"Ashland restaurants have launched "Rogue To Go", a pilot of reusable take out containers. The program offers a durable, standardized take out container to help reduce waste. Ashland customers can buy a container and use it at several participating restaurants. Containers are filled with food and carried away. When finished, the customer exchanges the used box for a clean one and the cycle repeats. (Customers can also exchange for a metal token, which is easier to carry around than an empty box.)" Participating Restaurants: Ashland Food Cooperative Falafel Republic Pie and Vine Sesame Asian Kitchen Simple Cafe