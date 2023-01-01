A map showing the location of Falls Coffee 4757 hiawatha aveView gallery

Falls Coffee 4757 hiawatha ave

review star

No reviews yet

4757 hiawatha ave

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Falls Foodie

Snacks

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Cereal Cup

$2.00

Kind Bar

$2.50

Pistachios

$2.00

Ramen Bowl

$3.00

Takis

$3.00

That's It Fruit

$1.50

Think Bar

$2.50

Poke

$2.50

Pastries

Choc Croissant

$4.75

Cinnamon Cake Donut

$2.60

Glazed Cake Donut/Choc Drizzle

$2.60

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.85

BlueBerry Muffin

$4.55

Choc Cake Donut

$2.60

Hot Food

Turk-Sausage Egg Sandwich

$4.80

Ham Croissant

$4.80

Falls Beverage Menu

Coffee & Espresso

Drip Coffee

$3.30+

Blend of the day coffee

Pour over coffee

$4.00+

Flash Brew Blend of the day coffee

Americano

$3.70+

Espresso/Hot Water

Cappucinno

$4.30+

Espresso/Extra Foam Milk

Latte

$4.30+

Espresso/Steam Milk

Mocha

$4.70+

Espresso/Premium Choc/Milk

Cortado

$3.70+

Espresso/Steam Milk/No Froth

Espresso Shots

$2.00+

Espresso Shots

Espresso Con Panna

$3.70+

Espresso/Whip Cream

Espresso Macchiato

$2.70+

Espresso/dollop of steam milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.70+

Half Brew Coffee/Steam Milk

Extra Espresso Shot

$1.00+

Espresso Shot

Espresso Affagato

$4.70+

Latte Flavors

Creme Brule Latte

$5.30+

Carm/hint wht Choc/EspressoMilk

Almond Creme Latte

$5.30+

Almond/Wht Choc/Espresso/Milk

Vanilla Creme Latte

$5.30+

Van/White Choc/Espresso/Milk

Carmel-Vanilla Creme Latte

$5.30+

Carmel/Van/White Choc/Espresso

Lavender Creme Latte

$5.30+

Lavender/Wht Choc/Espresso/Milk

Irish Creme Latte

$5.30+

Irish Cream/Wht Choc/Espresso/Milk

Sweet Milk Creme Latte

$5.30+

Sweet Milk/Espresso/Milk

Salted Carmel Latte

$5.30+

Salted Caramel/Espresso/Milk

Cinnamon-Hazelnut Creme Latte

$5.30+

Haz/hint wht Choc/Espresso/Milk

Tumeric Creme Latte

$5.30+

Tumeric Blend/Wht Choc/Milk

Mocha Flavors

Carmel Creme Mocha

$5.30+

Carm/Mocha/Espresso/Milk

Black & White Mocha Creme

$5.30+

Mocha/Wht Choc/espresso/Milk

White-Choc Mocha

$5.30+

Wht Choc/Espresso/Milk

Raspberry Truffle Mocha

$5.30+

Rasp/Mocha/Wht Choc/Espresso/Milk

Lavender Creme Wht-Mocha

$5.30+

Lavender/Wht Choc/Espresso/Milk

Peppermint Creme Mocha

$5.30+

Pepp/Wht Choc/Milk

Hazelnut Creme Mocha

$5.30+

Haz/Wht Choc/Espresso/Milk

Tea Choices

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Tea/hot water

Chai Tea

$5.70+

Rio Chai/Milk

Green Tea Chai

$5.70+

Matcha/Rio Chai/Milk

Lavender Chai

$5.70+

Rio Chai/Lavender/Milk

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Green Tea Latte

$5.70+

Matcha Tea/Milk

London Fog Tea

$4.00+

Tea of Choice/Hot water/Milk

Iced Peach Green Tea

$5.70+

Matcha Tea/Peach/Milk

Iced Strawberry Green Tea

$5.70+

Strawberry Pure/Green tea/Over Ice

Chai Frappe

Green Tea Chai Frappe

Lavender Chai Frappe

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.70+

Cold Brew Tap

Nitro Brew

$6.70+

Nitro Brew Tap

Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

$6.70+

Van Foam/CB

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$6.70+

Carmel Foam/CB

Cold Brew "Old Fashion"

$6.00

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$6.70+

Maple Citrus Cream Cold Brew

Honey Oatmilk Cold Brew

Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$6.50+

Cap base/Milk/Ice

Caramel Frappe

$6.50+

Cap Base/Carmel/Ice

Mocha Frappe

$6.50+

Mocha Base/Ice

Mocha-Caramel Frappe

$6.50+

Mocha base/Carmel/Ice

Mint-Mocha Frappe

$6.50+

Star Mints/Mocha base/Ice

Oreo Cookie Frappe

$6.50+

Oreos/Cap Base/Wht Choc/Ice

Mint-Oreo Frappe

$6.50+

Oreos/Cap Base/Wht Choc/Ice

Toffee-Mocha Frappe

$6.50+

Toffee/Cap Base/Ice

Vanilla-Coffee Frappe

$6.50+

Van/Cap Base/Ice

White-Chocolate Frappe

$6.50+

Wht Choc/Cap base/Ice

GreenTea Frappe

$6.50+

Matcha Base/Ice

Peach-Green Tea Frappe

$6.50+

Butter Finger Mocha Frappe

$6.50

Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry Breeze

$4.50+

Peach Perfect

$4.50+

Watermelon Wave

$4.50+

Berry Blend

$4.50+

Bottles & Drinks

Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

Milk

$2.70+

Milk

Voss/Water

$3.00

Bottle Water

Coconut Water

$3.00

Real Coco

Celsius

$3.00

Energy Drink

Poppy Carbonated

$3.00

Carbonated Drinks

Falls Classics

Pour Over Fresh Coffee

$4.00+

Flat White

$3.70+

Vanilla Latte

$5.10+

Mocha

$4.70+

Carmel Mocha

$5.30+

Caramel Latte

$5.10+

Latte/Cappuccino

$4.30+

Iced Charcoal Vanilla Latte (Shaken)

$6.50+

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Latte (Shaken)

$6.90+

Iced Vanilla Oatmilk Latte (Shaken)

$6.90+

Iced Vanilla Cream Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50+

Iced Maple Citrus Cream Cold Brew (Shaken)

$6.50+

Iced Honey Oatmilk Latte (Shaken)

$6.90+

Oreo Cookie Frappe

$6.50+

Chai Frappe

$6.50+

Kids Choice

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Flavor Steamers

$3.50+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Cold Drinks

Oreo Frappe

$4.00

Mint-Oreo Frappe

$4.30

Cocoa-Chip Frappe

$4.00

Strawberry Breeze

$4.70

Peach Perfect

$4.70

Merchandise

T-Shirts

X-Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Medium T-Shirt

$25.00

Large T-Shirt

$25.00

XL T-Shirt

$25.00

Cups & Bottles

Small Mug 6oz

$6.00

Medium Mug 11oz

$7.00

Large Mug 15oz

$8.00

XL Mug 20oz

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4757 hiawatha ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

