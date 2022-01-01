A map showing the location of Famas Pizza and PastaView gallery

Famas Pizza and Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

5474 Central Florida Parkway

Orlando, FL 32821

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$4.99+

Romaine, arugula, tomatoes, onion, cucumber and black olives. With dressing on the side.

CAESAR SALAD

$4.99+

Romaine,croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

GREEK SALAD

$5.99+

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives, banana pepper and feta cheese

CAPRESE SALAD

$12.99

Slice tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic and olive oil

FAMAS ANTIPASTO

$16.99

Arugula, roasted peppers, artichoke, green olives, kalamata olives, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic and olive oil

APPETIZERS

BONELESS WINGS

$13.99

white-meat boneless wings tossed in your choice of our signature sauces

BRUSCHETTA

$10.99

Italian bread, zesty tomatoes, olive oil

GARLIC BUTTER BREADSTICKS

$10.99

Fresh dough baked to a golden brown then topped with our Special Garlic sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce for dipping.

GARLIC CHESSE BREAD

$12.99

Fresh dough covered with Special Garlic sauce, topped with mounds of real cheese made from mozzarella, then baked to a cheesy, gooey goodness. Served with pizza sauce for dipping!

MEATBALLS MARINARA

$8.99

Five housemade meatball with San Marzano marinara sauce

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

Six perfectly crispy and melty Mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara.

SAUSAGE MARINARA

$11.99

Two Italian sausage with San Marzano marinara sauce

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.50

Crispy, bone-in wings tossed in your choice of our signature sauces

PANINI

Panini Chicken Parmigiana

$9.99

Crispy breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Panini Meatballs

$9.99

Housemade meatball, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Panini Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.99

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Panini Sausage Parmigiana

$9.99

Italian sausage, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Panini Italian

$9.99

Arugula,tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, balsamic and olive oil

Panini Veggie

$9.99

Arugula, roasted peppers, artichoke, tomatoes, balsamic and olive oil

PIZZA

Pizza Cheese 12"

$13.00

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pizza Cheese 12" Supreme

$16.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, italian sausage and pepperoni

Pizza Cheese 12" All Meat

$16.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage and beef

Pizza Cheese 12" Pesto

$16.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham and mushrooms.

Pizza Cheese 12" Four Cheese

$16.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese and gorgonzola cheese.

Pizza Cheese 12" Spinach Alfredo

$16.00

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, fresh spinash and tomatoes.

Pizza Cheese 12" Bbq Chicken

$16.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon and onions.

Pizza Cheese 12" Bianca

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, fresh basil and olive oil.

Pizza Cheese 12" Vegetarian

$16.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

Pizza Cheese 12" Hawaiian

$16.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham and pineapple.

Pizza Cheese 12" Capricciosa

$16.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, artichokes, green olives and mushrooms.

Pizza Cheese 12" Caprese

$16.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, slice tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil.

Pizza Cheese 12" Margherita

$16.00

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil.

Pizza Cheese 12" Arugula & Prosciutto

$16.00

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto and olive oil.

Pizza Cheese 14"

$15.00

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pizza Cheese 14" Supreme

$20.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, italian sausage and pepperoni

Pizza Cheese 14" All meat

$20.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage and beef

Pizza Cheese 14" Pesto

$20.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham and mushrooms.

Pizza Cheese 14" Four Cheese

$20.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese and gorgonzola cheese.

Pizza Cheese 14" Spinach Alfredo

$20.00

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, fresh spinash and tomatoes.

Pizza Cheese 14" Bbq Chicken

$20.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon and onions.

Pizza Cheese 14" Bianca

$20.00

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, fresh basil and olive oil.

Pizza Cheese 14" Vegetarian

$20.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

Pizza Cheese 14" Hawaiian

$20.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham and pineapple.

Pizza Cheese 14" Capricciosa

$20.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, artichokes, green olives and mushrooms.

Pizza Cheese 14" Caprese

$20.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, slice tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil.

Pizza Cheese 14" Margherita

$20.00

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil.

Pizza Cheese 14" Arugula & Prosciutto

$20.00

Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto and olive oil.

DESSERT

Tiramisu

$7.99

Cannoli

$6.99

Nutella Breadstick

$10.99

PASTA

Spaghetti

$15.99

Fettuccine

$15.99

Penne

$15.99

Gnocchi

$16.99

Ravioli Cheese

$16.99

Cheese filled Ravioli

Tortellini Cheese

$16.99

Cheese filled Tortellini

Lasagna

$17.99

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Manicotti Marinara

$17.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.99

Penne Primavera

$17.99

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

CHICKEN

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Chicken Marsalla

$18.99

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Chicken Francese

$18.99Out of stock

SIDE

Side Caesar salad

$4.99

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Side Garlic Butter Bread

$2.99

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.99

Side Marinara Sauce

$3.99

Side Meat Sauce

$3.99

Side Vodka Sauce

$3.99

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.99

Side Greek Dressing

$1.99

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.99

Side Balsamic Dressing

$1.99

Side Italian Dressing

$1.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5474 Central Florida Parkway, Orlando, FL 32821

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Slidders Pizza - District
orange starNo Reviews
9650 Universal Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Twenty Pho Hour - 11951 International Drive Unit B2
orange starNo Reviews
11951 International Drive Unit B2 Orlando, FL 32821
View restaurantnext
Touken Sushi - Hunters Creek - 12200 Menta St suite 106
orange starNo Reviews
12200 Menta St suite 106 Orlando, FL 32837
View restaurantnext
Mia's Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
8717 International Dr. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Brother Jimmy's - Icon Park
orange starNo Reviews
8441 International Drive Suite 290 Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston