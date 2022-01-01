  • Home
  • /
  • Eugene
  • /
  • Falling Sky PourHouse & Delicatessen - 790 Blair Boulevard
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Falling Sky PourHouse & Delicatessen 790 Blair Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

790 Blair Boulevard

Eugene, OR 97402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch
Back Alley Burger
Turkey Apple Cheddar

Entrees

Back Alley Burger

$16.00

6 oz beef patty, bacon, cheddar, pickled red onions, greens and garlic aioli on a burger bun

BBBLT (Blair Boulevard BLT)

$15.00

Thick cut peppered bacon, tomato, cabbage, garlic and herb cream cheese on sourdough.

Beef Belly Banh Mi

$18.00

Smoked beef belly pastrami cured for 8-12 days on toasted ciabatta with pickled carrots, cucumber and garlic, fresh jalapeño, cilantro and Korean BBQ sauce.

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

fried black bean patty, cheddar, pickled red onions, tomato, greens and chipotle aioli on a burger bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

fried or grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, greens and ranch on a burger bun.

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Swiss, cheddar, parmesan, feta, grilled tomatoes and garlic on sourdough

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$18.00

Grilled chicken on toasted ciabatta with pickled carrots, cucumber and garlic, fresh jalapeño, cilantro and Korean BBQ sauce.

Pacific Northwest

$16.00

Smoked portobellos, sauerkraut, tomato, red onion, roasted carrot hummus, beer mustard, arugula and sunflower seeds on ciabatta.

Pesto Sandwich

$17.00+

grilled chicken, tomato, greens, arugula walnut pesto and balsamic reduction on a ciabatta. (Sub Blackened Salmon for +$5)

Sliders

$6.50

Southwest Turkey Club

$15.00

smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, tomato, red onion, greens and chipotle aioli on sourdough

The Reuben: Beef Belly

$18.00

our house cured and smoked beef belly pastrami with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on marbled rye.

The Reuben: Corned Beef

$17.00

our house cured and smoked corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on marbled rye.

The Reuben: Pastrami

$18.00

our house cured and smoked brisket pastrami with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on marbled rye.

The Reuben: Portobello

$15.00

our house smoked portobello mushrooms with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on marbled rye.

The Reuben: The Rachel (Turkey)

$16.00

our house smoked turkey with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on marbled rye.

Turkey Apple Cheddar

$14.00

smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, pickled apples and honey mustard on sourdough.

Turkey Melt

$15.00

smoked turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, red onion, garlic aioli, jalapeño sauce on sourdough.

Under the Table Burger

$17.00

6 oz beef patty, bleu cheese, smoked portobello mushrooms, carmelized onions, greens and garlic aioli on a burger bun

Snacks

Yeasty, buttery pastry dough filled with Bavarian cream & topped with honey glazed almonds. *contains gelatin*

Applesauce

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

deep fried breaded pickles slices with jalepeno sauce and ranch

Fries - Large

$9.00

w/ ketchup

Fries - Small

$5.00

w/ ketchup

Fries-Cajun Large

$10.00

w/ ketchup

Fries-Cajun Small

$6.00

w/ ketchup

Fries-Garlic Parmesan Large

$12.00

w/ ketchup

Fries-Garlic Parmesan Small

$7.00

w/ ketchup

Pastrami Cheese Fries

$14.00

A large order of fries loaded with grilled pastrami, cheese sauce, Russian dressing, red onions and scallions.

Hummus Plate

$12.00

roasted carrot hummus with rosemary infused olive oil, sunflower seeds, fresh veggies, olives, pickled red onions, sliced ciabatta and sourdough crackers.

Pickled Plate

$6.00

plate of assorted pickled vegetables.

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$5.00

Sauerkraut

$2.50

Chocolate chip cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Monster Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup

$5.00+

roasted red pepper & tomato soup, with rosemary infused olive oil. Served with sourdough crackers.

Soup Special

$5.00+

Arugula Sunflower Salad - Small

$7.00

arugula, sunflower seeds, parmesan, griddled lemon and black pepper. Drizzled with rosemary infused olive oil and served with lemon vinaigrette.

Arugula Sunflower Salad -Large

$11.00

House Salad - Small

$6.00

greens, carrots, pickled red onions and radishes, your choice of dressing.

House Salad - Large

$9.00

Strawberry Apple Salad - Small

$8.00

mixed greens, pickled apple slices, pickled strawberries, candied walnuts and feta. Drizzled with balsamic reduction and served with strawberry vinaigrette.

Strawberry Apple Salad - Large

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

w/ Ranch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sauces

Beer Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Russian Dressing

$0.50

Strawberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

To Go Beer

"Cheers to the Land" CDA w/ Spruce Tips

$14.50

Brite Forecast Kolsch 4/pk

$13.99

CloudBreak Helles Lager 4/pk

$11.99

Oktoberfest: Cloud Gazer Marzen Lager 4/pk

$13.99

Pre-Sip German Pilsner 4/pk

$13.99

Puddles Porter 4/pk

$13.99

Rain Gauge IPA 4/pk

$14.99

State of Excitement Fresh Hop Collaboration 4/pk

$16.50

StormWalker Irish Red 4/pk

$11.99

Tank Top Summer Ale 4/pk

$9.99

Tank Top Summer Ale/Case

$50.00

YELL-OOO IPA 4/pk

$9.00

Wet Earth Winter Ale 4/pk

$15.99

Non-Alcoholic

Arnold Palmer

$1.50+

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Cold Brew (Pint)

$5.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.50

Flavored Lemonade

$2.00+

Iced Tea

$1.50+

Italian Sodas

$3.75

Kombucha

$5.00

Lemonade

$1.50+

Orange Juice

$1.25+

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.75+

Ginger Ale

$3.75+

Ginger Ale

$3.75+

Root Beer

$3.75+

Shirley Temple

$3.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

790 Blair Boulevard, Eugene, OR 97402

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chicken Crossing - Plant Based & Fried Chicken Sandwiches
orange starNo Reviews
904 West 6th Avenue Eugene, OR 97402
View restaurantnext
Tacovore - Eugene
orange starNo Reviews
530 Blair Blvd Eugene, OR 97402
View restaurantnext
Hot Mama's Wings
orange star4.4 • 1,187
420 West 13th Ave Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
Spice N Steam - 165 W 11th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
165 W 11th Ave Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
The Ninkasi Better Living Room - 155 Blair Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
155 Blair Boulevard Eugene, OR 97402
View restaurantnext
The Wheel APIZZA Pub
orange star4.7 • 65
390 Lincoln St Eugene, OR 97402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eugene

Killer Burger -Eugene
orange star4.7 • 7,126
50 W Broadway Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Eugene
orange star4.3 • 1,873
20 E Broadway Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Eugene, OR
orange star4.5 • 1,527
782 East Broadway Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
Hot Mama's Wings
orange star4.4 • 1,187
420 West 13th Ave Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
Prince Puckler's Ice Cream
orange star4.6 • 1,109
1605 E. 19th Ave. Eugene, OR 97403
View restaurantnext
Agate Alley Bistro
orange star4.2 • 873
1461 E 19th Ave Eugene, WA 97403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eugene
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Lincoln City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston