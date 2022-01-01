Falafel Republic imageView gallery

Falafel Republic

39 Reviews

$$

1465 Siskiyou Blvd.

Ashland, OR 97520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pita
Bowl
Salad

Menu

Pita

Pita

$10.00

Our House-made Pitas are served with Israeli salad, pickled cabbage, tahini, and garlic sauce.

Bowl

Bowl

$14.00

Tumeric Ginger Rice, House Lentils, Hummus and choice of 3 sides

Salad

Salad

$13.00

Local Field Greens, Israeli Salad, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Cabbage, Pita, Creamy Tahini Dressing or Red Wine Vinaigrette

Side Extra Protein

Side Extra Protein

$2.00
Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$4.75

Crispy Scoop Fries (Gluten-Free & Vegan).

Fries w/ Feta

Fries w/ Feta

$5.75

Crispy Scoop Fries served with Spicy Feta Dip (Gluten-Free & Vegetarian).

Republic Fries

$10.50
House Pita

House Pita

$2.00

Freshly Made Pita Bread.

Side of Falafel

Side of Falafel

$4.00

Ground Chickpeas, Fresh Herbs, Spices, Sesame, Flash Fried (Gluten-Free & Vegan).

Add Hummus In Pita

$1.00

Add hummus to your pita sandwich (Vegan & Gluten-Free).

Feta Cheese

Feta Cheese

$0.50

Cow's Milk Feta Cheese (Vegetarian).

Kalamata Olives

Kalamata Olives

$0.50
Side Hummus Dip

Side Hummus Dip

$4.00

Ground Chickpeas, Tahini, Olive Oil, Lemon, Garlic all blended into a creamy, smooth spread (Vegan).

Spicy Feta Dip

$3.00

Feta blended with Yogurt, Tomato and Spicy Harissa Sauce - goes great with Crispy Fries (Vegetarian).

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$5.75

Roasted Red Beets tossed with Lebneh and Za'atar Seasoning (Vegetarian & Gluten-Free).

Moroccan Carrot Salad

Moroccan Carrot Salad

$5.75

Organic Carrots, Currants, Walnut, Feta, Fresh Citrus (Vegetarian).

Side Quinoa

$5.50
Israeli Salad

Israeli Salad

$5.75

Persian Cucumbers, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parsley, Olive Oil (Vegan & Gluten-Free).

Bowl Lentil Soup

Bowl Lentil Soup

$5.00

Lentils, Carrot, Onion, Tomato, Cauliflower, Middle-Eastern Spices (Vegan).

Side Cauliflower

$5.75

Add House Crispy Fries into your Pita! Yum!

Side Chicken

$6.00

All Natural, Antibiotic-Free, Northwest Raised, brined and slow roasted in our Rotisserie.

Side Eggplant

$6.00

Roasted Chicken Ala Carte

$15.00Out of stock

Northwest-Raised, Hormone & Antibiotic-Free, All-Natural Whole Chicken. Brined and slow-roasted in our Rotisserie and seasoned with Za'atar. Served with Harissa Sauce. ***Ready by 2:00 each day*** Call to reserve one!

Roasted Chicken Meal

$23.00Out of stock

Northwest-Raised, Hormone & Antibiotic-Free, All-Natural Chicken, brined and slow-roasted in our Rotisserie. Meal includes Israeli Salad, your choice of Rice or Pita, and Harissa Sauce.

Avocado

$2.00

Side Beef+Lamb

$6.00

All Natural Stacks of Lamb Flank and Beef Sirloin, Spit-Fired with Mediterranean Spices.

Kids Pita

$5.00

Half Pita filled with choice of Protein and Veggies - for 10 and younger.

TZATIKI

TZATIKI

$1.00

Yogurt, Cucumber, Dill, Garlic, Lemon Dip

Harissa

$2.00

Side Tahini Sauce

$1.00

Blended Sesame Seeds, Lemon Juice (Vegan).

Side Garlic Sauce

$1.00
Side Cabbage

Side Cabbage

$5.50

Pickled Red Cabbage (Vegan).

Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.00

Tumeric Ginger Rice

Extra Veggies On Salad/Bowl

$2.00

Olive Oil/zaatar

$1.00

Side Of Brisket

$10.00

Brisket Soup

$8.00

DRINKS

Tractor Tea

$3.00
Bottled Cascade Water

Bottled Cascade Water

$3.00

Caldera Ginger

$3.00

Humm Kombucha

$4.00

Rose Lemonade

$3.50
KID Selzters

KID Selzters

$1.50

Bubbly Water in Cute Little Cans.

Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Hi-Ball

$3.50

True North

$3.00

Mate

$2.75Out of stock

FROZEN

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

House made, whole vanilla beans, fancy chocolate

Slushy

Slushy

$3.75

Baklava

$4.00

RETAIL

Rogue Togo Container

Rogue Togo Container

$10.00

"Ashland restaurants have launched "Rogue To Go", a pilot of reusable take out containers. The program offers a durable, standardized take out container to help reduce waste. Ashland customers can buy a container and use it at several participating restaurants. Containers are filled with food and carried away. When finished, the customer exchanges the used box for a clean one and the cycle repeats. (Customers can also exchange for a metal token, which is easier to carry around than an empty box.)" Participating Restaurants: Ashland Food Cooperative Falafel Republic Pie and Vine Sesame Asian Kitchen Simple Cafe

Za'tar

Za'tar

$3.00

Extra Container

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1465 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland, OR 97520

Directions

Gallery
Falafel Republic image

Similar restaurants in your area

Happy Bowl - 1401 sisikiyou blvd #3
orange starNo Reviews
1401 sisikiyou blvd #3 Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Morning Glory - 1149 Siskiyou Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,559
1149 SISKIYOU BLVD Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Pie + Vine
orange star4.1 • 1,027
358 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
NW Raw
orange starNo Reviews
370 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Cocorico
orange starNo Reviews
15 N First St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ashland

Greenleaf Restaurant - Ashland
orange star4.4 • 1,718
49 N Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Morning Glory - 1149 Siskiyou Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,559
1149 SISKIYOU BLVD Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Peerless Restaurant & Bar - Ashland's Railroad District
orange star4.6 • 1,450
265 4th Street Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Caldera Brewing Company - 590 Clover Ln
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Pie + Vine
orange star4.1 • 1,027
358 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashland
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston