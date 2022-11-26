Fam
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fam is a fast, modern, and casual Asian restaurant staffed by veteran Memphis sushi chefs. Serving healthy bowls and fresh rolls. Hibachi style rice bowls, noodle bowls, sushi and more, made to order with fresh ingredients
Location
521 S Highland St. Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
4.9 • 279
525 S Highland St Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurant
Celebrity's Soul Food Memphis - 431 S. Highland St. Ste. 105
No Reviews
431 S. Highland St. Ste. 105 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurant
UBEE'S MEMPHIS - Highland Strip - Memphis, TN
4.0 • 530
521 S Highland St Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurant
More near Memphis