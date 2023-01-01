A map showing the location of Falafel Corner - Arden 3045 ARDEN WAYView gallery

Falafel Corner - Arden 3045 ARDEN WAY

review star

No reviews yet

3045 ARDEN WAY

SACRAMENTO, CA 95825

Platters

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$13.99

Falafel, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$13.99

CHicken, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$13.99

Gyro Meat, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$14.99

Gyro Meat, Chicken, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread

Greek Salad Platter

$8.49

Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Sumac

Philly Fries

$12.99

Gyro Meat, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and sauce over a bed of fries

Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$7.99

Falafel, Hummus, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Salata, Tzatziki, Pita Bread

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$8.99

Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Salata, Tzatziki, Pita Bread

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Salata, Tzatziki, Pita Bread

Philly Wrap

$8.99

Chicken or Gyro, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Pita Bread

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

Classic Hamburger

$5.99

Beef Patty, Thousand Island Spread, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.99

Beef Patty, American Cheese, Thousand Island Spread, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

2 Beef Patties, 2 Slices of American Cheese, Thousand Island Spread, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion

Bacon Chedder Burger

$10.99

Beef Patty, Beef Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Thousand Island Spread, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion

Badmash Burger

Badmash Burger

$12.99

2 Beef Patties, Beef Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Spread, Badmash Sauce, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions

Chicken Burger

$6.99

Chicken Breast, Thousand Island Spread, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken breast with Sweet Baby Ray's Nashville hot sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun.

Appetizers

Quesadilla

$5.99

Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Ranch Dressing, Badmash Sauce (Spicy)

Dolma

$3.99

Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves

Falafel à la Carte

Falafel à la Carte

$5.99

Shredded Lettuce, Falafel, Cucumbers, with Tzatziki and Tahini Sauce

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Fries

$2.99

Curly Fries

$3.99

Basket Of Curly

$5.99

1 Falafel Ball

$1.49

Side of Pita

$2.49

Side of Rice

$2.49

Side of Hummus

$2.49

Side Of Gyro

$3.49

Side Of Chicken

$3.49

Pita Chips

$2.99

Pita Strips

$2.99

Basket Of Fries

$3.99

Kids Meal

Kids Falafel Meal

$5.99

Kids sized order of Falafel. Includes Kids Fries and a drink

Kids Nuggets Meal

$5.99

Kids sized order of Chicken Nuggets. Includes Kids Fries and a drink

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$5.99

Kids sized Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese. Includes Kids Fries and a drink

Kids Mozzarella Sticks Meal

$5.99

Drinks

Small Fountain

$2.49

12oz Fountain Drink

Can

$1.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Bottled Water

$0.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3045 ARDEN WAY, SACRAMENTO, CA 95825

Directions

