Fairyland drive-in 59345 Somerton Hwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
59345 Somerton Highway, Barnesville, OH 43713
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wen Wu Buffet - 107 Plaza Dr ste q
No Reviews
107 Plaza Dr ste q Saint Clairsville, OH 43950
View restaurant
Mr. Lee's Family Restaurant - 2000 E Wheeling Ave
No Reviews
2000 E Wheeling Ave Cambridge, OH 43725
View restaurant