Falafel Nation

100 Reviews

$$

1170 Howell Mill Rd

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIES W/ HARISSA MAYO
PITA Chicken Shawarma
PITA Falafel

In Pita

PITA Falafel

PITA Falafel

$12.00

Green falafel, hummus, Israeli salad, tahini, schug, sumac slaw

PITA Chicken Shawarma

PITA Chicken Shawarma

$14.00

Chicken shawarma, babaganoush, tahini, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, harissa, amba, onion

PITA Sabich

PITA Sabich

$12.00

Fried eggplant, hummus, Israeli salad, sumac slaw, amba, harissa, tahini, hard-boiled egg, crispy potatoes

COMBO Falafel

COMBO Falafel

$17.00

Falafel pita, fries and soda

COMBO Shawarma

COMBO Shawarma

$19.00

Chicken shawarma pita, fries and soda

COMBO Sabich

COMBO Sabich

$17.00

Sabich pita, fries and soda

Falafel Nation Family Meal - For Two

Falafel Nation Family Meal - For Two

$40.00

Pick 2: Falafel Pita , Chicken Shawarma Pita OR Sabich Pita. Served with: Tahini (4 oz), Sauce trio (2 oz each of harisaa, schug, amba), Israeli salad (8 oz), 2 Fries, 2 Cookies.

Bowls

HUMMUS BOWL

HUMMUS BOWL

$8.00

fried chickpeas, boiled egg, tahini, sumac slaw, pickles, two pita

CHOPPED SALAD BOWL

CHOPPED SALAD BOWL

$10.00

romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing

CHOPPED SALAD BOWL COMBO

CHOPPED SALAD BOWL COMBO

$15.00

romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing. Combo features the addition of fries and a non-alcoholic beverage of your choice.

HUMMUS BOWL COMBO

HUMMUS BOWL COMBO

$13.00

fried chickpeas, boiled egg, tahini, sumac slaw, pickles, two pita, COMBO features the addition of Fries and a beverage of your choice.

Sides & More

FRIES W/ HARISSA MAYO
$3.50

FRIES W/ HARISSA MAYO

$3.50
SIDE OF BABAGHANOUSH (8 oz)
$6.00

SIDE OF BABAGHANOUSH (8 oz)

$6.00
SIDE OF ISRAELI SALAD (8 oz)
$5.00

SIDE OF ISRAELI SALAD (8 oz)

$5.00

SIDE OF HUMMUS (8 oz)
$5.00

$5.00
1 FRESH PITA
$1.00

1 FRESH PITA

$1.00
5 FRESH PITA

5 FRESH PITA

$5.00

Five freshly baked pitas

SIDE OF FALAFEL (4 BALLS)
$4.00

SIDE OF FALAFEL (4 BALLS)

$4.00

SIDE OF CHICKEN SHAWARMA (8 oz)
$6.00

$6.00

Sweets

CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI COOKIE
$2.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI COOKIE

$2.00

Sauces

SCHUG (2 oz)
$0.50

SCHUG (2 oz)

$0.50
HARISSA MAYO (2 oz)
$0.50

HARISSA MAYO (2 oz)

$0.50
PEACH AMBA (2 oz)
$0.50

PEACH AMBA (2 oz)

$0.50
TAHINI (2 oz)
$0.75

TAHINI (2 oz)

$0.75
HARISSA (2 oz)
$0.50

HARISSA (2 oz)

$0.50

Sodas

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Mountain Valley Spring 1L
$6.00

Mountain Valley Spring 1L

$6.00
Mountain Valley Sparkling 1L
$6.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling 1L

$6.00
Mountain Valley Spring 500ml
$3.00

Mountain Valley Spring 500ml

$3.00
Mountain Valley Sparkling 500ml
$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling 500ml

$3.00

Pellegrino Soda
$3.00

$3.00

Boylan Soda

$3.00

Beer / Wine / Cocktails

GOLDSTAR

$6.00

ALMAZA PILSNER
$7.00

$7.00

CLASSIC CITY LAGER
$7.00

$7.00

BROOKLYN BREWING
$6.00

$6.00

CC TROPICALIA
$7.00

$7.00

BEER COMBO SUB
$3.00

$3.00

PRISMA CAN 250ML
$11.00

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTrendy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Falafel Nation image
Falafel Nation image
Falafel Nation image

