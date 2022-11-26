Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fam

review star

No reviews yet

521 S Highland St. Suite 101

Memphis, TN 38111

Order Again

Popular Items

Teriyaki Chicken Fried Rice
Spicy Lobster Roll
Spicy Chicken Fried Rice

Sushi Varietal

1/2 roll sushi, 4 pieces per order professionally prepared with fresh ingredients

HIT THIS BUTTON FOR DINE-IN

FOR DINE IN, TAP THIS BUTTON AND PLEASE VISIT OUR SELF SERVE STATION

POKE SUSHI BOWL

$13.00

marinated tuna and salmon, egg, baby spinach, with pickled vegetables

WHOLE SALMON NIGIRI

WHOLE SALMON NIGIRI

$9.00

fresh sliced salmon over seasoned brown rice 4 nigiri per order

California Roll

$2.00

crab stick, cucumber and avocado

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$3.00

hand-breaded shrimp, asparagus, kewpie mayo and house- made teriyaki sauce

Spicy Lobster Roll

Spicy Lobster Roll

$6.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$4.00

aaa wild caught tuna and cucumber

Philly Salmon Roll

Philly Salmon Roll

$4.00

fresh salmon, cream cheese, and pickled carrot

Avocado Baby Spinach

Avocado Baby Spinach

$3.00

avocado and baby spinach

Fried Tofu Roll

Fried Tofu Roll

$4.00

hand-breaded tofu, asparagus, carrot

Teriyaki Steak Roll

$4.00

usda strip steak and asparagus

Spicy Salmon Roll

$4.00

grilled salmon and green onions

Fried Spicy Crawfish Roll

$6.00

fried tofu, pickled carrot, and asparagus

Fried Eel Cucumber Roll

Fried Eel Cucumber Roll

$5.00

grilled eel and cucumber

4x California Roll

$8.00

16 pieces

4x Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$11.00

16 pieces

4x Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

16 pieces

4x Philly Salmon Roll

$15.00

16 pieces

4x Avocado Baby Spinach

$10.00

16 pieces

Fried Snacks

Fried Veggie Egg Roll

Fried Veggie Egg Roll

$3.00
Fried Beef Dumpling

Fried Beef Dumpling

$6.00

6 per order

Octopus Dumpling

Octopus Dumpling

$5.00

4 per order

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$6.00

daily hand-breaded fried jumbo shrimp, 4 per order

Fam Salad Bowl

POKE SALAD BOWL

$12.00

marinated tuna and salmon over bed of baby spinach with pickled veggies, seaweed salad, and avocado

FAM SALAD BOWL

$7.00

bed of baby spinach with pickled veggies, seaweed salad, and avocado

Fam Salad with Grilled Chicken

$11.00

grilled chicken breast over bed of baby spinach with pickled veggies, seaweed salad, and avocado

Fam Salad with Grilled Salmon

$13.00

grilled salmon over bed of baby spinach with pickled veggies, seaweed salad, and avocado

Fam Salad with Panko Shrimp

$12.00

daily hand-breaded shrimp over bed of baby spinach with pickled veggies, seaweed salad, and avocado

Protein over Fried Rice

Teriyaki Salmon Fried Rice

$12.00

Spicy Salmon Fried Rice

$12.00

Teriyaki Chicken Fried Rice

$9.00

Spicy Chicken Fried Rice

$9.00

Crispy Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.00

Spicy Garlic Lobster Fried Rice

$28.00

Fam Egg Fried Rice

$6.50

egg fried rice with green onions. no protein

Extras

Mango Cheesecake

$4.00

Green Tea Cheesecake

$4.00

Fam Sauce for here

Fam Sauce togo

$0.25

Fam Spicy Mayo for here

Fam Spicy Mayo togo

$0.25

Fam Teriyaki for here

Fam Teriyaki togo

$0.25

Sweet Heat Chili for here

Sweet Heat Chili togo

$0.25

Chili Paste for here

$0.25

Chili Paste togo

$0.50

Garlic Butter for here

$0.25

Garlic Butter togo

$0.50

Ginger Dressing for here

Ginger Dressing togo

$0.25

Ponzu Citrus for here

Ponzu Citrus togo

$0.25

Sriracha for here

Wasabi for here

Sushi Ginger for here

Wasabi and Ginger togo

$0.50

Soy Sauce

Low Sodium Soy

Gluten Free Soy

No utensils, chopsticks & soy only

Sodas and Teas

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Bottle Sweet Tea

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fam is a fast, modern, and casual Asian restaurant staffed by veteran Memphis sushi chefs. Serving healthy bowls and fresh rolls. Hibachi style rice bowls, noodle bowls, sushi and more, made to order with fresh ingredients

Website

Location

521 S Highland St. Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38111

Directions

Gallery
Fam image
Fam image
Fam image
Fam image

Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Cooper-Young
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
