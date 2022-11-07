Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Chicken

Fajitas 'n Ritas Grand Prairie, TX

review star

No reviews yet

2620 West Interstate 20

#101

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Order Again

Chicken Finger Meal

(4) Finger Meal

$6.69

(8) Finger Meal

$9.49

Chicken Wings Meal

(4) Wings Meal

$7.59

(8) Wings Meal

$9.75

Fingers

(4) Piece Fingers

$4.29

(8) Piece Fingers

$7.19

(10) Piece Fingers

$8.49

(4) Piece Fingers w/ Rice

$4.49

(8) Piece Fingers w/ Rice

$6.39

(10) Piece Fingers w/ Rice

$7.35

Wings

(4) Piece Wings

$4.89

(8) Piece Wings

$7.79

(10) Piece Wings

$9.09

(4) Piece Wings w/ Rice

$4.89

(8) Piece Wings w/ Rice

$7.79

(10) Piece Wings w/ Rice

$9.09

Spicy Hawaiian Wings

(6) Piece Spicy Wings

$5.49

(8) Piece Spicy Wings

$7.19

(10) Piece Spicy Wings

$8.99

(6) Piece Spicy Wings w/ Rice

$6.09

(8) Piece Spicy Wings w/ Rice

$7.79

(10) Piece Spicy Wings w/ Rice

$9.59

Cat Fish Strips

(3) Piece Catfish

$4.39

(5) Piece Catfish

$7.19

(10) Piece Catfish

$14.09

(3) Piece Catfish w/ Rice

$4.99

(5) Piece Catfish w/ Rice

$7.79

(10) Piece Catfish w/ Rice

$15.19

Small Rice

Plain

$1.49

Chicken

$3.89

Beef

$4.99

Shrimp

$5.19

Combo

$5.79

Large Rice

Plain

$2.89

Chicken

$5.29

Beef

$6.39

Shrimp

$6.59

Combo

$7.19

Healthy Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$6.29

Orange Chicken Bowl

$6.29

Hot n Spicy Noodle Bowl

$7.09

Family Meals

(15) Piece Fingers

$10.69

(30) Piece Fingers

$18.99

(15) Piece Wings

$13.99

(30) Piece Wings

$27.89

Fingers and Wings Mix

$21.49

(20) Piece Spicy Wings

$18.39

(15) Piece Catfish

$20.69

Fountain

Large

$1.99

Water

Cup Of Ice

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2620 West Interstate 20, #101, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

