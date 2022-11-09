Family Cafe and Diner 6236 Bass Lake Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6236 Bass Lake Rd, Crystal, MN 55429
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pig Ate My Pizza Kitchen + Brewery
4.7 • 1,314
4124 W Broadway Ave Robbinsdale, MN 55422
View restaurant
Nonna Rosa's Ristorante Italiano Robbinsdale
No Reviews
4168 W Broadway Ave Robbinsdale, MN 55422
View restaurant
Miyabi Grill - Star Lite Center
No Reviews
7607 west broadway ave brooklyn park, MN 55428
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Crystal
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant