  • Home
  • /
  • Roseville
  • /
  • Falafel Corner - Pleasant Grove - 973 Pleasant Grove Blvd STE 100
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Falafel Corner - Pleasant Grove 973 Pleasant Grove Blvd STE 100

review star

No reviews yet

973 Pleasant Grove Blvd STE 100

Roseville, CA 95678

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Platters

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$13.99

Falafel, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$13.99

CHicken, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$13.99

Gyro Meat, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$14.99

Gyro Meat, Chicken, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread

Greek Salad Platter

$8.49

Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Sumac

Philly Fries

$12.99

Gyro Meat, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and sauce over a bed of fries

Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$7.99

Falafel, Hummus, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Salata, Tzatziki, Pita Bread

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$8.99

Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Salata, Tzatziki, Pita Bread

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Salata, Tzatziki, Pita Bread

Philly Wrap

$8.99

Chicken or Gyro, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Pita Bread

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

Classic Hamburger

$5.99

Beef Patty, Thousand Island Spread, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.99

Beef Patty, American Cheese, Thousand Island Spread, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

2 Beef Patties, 2 Slices of American Cheese, Thousand Island Spread, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion

Bacon Chedder Burger

$10.99

Beef Patty, Beef Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Thousand Island Spread, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion

Badmash Burger

Badmash Burger

$12.99

2 Beef Patties, Beef Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Spread, Badmash Sauce, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions

Chicken Burger

$6.99

Chicken Breast, Thousand Island Spread, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken breast with Sweet Baby Ray's Nashville hot sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun.

Appetizers

Quesadilla

$5.99

Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Ranch Dressing, Badmash Sauce (Spicy)

Dolma

$3.99

Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves

Falafel à la Carte

Falafel à la Carte

$5.99

Shredded Lettuce, Falafel, Cucumbers, with Tzatziki and Tahini Sauce

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Fries

$2.99

Basket Of Fries

$3.99

Curly Fries

$3.99

Basket Of Curly

$5.99

1 Falafel Ball

$1.49

Side of Pita

$2.49

Side of Rice

$2.49

Side of Hummus

$2.49

Side Of Gyro

$3.49

Side Of Chicken

$3.49

Pita Chips

$2.99

Pita Strips

$2.99

Kids Meal

Kids Falafel Meal

$5.99

Kids sized order of Falafel. Includes Kids Fries and a drink

Kids Nuggets Meal

$5.99

Kids sized order of Chicken Nuggets. Includes Kids Fries and a drink

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$5.99

Kids sized Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese. Includes Kids Fries and a drink

Kids Mozzarella Sticks Meal

$5.99

Drinks

Small Fountain

$2.49

12oz Fountain Drink

Can

$1.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Bottled Water

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

973 Pleasant Grove Blvd STE 100, Roseville, CA 95678

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Stone - 933 Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
933 Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 130 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
10271 Fairway Dr #120 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville - 781 pleasant grove blvd
orange starNo Reviews
781 pleasant grove blvd roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Sabores Mexican Cuisine Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
10271 Fairway Dr Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi Roseville
orange star4.4 • 5,766
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
14 Beach Hut Deli - 14 Rocklin (5 Star)
orange star4.1 • 263
6761 Stanford Ranch Rd Rocklin, CA 95677
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roseville

My Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 20,975
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats
orange star4.6 • 5,868
8620 Sierra College Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi Roseville
orange star4.4 • 5,766
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Roseville
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 2,993
3984 Douglas Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston