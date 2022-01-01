Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fairyland drive-in 59345 Somerton Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

59345 Somerton Highway

Barnesville, OH 43713

Popular Items

Hand dipped Ice cream Cup
Hand Dipped Milkshakes
Cheeseburger

Sandwiches/Burgers

Footlong Hot Dog

$3.75

Hot Dog

$2.25

Sloppy Joe

$3.75

Hamburger

$4.00

Cheeseburger

$4.25

Double Hamburger

$5.50

Double Cheesburger

$6.00

Sausage Patty Sandwich

$4.00

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$6.50

Hot Dog \ Fries

$5.00

Sausage Patty/home Fries

$5.00

Pulled Pork Bakes Potato

$5.00

Fried Food

Curly Fries

$3.00

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$5.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

3 Pc Chicken Strip Basket

$8.00

Onion Petals

$4.00

Kids Meal Chicken Strip Basket

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$4.00

Cheese Sticks

$4.50

Baked Potato

$3.00

Slaw

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$1.25+

Mountain Dew

$1.25+

Sierra Mist

$1.25+

Bottled Water

$1.00

Mountain Dew Spark

$1.25+

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Cup Of Ice Water

Strawberry Boba Tea

$4.00

Blueberry Boba Tea

$4.00

Peach Boba Tea

$4.00

Orange Crush

$1.25+

Root Beer

$1.25+

Complimentary Water

Cup of Water-Free

Milkshakes

Hand Dipped Milkshakes

$5.00+

Soft Serve Milkshakes

$4.50+

Cones

Hand Dipped Cone

$3.00+

Soft Serve Cone

$1.50+

Pretzel

$1.00

Cups/Bowls

Hand dipped Ice cream Cup

$3.00+

Specialty

Hand dipped Banana Split

$8.00

Hand Dipped Sundaes

$4.50+

Soft Serve Sundaes

$4.00+

Soft serve banana split

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

59345 Somerton Highway, Barnesville, OH 43713

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
