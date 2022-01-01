Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Falabella Family Bistro
101 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Falabella is a Family Bistro serving authentic Italian dishes, pastas, panini, salads, charcuterie boards and crepes.
Location
6027 Wesley Grove Blvd suite 105, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
