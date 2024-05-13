FAJITA GRILL 870 E Main ST
870 East Main Street
Bedford, VA 24523
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Taquitos$8.99
2 beef 2 chicken served with sour cream and cheese dipping sauce.
- Chimi Bites$8.99
- Grill Fries$11.99
Crispy Fries topeed with grilled protein of your choice, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo .
- Chorizo Dip$5.99
Grill Chorizo (Sausage) and our Delicous cheese sauce to make a great dipping flavor.
- Guacamole$3.75
- Cheese Dip$3.75
- Bean Dip$4.25
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$5.99
Crispy corn tortilla chip toppped with Cheese dip and your choice of topping.
- Bean Nachos$5.99
- Ground Beef Nachos$8.99
Crispy corn tortilla chip toppped with Cheese dip and your choice of topping.
- Chicken Nachos$8.99
- Texanos Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips loaded with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Topped with cheesedip, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes!
- Supremos Nachos$10.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Burri/Enchi/Quesa
- Fajita Quesadilla$10.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, grilled veggies and your choice of protein. Served with rice and sour cream salad.
- Quesadilla Rellena$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, beans and your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Verdes$10.99
2 Chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green sauce. Served with rice and salad.
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$11.99
4 Enchiladas, 1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 bean and 1 cheese topped with 3 salsas, red mole sauce, white sauce and green tomatillo salsa. Served with a plate of rice.
- Burrito Jalisco$12.99
Extra large burrito filled with rice, beans, carnitas, onions, tomato, bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, ranchero sauce, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream!
- Burrito Chipotle$12.99
Extra large Burrito filled with rice, beans,and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Topped with Chipotle Salsa and Cheese Sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Chk/Stk/Sf
- Chori Pollo$12.25
Griiled chicken breast topped with mexican chorizo sausage and cheese. Served with a side of rice and a salad.
- Pollo Calavasas$12.25
Grilled zuchinni, onions, and red peppers on a grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$12.99
3 enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp and red peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, Served with rice.
- Camarones Diabla$12.99
Grilled shrimp marinated in spicy salsa, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
- Carne Asada$13.99
10 oz steak topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and a Jalapeno Toreado!!
- Steak Vaquero$13.99
10 oz steak topped with grilled shrimp, mushrooms, and onions. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Special
- Carnitas$10.25
Our tender roast pork served with rice, beans salad and tortillas.
- Chimichangas$10.99
2 flour tortillas topped with cheese sauce and filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice, beans, and a salad.
- Arroz Ala Mexicana$11.25
Your choice of grilled protein, red peppers, onions and zucchini on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce and cilantro.
- Build Your Own Burrito$14.99
- Pick 2$9.99
Served with rice&beans. Choose from the following items with beef or chicken.
- Pick 3$11.25
Served with rice&beans. Choose from the following items with beef or chicken.
- Taco Fajita Salad$11.99
A crispy bowl shaped flour tortilla filled with tender grilled steak or grilled chicken cooked with grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Fajita Grill Salad$12.99
Mixed greens with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo, corn, black beans, cucumber, tomatoes, and crispy corn tortilla strips.
Tacos
- 1 Street Taco$4.50
- 3 Street Taco$12.99
- 1 Classic Taco$2.99
Crunchy corn or soft flour tortillas filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and cheese. ( add tomatoes and sour cream for $1 )
- 3 Classic Taco$7.99
Crunchy corn or soft flour tortillas filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and cheese. ( add tomatoes and sour cream for $1 )
- Birria Tacos$13.99
Three grilled corn tortillas filled with melted cheese, beef birria,cilantro and onion. Served with a savory dipping soup andl lime.
- Hawaiian Tacos$12.99
Two specialty tacos with steak or chicken grilled with bacon and pinapple topped with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans!
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Cilantro lime shrimp, in a corn tortilla Topped with cabbage slaw and pico de gallo.
- Fish Tacos$12.99
Batter up fish, in a flour tortilla, Topped with cabbage stew, cilantro, avocado and white sauce.
Fajitas
- Fajitas Classic$12.99
Your choice of grilled protein with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.Served wth rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream
- California Fajita$14.99
Chicken, Shrimp snd Steak grilled with peppers, onions, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Served with rice and topped with Cheesedip.
- Molcajete$17.99
Grilled chicken,Steak, Shrimp and Chorizo. Served in a hot stone bowl with grilled cactus, bell peppers, onions, cheese and mild sauce. Served with rice&beans!!
- Cheese Fajita$15.50
Grilled veggies with a rib eye steak. Grilled chicken breast and grilled shrimp. Topped with cheese sauce and a cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, and a salad.
- Fajita Brava$15.50
Steak, carnitas, chorizo, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes and peppers, The ultimate combination, sure to make your tounge a-tingiling. Served with rice,beans and salad.
Dessert
- Churros$5.25
Crispy Flour pastries topped with cinnamon sugar, honey, chocalte and whipped cream.
- Churro Cup$5.99
Churros in the shape of a cup filled with delicious icecream topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, honey and choclate.
- Fried Ice cream$4.25
A crispy pastry bowl covered cinnamon sugar filled with a crispy ice cream ball. topped with choclate, whipped cream and a cherry!!
- Flan$4.25
A mexican custard
Ala Carte
- Rice$3.99
- Beans$3.99
- 1/2 Beans 1/2 Rice$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Pickled Jalapenos$1.99
- Grill Jalapenos$1.99
- Sliced Avocado$4.00
- Tortillas Flour$1.99
- Corn Tortillas$1.99
- Pico de Gallo$1.99
- Sour Cream$1.99
- Shredded Cheese$2.99
- Tomatoes$1.99
- Grilled Sides
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
- Guacamole salad$3.75
- (1) Burrito$2.99
- Classic Enchilada (1)$4.50
- Chips$2.75
Lunch Menu
- Lunch Chimichanga$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans.
- Lunch Fajita$10.99
Your choice of grilled protein with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Lunch Arroz Ala Mexicana$9.99
Your choice of grilled protein with zucchini, onions and red peppers, On a bed of rice topped with Cheese dip and cilantro.
- Lunch Fajita Burrito$8.99
Choice of grilled protein, peppers,onions and tomatoes wrapped with beans in a flour tortilla topped with Cheesedip. Served with rice
- Lunch Pick 1$7.50
Served with rice&beans. You get to choose from the following items with beef or chicken
- Lunch Pick 2$8.99
Served with rice&beans. You get to choose from the following items with beef or chicken
- Lunch Taco Salad$8.99
A crispy bowl shaped flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.