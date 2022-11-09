Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fame Caffe

review star

No reviews yet

4700 North Central Avenue

Pheonix, AZ 85012

BREAKFAST WRAP
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
LATTE

BREAKFAST

FAME OMELET

$10.25

three farm eggs, mild cheddar, toast, side rosemary house potatoes

PARISIAN OMELET

$13.75

four farm egg whites, gruyère, button mushrooms, baby spinach, caramelized onions, toast, side seasonal fruit

VEGGIE SCRAMBLE

$12.75

three farm eggs, goat cheese, crimini mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, toast, side rosemary house potatoes

*DOS

$10.75

two farm eggs any style, thick-cut bacon, side rosemary house potatoes

BREAKFAST WRAP

$11.75

two farm eggs scrambled, mild cheddar, mexican chorizo (sub avocado for a vegetarian version), roasted potatoes, flour tortilla, house salsa

VEGAN WRAP

$13.25

turmeric tofu scrambled, avocado, roasted potatoes, pinto beans, spinach, red onion, jalapeños, flour tortilla, house salsa

ALMOND OATS

$8.25

steel-cut oats, almond milk, cinnamon, brown sugar, nuts, seasonal berries

OATS

$7.50

steel-cut oats, whole milk, cinnamon, brown sugar, nuts, seasonal berries

PANCAKES

$10.25

three buttermilk pancakes, powdered sugar, 100% pure maple syrup [2oz]

FRENCHIE TOAST

$11.25

“pain perdu” style, country bread, cinnamon, powdered sugar, seasonal berries, 100% pure maple syrup [2oz]

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.50

one farm egg over hard, sharp white cheddar, mayo, thick-cut bacon, tomato, buttermilk bun

*CHILAQUILES

$11.75

two farm eggs sunny side up, cotija, corn tortilla chips topped with red chilaquiles salsa, menonita sour cream, red onion, flax seeds

TRES BREAKFAST TACOS

$10.75

two farm eggs scrambled, three corn tortillas, cotija, pomme puree, pinto beans, cilantro, cabbage, house salsa

TRES VEGAN TACOS

$10.75

turmeric tofu scrambled, three corn tortillas, avocado crema, pinto beans, cilantro, cabbage, red onion, house salsa

*SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST

$10.75

one farm egg sunny side up, country toast, sesame seeds, chimayo pepper, sea salt, micro cilantro, lemon vinaigrette

*BLT TOAST

$10.75

one farm egg sunny side up, mayo, country toast

*HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.75

two farm eggs poached, cotija, crispy corn tortilla topped with red rancheros salsa, pinto beans, cilantro, avocado, red onion

*EGGS BENNY

$13.75Out of stock

two farm eggs poached, thick-cut bacon, chimayo pepper hollandaise sauce, english muffin, side rosemary house potatoes

*BREAKFAST BURGER

$13.75

100% angus beef [quarter-pound], one farm egg over hard, sharp white cheddar, mayo, thick-cut bacon, tomato, buttermilk bun

PARFAIT

$9.75

nonfat greek yogurt, house-made granola, seasonal berries, pure honey

SANDWICHES & SALADS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.75

cream of tomato served with a side of toast

*CROQUE MADAME

$12.75

one farm egg sunny side up, gruyère, ham, béchamel, grain bread, side mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette

*MONTE CRISTO

$12.25Out of stock

“pain perdu” style, country bread, one egg sunny side up, gruyère, ham, powdered sugar, berry preserves

*CHEESEBURGER

$15.75

100% angus beef [half-pound], sharp cheddar, chipotle mayo, yellow onion, tomato, romaine, buttermilk bun, side kennebec french fries, house pickle

*MUSHROOM BURGER

$18.50

100% angus beef [half-pound], gruyère, mayo, crimini mushrooms, caramelized onions, jalapeños, tomato, romaine, buttermilk bun, side kennebec french fries, house pickle

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.75

mild cheddar, red onion, tomato, romaine, ciabatta, side kennebec house chips, house pickle

CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH

$12.75

mild cheddar, red onion, tomato, romaine, ciabatta, side kennebec house chips, house pickle

THICK-CUT BACON GRILLED CHEESE

$12.75

sharp white cheddar, tomato, white bread, cream of tomato soup, house pickle

AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE

$12.75

sharp white cheddar, baby spinach, white bread, cream of tomato soup, house pickle

TURKEY AVOCADO SANDWICH

$12.75

chipotle mayo, red onion, tomato, romaine, ciabatta, side kennebec house chips, house pickle

FARMER'S SALAD

$10.75

mixed greens, feta, roasted almonds, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, cranberries, red wine vinaigrette

CHICKEN CHOP SALAD

$14.75

romaine, danish blue cheese, thick-cut bacon, one boiled farm egg, avocado, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, house ranch

