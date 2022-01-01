Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan

Falabella Family Bistro

101 Reviews

$$

6027 Wesley Grove Blvd suite 105

Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Alfredo

Insalate

$11.00+

House Salad

$10.00+

Mediterranea

$13.00
Citrus

$13.00

House greens,chef selected fruits,Burrata,toasted pine nuts ,sweet lemon vinaigrette .

Sandwiches

California

$10.00

Cubano

$12.00

Philly

$11.00

Sausage & Peppers

$11.00Out of stock
Tonno

$11.00

Pesto Chicken

$11.00

Chicken Parm (Panini)

$12.00

Antipasto

$26.00

Imported Meats

$18.00

Entrees

Classic Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00
Chicken Parm

$19.00
Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Lasagna

$17.00

Pomodoro,Bechamel,House meat sauce, mozzarella,parmesan,basil.

Frutti di Mare

$22.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00
Vongole

$16.00

Pasta alla Norma

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00
Burrata Rigatoni

$18.00

House made Rigatoni, Bolognese Sauce, Topped with Burrata, Chives

Ravioli Cinque

$19.00
Gnocchi Genovese

$16.00

Stuffed Salmon

$19.00

Short Ribs

$19.00

Filet

$27.00

Scallops

$32.00

Piattini

Broccoli Toasts

$10.00
Bruschetta

$10.00

Calamari

$14.00
Sam's Meatballs

$11.00

Ravioli Flight

$14.00

Garlic Baguette

$6.00

Caprese

$11.00

Zucchini

$9.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Ricotta Gnocchi Bolognese

$13.00

House made Ricotta Gnocchi, Pink Creamy Bolognese, Shallots, Garlic, Fresh Parmesan, Basil

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$6.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Affogato

$6.00

Rainbow Cookie (Single)

$8.00

Rainbow Cookie (Box)

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

$11.00

Oreo Cake

$11.00

Rainbow Cookie Pound

$18.95Out of stock

Black And White Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

Whole Plain Cheesecake

$60.00

Whole Specialty Cheesecake

$65.00Out of stock

Brownie Swirl Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Small Cannoli Tray

$30.00Out of stock

Large Cannoli Tray

$60.00Out of stock

Tiramisu Small Tray

$60.00Out of stock

Rainbow Cookie Tray Small

$65.00Out of stock

Cannoli Cake (Full)

$65.00

Quattro Leches

$10.00Out of stock

Humming Bird Cake

$9.00

Dark Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Apple Caramel Chzcake

$10.00

Specials

Sirloin

$27.00

Tuscan Apple Cake

$10.00

Cajun Shells

$22.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Antipasto Bread Refire

Pasta

$7.00

Bread Refire For Boards

Shrimp

$5.00

Chicken

$4.00

Meatball

$3.00

Scallops

$8.00

Salmon

$8.00

Appetizers

Antipasto

$100.00+

Caprese

$75.00+

Garlic Baguette

$30.00+

Cauliflour Mash

$50.00+

Entrees

Lasagna

$120.00+

Sam's Meatballs

$75.00+

Chicken Parm

$150.00+

Chicken Piccata

$140.00+

Chicken Marsala

$140.00+

Pasta Alla Norma

$120.00+

Lobster Ravioli

$95.00+

House Salad

$70.00+

Crostini

$35.00+

Spaghetti Meatballs

$80.00+

Pasta W/ Bolognese

$85.00+

Spaghetti

$45.00+

Salads

House Salad

$45.00+

Caesar Salad

$50.00+

Medit Salad

$50.00+

Desserts

Tiramisu

$60.00+

Rainbow Cookies

$65.00+

Cannoli

$35.00+

NY Cheesecake

$78.00

Specialty Cheesecake

$90.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Falabella is a Family Bistro serving authentic Italian dishes, pastas, panini, salads, charcuterie boards and crepes.

