Fam

149 Madison Ave

Memphis, TN 38103

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Bowl
Fried Veggie Egg Roll
Crunchy Shrimp Roll

Sushi Varietal

1/2 roll sushi, 4 pieces per order professionally prepared with fresh ingredients

HIT THIS BUTTON FOR DINE-IN

FOR DINE IN, TAP THIS BUTTON. PLEASE VISIT OUR SELF SERVE STATION

POKE SUSHI BOWL

$15.00

marinated tuna and salmon, egg, baby spinach and pickled vegetables

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$4.00

hand-breaded shrimp, asparagus, kewpie mayo and house- made teriyaki sauce

Lump Crab Cali Roll

Lump Crab Cali Roll

$6.00

real shredded crab meat, cucumber and avocado

Spicy Lobster Roll

Spicy Lobster Roll

$7.00

lobster meat, cucumber with house-made fam spicy

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.00

wild caught tuna and cucumber

Philly Salmon Roll

Philly Salmon Roll

$5.00

fresh salmon, cream cheese, and pickled carrot

Fried Eel Cucumber Roll

$5.00

grilled eel and cucumber hand-breaded and deep fried for a perfect crunch

Fried Spicy Crawfish Roll

$6.00

seasoned crawfish meat and cream cheese deep fried

Avocado Tofu Roll

Avocado Tofu Roll

$4.00

avocado and fam hand-breaded tofu

Whole Salmon Nigiri

Whole Salmon Nigiri

$11.00

fresh sliced salmon on seasoned brown rice. 4 nigiri per order

4x Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$13.00

4x Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

4x Philly Salmon Roll

$16.00

4x Avocado Tofu Roll

$13.00

Fried Snacks Bao Bun

Fried Veggie Egg Roll

Fried Veggie Egg Roll

$4.00
Fried Beef Dumpling

Fried Beef Dumpling

$7.00

6pc serving comes with our citrus ponzu sauce

Octopus Dumpling

Octopus Dumpling

$5.00
Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$6.00

daily hand-breaded fried jumbo shrimp, 4 per order

Fried Tofu Bao

$7.00

Panko Shrimp Bao

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Bao

$7.00

2 baos

Spicy Salmon Bao

$8.00

2 baos

Fam Salad Bowl

POKE SALAD BOWL

$13.00

marinated tuna and salmon over bed of baby spinach with pickled veggies, seaweed salad and avocado

FAM SALAD BOWL

$8.00

bed of baby spinach, seaweed salad, pickled veggies varietal and avocado. Comes with house-made citrus ginger dressing

Fam Salad with Grilled Chicken

$12.00

grilled chicken breast over bed of baby spinach with pickled veggies, seaweed salad and avocado

Fam Salad with Grilled Salmon

$13.00

grilled salmon over bed of baby spinach with pickled veggies, seaweed salad and avocado

Fam Salad with Panko Shrimp

$13.00

crispy shrimp over bed of baby spinach with pickled veggies, seaweed salad and avocado

Rice & Noodle Bowl

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$13.00

fresh grilled salmon, steamed rice, kale, corn, grilled onion and carrot

Spicy Beef Curry

Spicy Beef Curry

$13.00

steamed rice, kale, corn, grilled onion and carrot

Spicy Chicken Curry

$12.00

Fam Fried Rice

$8.00
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.00

steamed rice, kale, corn, grilled onion and carrot

Vegetable Tofu Rice Bowl

Vegetable Tofu Rice Bowl

$10.00

avocado and pickled vegetables, steamed rice, kale, corn, grilled onion and carrot

Spicy Curry Udon Noodle

$11.00

More Seafood Bowl

Crispy Shrimp Bowl

$12.00

Seasoned Spicy Shrimp

$13.00

Spicy Lobster Meat

$23.00

Extras

Mango Cheesecake

$5.00

Green Tea Cheesecake

$5.00

Fam Sauce for here

Fam Sauce togo

$0.25

Fam Spicy Mayo for here

Fam Spicy Mayo togo

$0.25

Fam Teriyaki for here

Fam Teriyaki togo

$0.25

Sweet Heat Chili for here

Sweet Heat Chili togo

$0.25

Ginger Dressing for here

Ginger Dressing togo

$0.25

Ponzu Citrus for here

Ponzu Citrus togo

$0.25

Chili Paste for here

$0.50

Chili Paste togo

$0.50

Garlic Butter for here

$0.50

Garlic Butter togo

$0.50

Wasabi for here

Sushi Ginger for here

Wasabi Ginger togo

$0.50

Sriracha for here

Soy Sauce

Low Sodium Soy

Seasoned Brown Rice

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Gluten Free Soy

No utensils, chopsticks & soy only

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
149 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103

