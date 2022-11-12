Main picView gallery

Falafel Factory -KRATE

review star

No reviews yet

5903 GOLDVIEW PKWY UNIT 107

Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Shawarma Pita

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.75

Canned Soda

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Flavored Water

$2.00Out of stock

Bai

$3.50Out of stock

Vitamin Water

$3.50Out of stock

Sprit

$2.50Out of stock

Spring

$3.50

Sandwiches

Falafel Pita (VG)

$12.99

5 falafel balls in a freshly baked pita with hummus and 3 choices of salad bar toppings with a side of tahini dressing.

Falafel Lafa

$16.99Out of stock

Falafel Wrap

$13.99

Falafel Platter(with Pita)

$14.99

Falaburger (Comes With Small Fries)

$12.95

delicious falafel burger with tahini sauce, red onion, lettuce, and tomato in a bun.

Shawarma Pita

$15.99

organic chicken shawarma comes with hummus and 4 choices of salad bar toppings.

Shawarma Wrap

$16.99

organic chicken shawarma comes with hummus and 4 choices of salad bar toppings.

Shawarma Lafa

$21.00Out of stock

Shawarma Platter (With Pita)

$18.99

shawarma with 4 salad bar toppings.

Sabich With Soda

$12.50Out of stock

hummus, egg and eggplant in a freshly baked pita.

Burger

$5.99Out of stock

Pita Burger (Comes With Cabbage Salad)

$14.50Out of stock

our signature beef with our spicy sauce grilled and topped with basil and tahini sauce.

Hot Dog with Fries

$5.99

Classic hot dog served with fries

Chicken Breast Pita

$15.99Out of stock

Shawarma 16oz

$6.99

Shawarma Wrap 2 Toppings

$5.00Out of stock

Wrap One Choice

$5.00Out of stock

Shawarma Wrap With Fries

$18.50

Chalah Sneitzel

$16.99

Salad Bowls

Falafel Salad

$9.50

5 falafel balls on a bed of salads of your 4 choices from the salad bar toppings.

Shawarma Salad

$13.99

your custom salad with 4 choices from the salad bar topped with shawarma

Make Your Own Salad (Half)

$6.50

comes with 4 salad bar options

Make Your Own Salad (Whole)

$7.99

Comes with 7 salad bar options

Falafel Salad Half

$5.99Out of stock

16oz Salad

$4.99

Shawarma And Falafel (Combo On A Salad)

$9.99

Side Dishes

Classic Hummus(with Pita)

$5.95

Spicy Hummus (With Pita)

$5.99

Hummus Shawarma(with Pita)

$8.99

Hummus Falafel(with Pita)

$7.99

Hummus Zatar (With Pita)

$5.99

French Fries

$3.99

Large French Fries

$5.99

5 Falafel Balls

$5.50

Extra Pita

$1.50

Extra Eggplant

$1.95

Pita Zatar

$2.49

Chamuzim

$1.25

Bissli Remix

$3.00Out of stock

Bissli BBQ

$2.50

Bamba

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Moroccan Veggie Cigars

$6.99

Bisley Smokey

$2.50

Bissli Falafel

$2.50

Bissli Onion

$2.50

Bissli Pizza

$2.50

Creme Puff

$6.00

Rice&kofta Kebab

$19.50Out of stock

Shawarma Wrap With Fries

$18.50

Challah Schnizel

$16.99Out of stock

Moroccan Salads

Babaganoush 8oz

$5.50

eggplant roasted with garlic, olive oil, and delicious moroccan spices mixed with mayo.

Moroccan Beets Salad 8oz

$4.99

made with egg, potato, carrots, and peas mixed with mayo, and moroccan spices.

Matbucha Salad 8oz

$5.50

made from fresh tomatoes, hot green peppers, garlic, olive oil, and moroccan spices.

Moroccan Eggplant Salad 8oz

$5.99

made with delicious fried eggplant, red pepper, garlic, and parsley.

Moroccan Carrot Salad 8oz

$4.95

Dressings

Tahini 8oz

$3.99

Zhug 8oz

$5.99

moroccan hot sauce.

Amba 8oz

$4.99

made from pickled mango.

Green Zhug 8oz

$5.99

made from hot peppers, parsley, and moroccan spices.

Tehini On The Side

$0.50

Spicy On The Side

$0.50

Amba On The Side

$0.50

Sandwiches

Falafel Pita (VG)

Falafel Pita (VG)

$12.99

5 falafel balls in a freshly baked pita with hummus and 3 choices of salad bar toppings with a side of tahini dressing.

