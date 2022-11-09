Main picView gallery

Family Cafe and Diner

6236 Bass Lake Rd

Crystal, MN 55429

Breakfast

NY Steak & Eggs

$24.50

10oz steak, 2 eggs, hash browns and toast

Pedro's Stuffed Hash Browns

$12.00

Plate-size hash browns filled with sauteed onions, cheedar cheese, sour cream, and cooked to a perfect crisp

Cleveland

$11.50

Two eggs, hash browns, choice of breakfast meat, and toast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, american & pepper jack cheese served with a side of sour cream and salsa

3 Meats Omelet

$11.50

Bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar cheese, toast, and hash browns

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

2 biscuits, pork sausage gravy and 2 eggs

Ranchero Skillet

$11.50

Pork sausage, bell peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and eggs served on top of hash browns served with a side of salsa

Giant Pancakes

$10.50

Two pancakes, choice of meat

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.50

Two pieces of French toast & choice of meat

Wings & Other

Wings

$15.00

10 wings, choice of seasoning or sauce

Shrimp & Rice

$18.00

White rice, grilled shrimp, onions, and green peppers with a side house salad

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

5 chicken strips and fries

Menudo

$13.00

A Mexican spicy soup with cow tripe

Caldo de Res

$17.00

A traditional Mexican soup with beef

Pupusas

$12.00

3 Housemade Mexican corn cakes stuffed with pork, beans and cheese and served with side of slaw

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

12" tortilla loaded with generous amounts of chicken and cheese, garnished with a side of lettuce and served with sour cream and red or green salsa

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Tender juicy steak on fresh bread topped with auteed onions, peppers, served with fries

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing

Tacos & Burritos

Quesabirria

$5.00+

Fresh corn tortillas are loaded with meat, topped with onions and cilantro and served with side of red or green salsa

Tacos

$3.00

Asada & Alpastor deal

$8.00

Cabeza, birria, barbacoa, y lengua

$11.00

Burrito

$12.00

Birria plate

$16.00

Burgers

Jalapeno Burger

$13.00

Sauteed jalapeno and pepper jack cheese

California Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. Add Cheese $0.50

Original Cheese Burger

$12.50

8oz burger, choice of cheese ,American cheese,Cheddar cheese,pepperjack

Tortas

Torta Cubana

$16.00

Chorizo, carne asada, pork carnitas, hot dog, ham, egg, queso amarillo, cheese, beans, avocado, onion, mustard, mayo, mozzarella, and pickled jalapenos

Mulita Platter

$12.00

Choice of carne asada or al pastor, served with onions, cilantro, queso fresco, with a side of seasoned rice and beans

Huarache

$12.00

Choice of carne asada or al pastor on a masa cake, served with a side of seasoned rice and beans

Sopes

$5.00

Your choice of meat, cilantro, and choice of red or green salsa

Torta

$12.00

Sides

Toast

$4.00

Meat

$4.00

Egg

$1.75

French fries

$4.00

Hash brown

$4.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

1 quesabirria

$5.00

Una pupusa

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Fruit cup

$4.00

Kids menu

Kids chicken tenders

$6.00

Kids cheese burger

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Bottle Soda

$2.75

Can Soda

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Horchata

$4.00+

Mango

$4.00+

Jamica

$4.00+

Piña

$4.00+

Tamarindo

$4.00+

Champurrado

$3.50

Cafe/Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Monster

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

6236 Bass Lake Rd, Crystal, MN 55429

