Fame Good Eats
No reviews yet
1 East Trenton Avenue
Morrisville, PA 19067
Chefs Specials
Chef Specials
- Baklava Pancakes$14.50Out of stock
- Denver Omelet$12.00Out of stock
Ham, Bacon, Pepper Onion Cheddar. Served w/ Homefries and Toast
- Goat Chz Omlt$14.50Out of stock
- Ground Beef Empanadas$10.00
- London Broil Sp$17.50Out of stock
- Monte Cristo Sp$15.00
- Pesto Omelet$12.50
Feta, Spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onion topped with pesto and balsamic glaze
- Pumpkin Apple Pancakes$13.00
- Pumpkin Bread French Toast$15.00
- Short Rib Benny$16.50
A savory short rib topped with poached eggs, rich hollandaise sauce, and caramelized onion, Served on a warm english muffin with a side of sweet potato fries
- Short Rib Birria Tacos$13.50
- Single Empanada$3.50
- Reuben$13.00Out of stock
- Salisbury Steak N Eggs$13.50
- Polish burger$13.00
- Turkey Reuben$12.00
- Turkey Bacon Quiche$9.99
Breakfast
Starters
- Avocado Toast Breakfast$10.00
Enjoy a healthy & delicious breakfast w/ our avocado toast. Made with whole grain toast, fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and sea salt.
- Cheesy Hot tots$10.00
Seased with a spicy queso dip
- Lox$16.00
Smoked Salmon, over a bagel with a side of cream cheese, tomato, spring mix, and red onions
- Sweet Chili Fried Shrimp$13.00
Perfectly flavored fried shrimp tossed in a sweet chili glaze and coleslaw
Breakfast Dishes
- Biscuit and Gravy$12.00
Biscuits smothered in a rich & creamy sausage gravy served with your choice of breakfst potatoes or spring mix
- Breakfast Beast$14.50
2 Pancakes, 4 french toast triangles, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage,
- Breakfast Burrito$10.50
Onions, peppers, cheese & bacon on a toasted tortilla.
- Breakfast Combo$12.50
Waffle, or pancakes, or french toast, 2 eggs any style, choice of meat and choice of side
- Breakfast Quesadilla$10.50
Onions, peppers, cheese & bacon on a toasted tortilla.
- Build your own Omelette$10.50
Choose 3 items to add to your omelette, $1 for each item added after the 3rd
- Cheese Omelette$9.50
- Cheesey Shrimp N' Grits$15.00
Cheesy grits topped with shrimp, onions, green peppers, and a zesty cream sauce
- Cooper's Charmer$12.50
Our irrestiable bacon with gooey cooper sharp american cheese and caramzlied onions will steal your heart
- Creamed Chipped Beef$12.00
Served over toast and a side of breakfast potatoes
- Mediterranean Shakshuka$13.50
Poached Eggs in a delicious chunky tomato bell pepper sauce, extra virgin olive oil, fresh herbs,frika, and fresh mozzarella. Serbed with toasted zitar pita chips
- Plain Omelette$8.50
- South of the Border Omelette$12.50
Our spicy chorizo , sauteed onions & peppers, and melted jack cheddar cheese will transport your taste buds straight to the southwest
- Taco 'Bout Breakfast$11.00
Our scrumptious breakfast tacos with chorizo, eggs, pico de gallo, jack cheese and a spicy sriacha aioli
- Three Egg Breakfast$7.50
Served with potatoes, spring mix, or tater tots, and choice of toast
- Two Egg Breakfast$6.50
Served with potatoes, spring mix, or tater tots, and choice of toast
- Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
2 Eggs scrambeled, choice of meat, cooper sharp american cheese, and sriacha aioli on a brioche bun
- Wild West Omelette$11.50
Saddle up for a flavor adventure with ham, peppers, onions, and cheddar jack cheese
Griddle
- Bacon Chocolate Chipper$10.50
Sweet and savroy pancakes studded with crispy bacon and choc chips
- Banana Fosterific French Toast$13.00
French toast with caramlized bananas and pecans drizzled with decadent ru caramel sauce. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar for a sweet and indulgent breakfast
- Belgium Waffle$8.00
- Brule-D To Perfection!$13.50
Induldge in our creme burle french toast topped wiht mascarpone cream, fresh berries, chantilly whipped cream and caramlzied sugar for a sweet breakfast treat
- Churro French Toast$11.00
Fried Cripsy and coated in cinnamon sugar topped with cream cheese icing
- Cookies & Cream Dream$11.50
Indulge in these cookies and cream pancakes topped with ice cream and fried oreos
- Creamy Dreamy Berry Crepes$12.50
Induldge in our luscious mixed berry chantilly cream crepes, bursting with fresh berry goodness and a dollup of heavenly chantilly cream
- French Elegance Crepes$9.00
Our french crepes are a classic delite; thin and elegant
- Full Stack Buttermilk Pancakes$9.50
- Homemade Challah French Toast$7.50
Challah bread dipped in our sginature cinnamon french toast batter dusted with powdered sugar
- Lemon Berry Bliss$9.50
Tangy zesty lemon curd, sweet blueberries, and imported ricotta topped with mixed berry compote
- Nutella Nirvana Crepes$12.50
Our Nutella crepes with luscious Nutella spread, topped with fresh strawberries and bananas, creating a fruity and chocolaty delight
- Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes$7.00
- Waffle-Licious Chicken$15.00
Our Buttermilk tenders paired with a mouhtwatering waffle. A match made in breakfast heaven!
Skillets
- Feta Pesto Bowl$11.00
Fuel up with our protein packed bowl of pico. tangy feta cheese, and savroy pesto with balsamic glaze and your choice of eggs
- Guru's Masterpiece$16.50
Indulge in ribeye meat and caramelized onions smothered in creamy cooper sharp sauce
- Southwest Heatwave$13.00
Our hot tots get a fiery kick with chirzo, rich cooper sharp aermican cheese saice, fersh pico and avocado. Served with your choice of eggs
- The Regulator$12.00
Our Classic combo of cripsy bacon, savory sausage, saiteed onions and peppers, cheddar jack cheese, and zesty sriacha aioli will keep you coming back for more
Benny's
- Benny's Classic$12.00
A timeless combo of English muffin, 2 poached eggs, tangy hollandaise, tomatoes and savory canadian bacon
- Chorizo Fiesta Benny$13.50
Avocado, brioche bun, a fiery sriacha hollandaise and pico de gallo join forces with poaced eggs & spicy chorizo for a flavor packed breakfast fiesta
Sides & More
- 2 Eggs$2.75
Choice of eggs
- Bagels$2.50
Choice of Bagel your way
- Bowl Grits$5.00
- Buttered Crossiant$3.50
- Cup Grits$3.50
- Deep fried potatoes$4.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Fruit Cup$3.75
- Homefries$4.00
- Side avocado$3.50
- Side Banana$1.50
- Side Blueberies$1.50
- Side Nutella$2.75
- Side Spring mix salad$2.75
Served with dressing and pico
- Side Strawberries$1.50
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Tater tots$4.00
- Toast
Breakfast Meat Sides
Beverages
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Cappucino$4.50
- Caramel Chill$4.75
Blend of coffee, milk, and ice
- Caramelized Iced Coffee$4.25
Coffee, caramel, cream and sugar
- Coffee$2.75
- Coffee Chill$4.75
Blend of coffee, milk, and ice
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Espresso Shot$1.75
- Fountain Soda$3.15
- Homemade Lemonade$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Iced Coffee$3.50
- Latte$4.50
- Milkshakes$6.00
Handspun Shakes
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Unsweetened Ice Tea$3.15
- Vanilla Chill$4.75
Blend of coffee, milk, and ice
- Vanilla Cream$4.25
Vanilla Cream Coffee with cream and sugar
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- V8 Juice$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00
Lunch
Lunch
- BLT$8.50
Our Classic BLT sandiwch with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and juicy tomato
- Buttermilk Tenders$12.50
Freshly battered buttermilk chicken tenders
- Fames for Flames$8.75
Our Classic 100% fresh ground beef burger with cooper sharp cheese and sriacha aioli on a toasted brioche bun
- French Onion Fusion$17.50
Our signature ribeye meat, mleted Gruyere cheese blend, and homemade creamy horseradish sauce will take your taste buds on a journey. Served on a seeded roll
- Grown-UP Grilled Cheese$7.50
Our perfect trio of cooper sharp american, cheddar and swiss cheese
- Ham It Up Melt$11.00
Our ham and siwss melt with fresh tomato and honey dijon is the perfect balance of savory and sweet
- Pesto Power Panini$9.50
- Ribeye Cheesesteak Fries$15.00
Fries with juicy thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramilzed onions, and melted cooper american
- Shrimply Delicious Taco$14.50
Our shrimp tacos are loaded with fresh pico de gallo, avocado, pickeled onions, and honey sriacha sauce
- Sunday Sammy$11.50
Our famous buttermilk chicken sandiwch on a soft brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house sauce
- The Breakfast Burger Bonanza$11.50
Sink your teeth into our juicy 100% fresh ground beef burger with crispy bacon, a fried egg and melted cheese on a soft brioche bun
- The Cheesesteak Connoisseur$16.00
Savor our perfectly crafted sandiwch with tender ribeye meat, cooper sharp american cheese, and fried onios on a seeded Italian roll
Pick 2 Lunch Special

- 2 Eggs$2.75
Choice of eggs
- Cup Grits$3.50
- Bowl Grits$5.00
- Tater tots$4.00
- Homefries$4.00
- Deep fried potatoes$4.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Side Spring mix salad$2.75
Served with dressing and pico
- Fruit Cup$3.75
- Side Strawberries$1.50
- Side Blueberies$1.50
- Side Banana$1.50
- Side Nutella$2.75
- Side avocado$3.50
- Toast
- Buttered Crossiant$3.50
- Bagels$2.50
Choice of Bagel your way
- Brown Sugar Oatmeal$5.00
Salads
- Pesto Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine, tomatoes, croutons, Pamesan cheese and pesto caesar dressing
- Chopped And Loaded Salad$12.50
Loaded with crispy chicken tenders, savory baconm tangy red onion, tomato, and jack cheese
- Fresh and Fruit Salad$10.50
Our Spring mix salad is topped with tangy feta cheese, cruncy pecans & strawberries all drizzled with a sweet rasberry balsamic vinaigrette
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
