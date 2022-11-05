Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Falafel King

review star

No reviews yet

260 Washington St.

Boston, MA 02108

Popular Items

Falafel Rollup
Taboule


Plate

$10.25

Wrap

$9.25

Salad

$10.25

Falafel Rollup

$7.85


PARTY OF 4

$39.99

ALL FAMILY MEALS ORDERS COMES WITH FREE: Cheese, Olives, Pickles, Onion, Pita Bread

PARTY OF 6

$59.99

ALL FAMILY MEALS ORDERS COMES WITH FREE: Cheese, Olives, Pickles, Onion, Pita Bread

PARTY OF 8

$79.99

ALL FAMILY MEALS ORDERS COMES WITH FREE: Cheese, Olives, Pickles, Onion, Pita Bread

Hot Containers

Chicken

$4.99

8 oz

Beef

$4.99

8 oz

Kufta Kabob

$4.99

8 oz

Chicken Kabob

$4.99

8 oz

Lamb

$5.99

8 oz

Rice

$2.99

8 oz

Chicken

$6.99

16 oz

Beef

$6.99

16 oz

Kufta Kabob

$6.99

16 oz

Chicken Kabob

$6.99

16 oz

Lamb

$7.99

16 oz

Rice

$3.99

16 oz

Cold Containers

Hummus

$3.99

8 oz

Baba Ghanoush

$3.99

8 oz

Taboule

$3.99

8 oz

Feta Cheese

$2.99

8 oz

Olives

$2.99

8 oz

Bread

$2.99

6 pcs

Hummus

$4.99

16 oz

Baba Ghanoush

$4.99

16 oz

Taboule

$4.99

16 oz

Feta Cheese

$3.99

16 oz

Olives

$3.99

16 oz

Homemade Sauce

Spicy

$2.99

8 oz

Garlic

$2.99

8 oz

Tahina

$2.99

8 oz

Cilantro Paste

$2.99

8 oz

Hot Sauce

$2.99

8 oz

Spicy

$3.99

16 oz

Garlic

$3.99

16 oz

Tahina

$3.99

16 oz

Cilantro Paste

$3.99

16 oz

Hot Sauce

$3.99

16 oz

Protein

Chicken Shawarma

$49.00

Half - Servers 10 people

Beef Shawarma

$49.00

Half - Servers 10 people

Chicken Kabob

$49.00

Half - Servers 10 people

Beef Kabob

$49.00

Half - Servers 10 people

Lamb Kabob

$60.00

Half - Servers 10 people

Fillings

Rice

$16.00

Half - Servers 10 people

Mediterranean Salad

$25.00

Half - Servers 10 people

Falafel

$15.00

Half - Servers 10 people

Hummus

$15.00

Half - Servers 10 people

Premium Sides

Baba Ghanoush

$30.00

Half - Servers 10 people

Taboule

$30.00

Half - Servers 10 people

Grape Leaves

$30.00

Half - Servers 10 people

Sauce

Spicy

5oz - Servers 10 people

Garlic

5oz - Servers 10 people

Tahina

Cilantro Paste

10 oz - Serves 20 people

Dressing Olive Oil

10 oz - Serves 20 people

Drinks & Dessert

Coke

$2.49

20 oz

Diet Coke

$2.49

20 oz

Ginger Ale

$2.49

20 oz

Sprite

$2.49

20 oz

Iced Tea

$2.49

20 oz

Half & Half (Iced Tea/Lemonade)

$2.49

20 oz

Lemon Snapple

$2.49

20 oz

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.49

20 oz

Water

$1.49

20 oz

Baklava

$20.00

Servers 10 people

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
260 Washington St., Boston, MA 02108

Falafel King - Boston Washington St image
Falafel King - Boston Washington St image

