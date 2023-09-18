Falafel Heights
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Falafel Made From Scratch. Wraps and bowls made with love.
Location
4118 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