SIDES

SIDE ONE FARM EGG

$2.25

SIDE TWO FARM EGGS

$4.00

SIDE ONE FARM EGG WHITE

$2.25

SIDE TWO FARM EGG WHITES

$4.00

SIDE ONE PANCAKE

$3.25

SIDE TWO PANCAKES

$6.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

SIDE THICK-CUT BACON

$4.75

schreiner's fine sausage, phoenix, az

SIDE PINTO BEANS

$4.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$3.25

SIDE KENNEBEC HOUSE CHIPS

$4.00

SIDE KENNEBEC FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SIDE SEASONAL FRUIT

$5.00

SIDE HAM

$4.00

SIDE ROSEMARY HOUSE POTATOES

$3.75

SIDE 100% PURE MAPLE SYRUP

$1.50

SIDE LOCAL GREENS

$5.00

SIDE SALSA

$0.75

SIDE SLICED BANANA

$1.50

SIDE SLICED TOMATO

$2.50

SIDE MEXICAN CHORIZO

$2.50

schreiner's fine sausage, phoenix, az

SIDE CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$4.75

schreiner's fine sausage, phoenix, az

SIDE COUNTRY SAUSAGE

$4.75

schreiner's fine sausage, phoenix, az

SIDE SPANISH CHORICO

$4.75

schreiner's fine sausage, phoenix, az

SIDE TOAST

$2.75

SIDE GREEK YOGURT

$3.00

PASTRIES

BANANA BREAD

$3.25

BROWNIE

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.50

CHOCOCHIP COOKIE

$2.75

BUTTER CROISSANT

$4.00

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.50

CRANBERRY SCONE

$4.00

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$2.75+

AMERICANO

$3.25+

LATTE

$4.50+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+Out of stock

CARAMEL

$5.00+

CAFE MOCHA

$5.00+

COLD BREW

$4.00+

CARAMELITO

$6.00+

caramel sauce, cinnamon, almond milk, espresso

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$6.00+

vanilla syrup, house spice mix, oat milk, espresso

HONEY LAVENDER LATTE

$6.00+

house honey lavender syrup, whole milk, espresso

VEGAN HORCHATA LATTE

$6.00+

house horchata, cinnamon, espresso

MUDDY WATERS

$6.00+

matcha, agave syrup, almond milk, espresso

XOCOLATTE

$6.00+

chimayo pepper, cinnamon, chocolate sauce, oat milk, espresso

DIRTY CHAI

$6.00+

ESPRESSO

$3.00

TEA

ICED TEA

$2.75+

CHAI

$4.50+

MATCHA

$5.00+

HOT TEA

$3.25+

SOFT DRINKS

MEXICAN COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$2.25

SPRITE

$3.00

SEDONA WATER

$3.50

SEDONA SPARKLING

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$2.00

KOMBUCHA

$5.00

wild tonic, cottonwood, az

GINGER BEER

$3.50

big marble, phoenix, az

HONEY LIMEADE

$4.00+

JUICE

APPLE

$4.50

pinnacle organic, san juan bautista, ca

ORANGE

$5.50

fresh squeezed

GREEN

$5.00+Out of stock

tuscan kale, green apple, ginger, pineapple, chimayo pepper [weekends only]

FOOD

UNO SCRAMBLE

$6.00

one farm egg + mild cheddar + ham + house potatoes

LIL OMELET

$6.00

one farm egg + mild cheddar + bacon + house potatoes

LIL PANCAKES

$6.00

three buttermilk pancakes + bacon + 100% pure maple syrup

LIL FRENCHIE

$6.00

“pain perdu style” + country bread + cinnamon + powdered sugar + seasonal berries + 100% pure maple syrup

LIL BURGER

$6.00

100% angus beef + sharp cheddar + buttermilk bun + french fries

LIL GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

white bread + sharp white cheddar + french fries

DRINKS

LIL APPLE JUICE

$3.00

pinnacle organic, san juan bautista, ca

LIL ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

fresh squeezed

LIL LIMEADE

$3.00

LIL MILK

$3.00

LIL CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

LIL HOT COCOA

$3.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO BAG

$12.00

DRIP COFFEE BAG

$12.00

DAVID RIO CHAI

$35.00

FOOD

GRANOLA BAG

$10.00

HOT SAUCE

$6.00

HONEY JAR

$10.00

MILLIGAN'S MAPLE

$10.00

BOURBON MAPLE

$8.00

BANANA WALNUT LOAF

$28.00

NOBLE BREAD LOAF

$7.00

PICKLES JAR

$10.00

MERCHANDISE

COFFEE MUG

$10.00

T-SHIRT

$25.00

SWEATSHIRT

$45.00

LONG SLEEVE SHIRT

$30.00

HAT

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Breakfast, Lunch & Brunch

Website

Location

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix, AZ 85012

Directions

