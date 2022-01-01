Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Falling Rabbit

248 Reviews

$$$$

3580 W. Lawrenceville St.

Duluth, GA 30096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Grilled Oysters

$18.00

Roasted Pumpkin

$14.00

Steak Tartare

$22.00

Fried Maitake

$16.00

Baked Goat Cheese

$18.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$16.00

Charcuterie Board

$14.00

Soup

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Extra York Puddings

$3.00

Extra Crostini

$2.00

Pasta / Entrees

Agnolotti

$20.00

Cacio E' Pepe

$16.00

Gargati

$23.00

Strip

$60.00

Duck Leg

$32.00

Smoked Belly

$32.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$28.00

Mkt. Fish

$35.00

Pork Chop

$40.00

Eggplant

$26.00

Sides

Fries SD

$10.00

Peas SD

$10.00

Rice SD

$10.00

Potatoes SD

$10.00

Cauliflower SD

$10.00

Pumpkin SD

$10.00

Desserts

Blondie

$12.00

Choc. Truffle

$12.00

Sorbet

$12.00

Dessert Fee

$3.00

Kids

Kids Chicken

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Shake & Stir

Cocktail Class

$50.00

Whiskey Tasting

Castle & Key Tasting

$65.00

Private Events

Event Deposit

$500.00

Pre-Fixe Menu

Pre-Fixe

$50.00

PF Soup

PF House Salad

PF Caesar Salad

PF 8oz Ribeye

PF Mkt. Fish

PF Eggplant

PF Blondie

PF Choc. Truffle

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3580 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth, GA 30096

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Duluth Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,404
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange starNo Reviews
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201 Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Ribbys Wings and Ribs
orange starNo Reviews
1956 Duluth Hwy A-104 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
The Island Grill Duluth - 3665 Club Dr Ste. 102
orange starNo Reviews
3665 Club Dr Ste. 102 Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee - Moore Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Hot-To-Molly
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Duluth

The Melting Pot - Duluth GA
orange star4.6 • 1,552
3610 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Duluth Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,404
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 4505-Duluth
orange star4.1 • 1,218
3492 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek
orange star4.5 • 967
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
orange star4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies - Duluth
orange star4.4 • 190
2200 Duluth Hwy Duluth, GA 30095
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Duluth
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston