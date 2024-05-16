Falls Local
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
We are a neighborhood restaurant with a focus on craft beverages and will have 25 beers on tap, a selection of wine, non-alcoholic craft beverages such as soda, root beer and kombucha. We are all about fun, food and drink and will host live music, tasting events, charity events, trivia nights, music bingo and other events for the Wendell Falls community to come together and enjoy!
Location
5920 Taylor Road, Suite 101, Wendell, NC 27591
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Parkside Wendell Falls - Parkside Wendell Falls
No Reviews
2251 Treelight Way Wendell, NC 27591
View restaurant
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Knightdale
No Reviews
4022 Village Park Drive Knightdale, NC 27545
View restaurant
Big Cheese Pizza - Raleigh - 1030 N Rogers Ln Ste 139
No Reviews
1030 N Rogers Ln Ste 139 Raleigh, NC 27610
View restaurant
More near Wendell