Appetizers

Hummus

$4.99+

Baba Ghanoush

$4.99+

Falafel

$2.50+

Grape leaves

$4.99+

Mezze

$13.99

Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich

$8.99+

Beef Kabob Sandwich

$8.99+

Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$8.99+

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$8.99+

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$8.99+

Falafel Sandwich

$7.99+

Kufta Kebab sandwich

$7.99+

Entrees

Lamb Entree

$16.99

Gyro Entree

$14.99

Falafel Entree

$14.99

Combination Entree

$15.99

Kafta Entree

$14.99

Beef Shawarma Entree

$14.99

Chicken Shawarma Entree

$13.99

Beef Kabob Entree

$14.99

Chicken Kabob Entree

$13.99

Drinks

Soda

$1.99

Tea

$2.99

Turkish Coffee

$4.99

Smoothie of your choice

$4.99

Bottled water

$1.79

Yogurt Drink

$2.99

MIS Drink

$2.99

Sweets

Baklava

$4.99

Soups and Salads

Lentil soup

$4.99

Fattoush Salad

$3.99+

Jerusalem Salad

$3.99+

Tabouleh Salad

$4.99+

Cucumber Yoghurt

$3.99+

Arabic Style Shawarma

Arabic style chicken shawarma

$12.99

Arabic style beef shawarma

$12.99

Catering

10 people Mezze combination

$119.99

Comes with hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel, tabouleh salad, grape leaves and pita bread.

5 people Mezze combination

$64.99

Comes with hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel, tabouleh salad, grape leaves and pita bread.

10 people mix grill

$144.99

Comes with 3 types of meat, rice, salad and pita bread.

5 people mix grill

$74.99

Comes with 3 types of meat, rice, salad and pita bread.

Kids plate

Grilled chicken kabob

$7.99

Your choice of rice or French fries.

Side orders

Rice

$4.99

French fries

$3.50

Add meat

$5.99+

Sauce

$0.75

Pita bread

$0.75

Delivery fees

$5 delivery fee

$5.00

$6 delivery fee

$6.00

$7 delivery fee

$7.00

$8 delivery fee

$8.00

$9 delivery fee

$9.00

$10 delivery fee

$10.00

$11 delivery fee

$11.00

$12 delivery fee

$12.00

$13 delivery fee

$13.00

$14 delivery fee

$14.00

$15 delivery fee

$15.00