 patty placed on a pillowy potato knot bun. Comes topped with an egg cooked your way, bacon, mushrooms, onions, bbq, provolone, and mayo.
HANGOVER DOUBLE
Fresh pattied ground chuck made to order. 2 patties placed on a pillowy potato knot bun. Comes topped with an egg cooked your way, bacon, mushrooms, onions, bbq, provolone, and mayo.
Extra Egg
KIDS MEAL
KIDS TENDER MEAL
2 tenders with a side of okra, french fries, or chips and a small drink.
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled cheese on texas toast with a side of okra, french fries, or chips and a small drink.
KIDS PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY
Peanut Butter and Jelly on texas toast with a side of okra, french fries, or chips and a small drink.
CHICKEN
6 COUNT WINGS
Fresh bone-in Wings fried golden brown and handspun in 1 (one) Sweet Baby Ray's sauce of your choice.
12 COUNT WINGS
18 COUNT WINGS
Fresh bone-in Wings fried golden brown and handspun in up to 3 (three) Sweet Baby Ray's sauces of your choice.
24 COUNT WINGS
Fresh bone-in Wings fried golden brown and handspun in up to 4 (four) Sweet Baby Ray's sauces of your choice.
3 TENDERS
3 breaded tenders fried golden brown.
6 TENDERS
6 breaded tenders fried golden brown.
3 Free Wings Tim Buck
SANDWICHES
GRILLED PB&J
Peanut butter and Jelly on two pieces of texas toast grilled to perfection and will melt in your mouth.
CHEESE STEAK
Served on a toasted 7 inch roll with 8 oz of steak shredded can be topped with green peppers, onion, and mushrooms with your choice of american or provolone cheese.
GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled cheese served on texas toast topped with provolone and american cheese.
RUSSELL STRIKER
Grilled cheese at the next level. American and provolone cheese topped with grilled mushrooms and bacon served on texas toast.
BLT
BEEF TIPS
1/2 POUND BEEF TIPS
Beef Tips with Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, a side, and texas toast. Please specify if you would like to leave one of the veggies off your plate.
1 POUND BEEF TIPS
Beef Tips with Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, a side, and texas toast. Please specify if you would like to leave one of the veggies off your plate.
WHOLE PIZZA
WHOLE CHEESE PIZZA
16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.
WHOLE PEPPERONI PIZZA
16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and pepperoni cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.
WHOLE SAUSAGE PIZZA
16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and sausage cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.
WHOLE BEEF PIZZA
16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and beef cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.
WHOLE MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, and beef cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.
WHOLE SUPREME PIZZA
16 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, and beef, onions, green peppers, olives, and mushrooms cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.
PERSONAL PIZZA
PERSONAL CHEESE PIZZA
9 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.
PERSONAL PEPPERONI PIZZA
9 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and pepperoni cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.
PERSONAL BEEF PIZZA
9 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and beef cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.
PERSONAL SAUSAGE PIZZA
9 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and sausage cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.
PERSONAL MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
PERSONAL SUPREME PIZZA
9 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, and beef, onions, green peppers, olives, and mushrooms cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.
SMALL / Bottled Water
BOTTLE WATER
RED BULL
SMALL DIET MOUNTAIN DEEW
SMALL DIET PEPSI
SMALL DR. PEPPER
SMALL FRUIT PUNCH
SMALL LEMONADE
SMALL MOUNTAIN DEW
SMALL PEPSI
SMALL REFILL
SMALL ROOT BEER
SMALL SIERRA MIST
SMALL SLUSHY STARWBERRY
SMALL SLUSHY PINA COLADA
Small Blue Raspberry
MEDIUM
MEDIUM DIET MOUNTAIN DEEW
MEDIUM DIET PEPSI
MEDIUM DR. PEPPER
MEDIUM FRUIT PUNCH
MEDIUM LEMONADE
MEDIUM MOUNTAIN DEW
MEDIUM PEPSI
MEDIUM REFILL
MEDIUM ROOT BEER
MEDIUM SIERRA MIST
Medium Orandeade
MEDIUM SLUSHY STRAWBERRY
MEDIUM SLUSHY PINA COLADA
Virgin Daiquiri
Medium Blue Raspberry
LARGE
LARGE DIET MOUNTAIN DEEW
LARGE DIET PEPSI
LARGE DR. PEPPER
LARGE FRUIT PUNCH
LARGE LEMONADE
LARGE MOUNTAIN DEW
LARGE PEPSI
LARGE REFILL
LARGE ROOT BEER
LARGE SIERRA MIST
LARGE SLUSHY STRAWBERRY
LARGE SLUSHY PINA COLADA
Large Blue Raspberry
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Where customers become family!
201 S. Old Farm Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870