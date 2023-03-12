Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

Faklandia Brewing

238 Reviews

3807 S Packard Ave

St Francis, WI 53235

Popular Items

Side Mac N Cheese
Patty Melt
Tatchos

FOOD

Appetizers!

10oz Pretzel

10oz Pretzel

$12.00

10oz pretzel served with one free sauce of your choice! Additional sauces have an upcharge.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Clock shadow creamery cheese curds, battered in our very own beer batter and served with a side of our homemade ranch! Additional sauces are $1

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

10 Chicken nuggets. Hot crispy, comes with your choice of sauce!

Parmesan Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

The fanciest form of nuggets. Chicken nuggets, house marinara, topped with parmesan!

Fried Pickles

$8.00

A heaping pile of house battered pickles served with our house ranch!

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

a basket of cheese ravioli deep fried to golden perfection, served with house marinara!

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers filled with cream cheese! *Please allow extra time with these since we bake them for 12-15 minutes!

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Hand cut mozzarella, wonton wrapped, and panko breaded. Comes with house marinara. Bon Appetit!

Tatchos

Tatchos

$10.00

Tater tot nachos! Tots smothered in nacho cheese then topped with house made pico de gallo and jalapeno slices. Add ground beef, chicken, or bacon for $3

Reuben Rolls

$12.00

3 giant ruben rolls, house made corned beef, saurkraut, swiss cheese, and homemade thousand island dressing!

Salads!

Small Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese, served with Caesar dressing. Add chicken for $3

Large Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese, served with Caesar dressing. Add chicken for $3

Small House Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes , topped with croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken for $3

Large House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes , topped with croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken for $3

Burgers!

BAM Burger

$15.00

Our own creation! This burger comes topped with two strips of bacon, our sweet and savory bacon-apricot jam, french fried onions, and muenster cheese.

BLT Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Topped with two strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise.

Build Your Own Adventure Burger

$11.00

Build your own adventure with this burger. 1/2 pound angus ground beef cooked medium well on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of toppings.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Toped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese, and our housemade garlic aioli.

Palladius's Pub Burger

$15.00

A brewpub classic! Topped with French fried onions, two strips of bacon, and our house made beer cheese.

The Works Burger

$15.00

Everything but the kitchen sink on this burger! Topped with lettuce, tomato, white onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and American Cheese.

Veggie Burger

$15.00

A delicious veggie-based patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and white onion.

Patty Melt

$13.00

Our half lb burger patty on panini bread with American cheese and fried onions!

Sandwiches!

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

House smoked chicken thigh on a brioche bun with house made pickles and your choice of side.

Nox Beer Brat

$10.00

House smoked brat made with our Nox Atra beer on a brioche bun topped with mustard and sauerkraut. Served with house made pickles and your choice of side.

Pulled Pork Sando

$14.00

House smoked and shredded pork butt on a brioche bun with house made pickles and your choice of side.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

House smoked and sliced brisket on a brioche bun with house made pickles and your choice of side.

Fried Chicken Sando

$14.00

A whole chicken thigh smoked and then hand breaded and deep fried. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Your favorite cheese grilled on rustic panini bread!

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

A whole half pound of our house braised corned beef, sauerkraut, homemade thousand island, and swiss cheese piled on rye bread!

Meat Platters!

Brisket Platter

$18.00

House smoked brisket with a homemade corn bread muffin, coleslaw, and your choice of side. Upgrade side to Fak N' Cheese for $2

Chicken Thigh Platter

$13.00

House smoked chicken thigh with a homemade corn bread muffin, coleslaw, and your choice of side. Upgrade side to Fak N' Cheese for $2

Nox Atra Beer Brat Platter

$12.00

House smoked Nox Atra beer brat topped with mustard and sauerkraut. Served with a homemade corn bread muffin, coleslaw, and your choice of side. Upgrade side to Fak N' Cheese for $2

Pulled Pork Platter

$14.00

House smoked and shredded pork butt with a homemade corn bread muffin, coleslaw, and your choice of side. Upgrade side to Fak N' Cheese for $2

Double Meat Platter

$21.00

Choice of 2 house smoked meats with a homemade corn bread muffin, coleslaw, and your choice of side. Upgrade side to Fak N' Cheese for $2

Triple Meat Platter

$24.00

Choice of 3 house smoked meats with a homemade corn bread muffin, coleslaw, and your choice of side. Upgrade side to Fak N' Cheese for $2

Pizza Party!

Make a pizza selection from below, no substitutions or additions please!

Build A Pizza!

$10.00

Hand tossed Stephen's Bread pizza crust topped house made marinara, and mozzarella cheese! Choose any additional toppings, $2 for meat, $1 for Veggies!

Sides N Such!

Fries

$3.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Seasoned Tots

$4.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Side Cornbread Muffin

$1.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Sd Sauerkraut

$1.00

Side Scrambled Eggs (Brunch Only)

$2.00

Side Fried Egg (Brunch Only)

$1.00

Sd Hash Browns (Brunch Only)

$3.00

1 Potato Pancake (Friday Only)

$2.00Out of stock

Sauces!

Apricot Vinaigrette

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo BBQ

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Stone Ground Mustard

$1.00

Tarter Sauce (Fridays Only)

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Yellow Mustard

$1.00

Sausage Gravy (Brunch Only)

$1.00

Apple Sauce (Fridays Only)

$1.00

Weekend Specials Menu

Specials!

BBQ Jalapeno Chicken Pizza

BBQ Jalapeno Chicken Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Candied jalapeños, caramelized onions, smoked chicken, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection on our signature bbq sauce on a hand-tossed pizza crust from Stephens Bread!

Uncle Randy's Deconstructed Apple Pie Ala Mode

Uncle Randy's Deconstructed Apple Pie Ala Mode

$10.00

Our very own cornbread topped with homemade caramel sauce, deep-fried cinnamon sugar apples, and finally topped with whiskey Purple Door Ice Cream! Yummy!

Desserts

Carrie's Crispies

Peanut Butter Cup

$5.00

Puppy Chow

$5.00

Rocky Road

$5.00

Smores

$5.00

Animal Cookie

$5.00

PB Caramel Brownie

$5.00

Cinnamon Crunch

$5.00

House made desserts

Cream cheese Apple pie filling nestled perfectly in a mini dumpling wrapper and fried to perfection! Set of 4, icing for dipping!

Apple pie fritters!

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a crisp craft beer, fantastical cocktail, and scrumptious food all in our fantasy land called Faklandia!

Website

Location

3807 S Packard Ave, St Francis, WI 53235

Directions