Falafel Lafa

$16.99Out of stock
Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$15.99

Falafel Platter With Pita

$14.99
Falaburger +small Fries

Falaburger +small Fries

$12.95

delicious falafel burger with tahini sauce, red onion, lettuce, and tomato in a bun.

Shawarma Pita

Shawarma Pita

$16.99

organic chicken shawarma comes with hummus and 4 choices of salad bar toppings.

Shawarma Wrap

$16.99

organic chicken shawarma comes with hummus and 4 choices of salad bar toppings.

Shawarma Lafa

$21.00Out of stock

Shawarma Platter (With Pita)

$18.99

shawarma with 4 salad bar toppings.

Sabich

$7.99Out of stock

hummus, egg and eggplant in a freshly baked pita.

Burger

$5.99Out of stock
Pita Burger

Pita Burger

$14.99Out of stock

our signature beef with our spicy sauce grilled and topped with basil and tahini sauce.

Hot Dog with Fries

$4.99

Classic hot dog served with fries

Chicken Breast Pita

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken Breast Wrap

$16.99Out of stock

Moroccan Salads

Babaganoush 8oz

Babaganoush 8oz

$4.99

eggplant roasted with garlic, olive oil, and delicious moroccan spices mixed with mayo.

Moroccan Beets Salad 8oz

$4.99

made with egg, potato, carrots, and peas mixed with mayo, and moroccan spices.

Matbucha Salad 8oz

Matbucha Salad 8oz

$6.99

made from fresh tomatoes, hot green peppers, garlic, olive oil, and moroccan spices.

Moroccan Eggplant Salad 8oz

Moroccan Eggplant Salad 8oz

$5.99

made with delicious fried eggplant, red pepper, garlic, and parsley.

Moroccan Carrot Salad 8oz

$4.99

Salad Bowls

Falafel Salad

$8.99

5 falafel balls on a bed of salads of your 4 choices from the salad bar toppings.

Shawarma Salad

$12.99

your custom salad with 4 choices from the salad bar topped with shawarma

Make Your Own Salad (Half)

Make Your Own Salad (Half)

$4.99

comes with 4 salad bar options

Make Your Own Salad (Whole)

Make Your Own Salad (Whole)

$7.99

Comes with 7 salad bar options

Shawarma And Falafel (Combo On A Salad)

$9.99

Side Dishes

Classic Hummus(with Pita)

Classic Hummus(with Pita)

$4.99

Spicy Hummus (With Pita)

$5.99

Hummus Shawarma

$8.99
Hummus Falafel With Pita

Hummus Falafel With Pita

$7.99
Hummus Zatar (With Pita)

Hummus Zatar (With Pita)

$5.99

French Fries

$3.99

Large French Fries

$6.25

5 Falafel Balls

$4.99

Extra Pita

$1.25

Extra Eggplant

$1.25

Pita Zatar

$2.49

Chamuzim

$1.25

Bissli Remix

$3.00

Bissli BBQ

$2.50

Bamba

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Cream Puff

$5.00

Dressings

Tahini 8oz

$3.99

Zhug 8oz

$5.99

moroccan hot sauce.

Amba 8oz

$4.99

made from pickled mango.

Green Zhug 8oz

$5.99

made from hot peppers, parsley, and moroccan spices.

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.75

Canned Soda

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come see us at the Grove in Wesley Chapel, FL!

Location

5903 GOLDVIEW PKWY UNIT 107, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Urban Sweets
orange starNo Reviews
5903 Goldview Parkway, Unit 103 Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel
orange star4.4 • 1,908
3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Best NY Pizza of Wesley Chapel
orange starNo Reviews
27429 Wesley Chapel Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Chick'n Fun - 27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
27320 Wesley Chapel Blvd Tampa, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (SR 54)
orange star4.2 • 1,585
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Top Shelf Sports Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd. Welsey Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wesley Chapel

BurgerMonger - Wesley Chapel
orange star4.3 • 2,183
1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel
orange star4.4 • 1,908
3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (SR 54)
orange star4.2 • 1,585
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (S. Wesley/Bruce B Downs)
orange star4.2 • 1,585
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Noble Crust Wesley Chapel
orange star4.8 • 1,510
28330 Paseo Drive Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Wesley Chapel FL (Wiregrass)
orange star4.4 • 675
2000 Piazza Avenue Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wesley Chapel
Zephyrhills
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Dade City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Land O Lakes
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lakeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Brooksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston