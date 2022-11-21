Fam
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
149 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
3.4 • 669
197 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com
3.9 • 1,072
83 S 2nd St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Memphis
Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant