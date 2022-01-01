Restaurant header imageView gallery

Falbo Bros Pizzeria - Coralville 3286 Crosspark Rd

3286 Crosspark Road

Coralville, IA 52241

Popular Items

Large Build You Own
XL Build Your Own
Medium Build Your Own

Appetizers

Cheesey Garlic Bread

$3.99+

Cheese Sticks

$7.99+

Bacon Ranch Bread

$6.59+

Garlic Bread

$2.49+

Bread Sticks

$3.99+

Spinach Cheese Bread

$6.99

10pc Chicken Tenders

$11.50

5pc Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$8.50

Dozen Wings

$18.00

Half Dozen Wings

$9.00

Large Fries

$5.00

Small Fries

$3.00

Build Your Own

Small Build Your Own

$11.99

Medium Build Your Own

$13.99

Large Build You Own

$15.99

XL Build Your Own

$17.99

Gluten Free Build Your Own

$13.99

Specialty Thin Crust Pizza

Thin Falbos Supreme

$15.99

Our Falbos Supreme Pizza is topped with Black Olives, Green Peppers, Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage.

Thin Mac Attack

$15.99

Our Mac Attack Pizza is topped with Elbow Mac, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella.

Thin Ben's Other

$15.99

Our Bens Other Pizza is topped with Garlic, Marinara, Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomatoes.

Thin BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Mozzarella.

Thin Arizona Ranch

$15.99

Our Arizona Ranch Pizza is topped with Arizona Ranch, Bacon, Chicken, Mozzarella.

Thin Veggie

$15.99

Our Veggie Pizza is topped with Black Olives, Green Peppers, Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Onions.

Thin Slaughterhouse Five

$15.99

Our Slaughterhouse five Pizza is topped with Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage.

Thin Meat Eaters

$15.99

Our Meat Eaters Pizza is topped with Canadian Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage.

Thin Garlic Chicken Ranch

$15.99

Our Garlic Chix Ranch Pizza is topped with Bacon, Chicken, Garlic, Mozzarella, Ranch.

Thin Italian Stallion

$15.99

Our The Italian Stallion Pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Onions, Salami, Tomatoes.

Thin Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Supreme Pizza. Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard Sauce topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.

Thin Taco Pizza

$15.99

Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Taco Sauce, Tomatoes.

Specialty Deep Dish Pizza

Deep Falbos Supreme

$17.99

Our Falbos Supreme Pizza is topped with Black Olives, Green Peppers, Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage.

Deep Mac Attack

$17.99

Our Mac Attack Pizza is topped with Elbow Mac, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella.

Deep Ben's Other

$17.99

Our Bens Other Pizza is topped with Garlic, Marinara, Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomatoes.

Deep BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Mozzarella.

Deep Arizona Ranch

$17.99

Our Arizona Ranch Pizza is topped with Arizona Ranch, Bacon, Chicken, Mozzarella.

Deep Veggie

$17.99

Our Veggie Pizza is topped with Black Olives, Green Peppers, Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Onions.

Deep Slaughterhouse Five

$17.99

Our Slaughterhouse five Pizza is topped with Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage.

Deep Meat Eaters

$17.99

Our Meat Eaters Pizza is topped with Canadian Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage.

Deep Garlic Chicken Ranch

$17.99

Our Garlic Chix Ranch Pizza is topped with Bacon, Chicken, Garlic, Mozzarella, Ranch.

Deep Italian Stallion

$17.99

Our The Italian Stallion Pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Onions, Salami, Tomatoes.

Deep Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Supreme Pizza. Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard Sauce topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.

Deep Taco

$17.99

Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Taco Sauce, Tomatoes.

Specialty Stuffed Pizza

Stuffed Falbos Supreme

$19.99

Our Falbos Supreme Pizza is topped with Black Olives, Green Peppers, Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage.

Stuffed Mac Attack

$19.99

Our Mac Attack Pizza is topped with Elbow Mac, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella.

Stuffed Ben's Other

$19.99

Our Bens Other Pizza is topped with Garlic, Marinara, Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomatoes.

Stuffed BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Mozzarella.

Stuffed Arizona Ranch

$19.99

Our Arizona Ranch Pizza is topped with Arizona Ranch, Bacon, Chicken, Mozzarella.

Stuffed Veggie

$19.99

Our Veggie Pizza is topped with Black Olives, Green Peppers, Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Onions.

Stuffed Slaughterhouse Five

$19.99

Our Slaughterhouse five Pizza is topped with Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage.

Stuffed Meat Eaters

$19.99

Our Meat Eaters Pizza is topped with Canadian Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage.

Stuffed Garlic Chicken Ranch

$19.99

Our Garlic Chix Ranch Pizza is topped with Bacon, Chicken, Garlic, Mozzarella, Ranch.

Stuffed Italian Stallion

$19.99

Our The Italian Stallion Pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Onions, Salami, Tomatoes.

Stuffed Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Supreme Pizza. Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard Sauce topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.

Stuffed Taco Pizza

$19.99

Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Taco Sauce, Tomatoes.

Specialty Gluten Free Pizza

GF Falbos Supreme

$13.99

Our Falbos Supreme Pizza is topped with Black Olives, Green Peppers, Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage.

GF Mac Attack

$13.99

Our Mac Attack Pizza is topped with Elbow Mac, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella.

GF Ben's Other

$13.99

Our Bens Other Pizza is topped with Garlic, Marinara, Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomatoes.

GF BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Our BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Mozzarella.

GF Arizona Ranch

$13.99

Our Arizona Ranch Pizza is topped with Arizona Ranch, Bacon, Chicken, Mozzarella.

GF Veggie

$13.99

Our Veggie Pizza is topped with Black Olives, Green Peppers, Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Onions.

GF Slaughterhouse Five

$13.99

Our Slaughterhouse five Pizza is topped with Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage.

GF Meat Eaters

$13.99

Our Meat Eaters Pizza is topped with Canadian Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage.

GF Garlic Chicken Ranch

$13.99

Our Garlic Chix Ranch Pizza is topped with Bacon, Chicken, Garlic, Mozzarella, Ranch.

GF Italian Stallion

$13.99

Our The Italian Stallion Pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Onions, Salami, Tomatoes.

GF Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Supreme Pizza. Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard Sauce topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.

GF Taco Pizza

$13.99

Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Taco Sauce, Tomatoes.

Calzone

Falzone

$9.00

Build Your Own

Subs

The Fat Fablos Sandwich

$9.00

Fat Falbo is served with Banana Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Garlic, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Salami.

Meatball Bomber Sandwich

$9.00

Meatball Bomber Sandwich is served with Chicago Style Meatballs, Marinara , Parmesan.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$5.00

Taco Salad is served with Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Taco Chips, Taco Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes.

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad is served with , Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Romaine Lettuce.

House Salad

$5.00

House Salad is served with Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes.

Greek Salad

$5.00

Greek Salad is served with Black Olives, Cucumbers, Feta, Greek Dressing, Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes.

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Falbo Bros Pizzeria opened for business August 1, 1992 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Pizzeria was brought to life by two University of Wisconsin students who wanted to create a better tasting pizza. The word quickly spread and Falbo Bros has grown from one location, to stores in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Texas. Our focus has always been on using high quality ingredients and combining them with our traditional pizza technique. We only use stone deck ovens powered by flames, not conveyor belts, and our sauce and pizza dough are made from scratch. Our pizzas are handmade, recipes are passed down, and ingredients prepared by hand, not a machine. We put the extra time and effort into crafting our delicious pizza, and we think you will notice the difference.

Location

3286 Crosspark Road, Coralville, IA 52241

Directions

