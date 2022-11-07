Food Trucks
Chicken
Fajitas 'n Ritas Grand Prairie, TX
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2620 West Interstate 20, #101, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bad Boy BBQ and Seafood - 5317 Mansfield HWY
No Reviews
5317 Mansfield HWY Forest Hill, TX 76119
View restaurant
Fire Grounds Coffee Company - 1300 S Polk St Ste 138
No Reviews
1300 S Polk St Ste 138 Dallas, TX 75224
View restaurant
Taco Society - 1512 Commerce St. Dallas, TX
No Reviews
1512 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Prairie
Salata - F - 111 - Grand Prairie
4.6 • 1,167
3150 S State Highway 161 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurant
FireHouse Gastro Park - 321 W Main St
4.7 • 1,166
321 W Main St Grand Prairie, TX 75050
View restaurant
More near Grand Prairie