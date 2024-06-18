Restaurant info

Edible Art is a Scratch-Made bakery! Scratch” is a dirty word to most bakeries, but it’s just how we operate. Scratch bakeries are hard to come by in a world where cutting corners to save time and money reigns supreme. Our philosophy has always been that taste and the quality of ingredients we serve our customers should not be sacrificed for any reason. If it’s not from scratch, it’s not from Edible Art. We specialize in Custom-Made cakes and desserts to help our customers celebrate weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations and more. We are also proud to offer a wide selection of delicious, over-the-counter dessert items for everyday enjoyment.