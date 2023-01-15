Restaurant header imageView gallery

Family Fresh Cafe

18288 Collins Ave

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Breakfast Combo

American Big Combo

$17.99

"Eggs any style, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Baked Potatoes, Bagel, Cream Cheese or Butter, Orange Juice, Coffee or Tea

Breakfast Salmon

$13.90

Bagel Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese or Butter, Coffee or Tea

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.95

Scrambled Eggs Croissant, Melted Cheese, served with choice of Bacon, Ham or Italian Sausage and choice of Breakfast Potato or Fruit bowl Coffee or Tea

Family Fresh Combo

$17.55

Omelette with Spinach and Tomatoes,Baked Potatoes, Turkey Bacon, Bagel or Baguette, Cream Cheese, Butter, Grilled Tomato, Organic Green Mix, Orange Juice, Coffee or Tea"

French Light Combo

$9.95

French Toast

$13.95

Grilled Golden White Toast, Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar and served with Hot Vermont Maple Syrup and a side of Fruits, Coffee or Tea

International Combo

$6.99

Russian Big Combo

$17.95

Eggs any style, Homemade Meatball or Sausage, Buckwheat, Bread, Syrniki or Crepes with Sour Cream or Jam, Orange Juice, Coffee or Tea

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$16.95

"Organic Eggs served with English Muffin topped with Ham, Silky Hollandaise Sauce, Green Mix and Breakfast Potato "

Spinach Benedict

$15.50

"Organic Eggs served With English Muffin topped with Sauteed Spinach, Silky Hollandaise Sauce, Green Mix and Breakfast Potato "

Alaskan Salmon Avocado Benedict

$17.95

"Organic Eggs served with English Muffin topped with Sliced Avocado, Smoked Salmon, Silky Hollandaise Sauce, Green Mix and Breakfast Potato "

Specials

Avocado Toast

$11.95

with Chia Seeds on a Rye Bread with a Signature Salsa on a side

Breakfast Burrito

$13.55

Tortilla, Omelette, Mozzarella Cheese and Bacon served with Breakfast Potato

Fried Eggs Village Style

$14.95

served with Bell Pepper Jalapeño and Chicken

Israel Shakshuka

$17.95

Organic Eggs served with Tomatoes, Garlic, Red and green Habanera Pepper, Cilantro and Parsley

Morning Balance

$13.95

Quinoa, Avocado, Tomatoes, Boiled or Poached Eggs

Omlette

Goat Cheese Omelette

$13.95

"White Eggs Omelette with Goat Cheese, Green Mix and Breakfast Potato on a side "

Mushroom Omelette

$11.95

with Champignon, Green Mix and Breakfast Potato on a side

Plain Omelette

$7.95

with Green Mix and Breakfast Potato on a side

Salmon Spinach Omelette

$13.95

"with Fresh Salmon and Spinach, Green Mix and Breakfast Potato on a side "

Vegetable Omelette

$10.95

White Omelette with Onion, Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes and Spinach

Your Way Omelette

$13.95

"Organic Eggs served with a choice of three Toppings: Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Spinach, Peppers, Ham, Onion, Bacon, Cheese, Chicken "

Waffles & Pancakes

Berries Pancakes

$13.95

served with Fresh Berries

Chocolate Chips Pancakes

$15.95

"with Chocolate Sauce, Fresh Fruits and Whipped Cream "

Plain Pancakes

$10.95

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$14.95

"Belgian Waffle piled with Fresh Sliced Strawberry, Banana, Whipped Cream and Chocolate or Strawberry Syrup"

Vanilla Ice Cream Waffle

$17.95

Belgian Waffle covered with a Hot Chocolate or Strawberry Syrup with scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Waffles

$11.95

Belgian Waffle covered with a Hot Chocolat Sauce and Whipped Cream

Crepes

Crepes w/ nutella and Fruits

$13.95

Crepes w/ Salmon Caviar and Cream Cheese

$19.95

Crepes w/Turkey

$14.95

Plain Crepes

$9.95

Healthy Light Choice

Buckwheat

$7.75

Fruit Salad

$14.95

Fresh Fruits Salad served with Whipped Cream

Organic Oatmeal

$6.95

Organic Yogurt Parfaits w/ Fresh Fruits

$11.95

Syrniki

$11.95

Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$6.95

with Tomatoes and Basil 2 pc

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.95

tortilla with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and avocado

Chicken Wings

$13.95

"on Arugula and Tomato Salad "

Crepes with Caviar

$19.95

with Cream Cheese

Fried Calamari

$14.95

our special recipe with mango, corn and cilantro, served with signature fried sourdrough crispbread

Fried Shrimp

$14.95

Organic Steamed Spinach

$9.95

Salmon Tartar

$16.95

with Homemade Guacamole & Capers

Tuna Tartar

$16.95

with mango, seaweed and sweet chili sauce

Tuna with Spicy Teriyaki

$15.95

with spicy teriyki sauce

Fresh Organic Salads

Beets & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.95

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.95

Family Fresh Organic Salad

$13.95

Greek Salad

$17.95

Mediterrean Salad

$14.95

Organic Quinoa Salad

$14.95

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Fresh Salads

Creamy Shrimp Avocado

$15.55

Fitness Salad

$13.95

Glazed Tuna Salad

$19.95

Grilled Romaine Hearts

$18.95

Seafood Cerviche

$24.95

Soft Grilled Octopus

$16.95

Warm Salmon Salad

$19.95

with Sauteed Green Beens and Onions

Soup

Borsch-Beef

$9.95

Borsch-Vegetarian

$8.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.95

Fish Soup

$9.95

French Onion Soup

$9.95

Meatball Noodle Soup

$8.95

Soup Of The Day

$9.95

Sandwiches and Wraps

Black Angus Burger

$17.95

Ceasar Salad Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Club BLT

$14.95

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.95

Crepes with Turkey

$14.95

Poultry and Meat

Crepes with Turkey

$16.95

Filet Mignon 8 oz

$43.50

Fresh Sweet Chicken

$19.95

Grilled Skirt Steak 8 oz

$32.95

Homemade Pelmeni

$18.95

Homemade Turkey Meatballs

$19.95

Lamb Ribs

$36.00

Seared Chicken

$21.50

Sirloin Steak 8 oz

$33.95

Seafood

Branzino

$39.90

Grilled Red Snapper

$24.96

Grilled Wild Salmon

$24.95

Risotto with Scallops

$26.90

Roasted Salmon

$24.96

Seared Sesame Tuna

$29.95

Shrimp with Fried Rice

$22.95

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Family Fresh Pizza

$16.50

Four Cheese Pizza

$15.55

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.95

Pizza with Ham and Tomatoes

$15.95

Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Margharita Pizza

$15.95

Pasta & Rissotto

Alfredo Vegetable Pasta

$13.95

"with Vegetables and famous Alfredo sauce "

A La Bolognese Pasta

$16.50

"penne with ground beef ragout "

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.95

"with bacon, black pepper, parmiggano and egg yolk "

Shrimp & Asparagus Fettuccini

$19.95

Pesto Chicken Pasta

$16.95

fusilli with chicken, basil, pine nuts in pesto sauce

St Tropez Penne

$18.90

with black olives, pepper and provence herbs

Salmon Caviar Penne

$21.95

"penne with salmon and red caviar in cream sauce "

Wraps

Signature Family Fresh Wrap

$14.95

"chicken, cabbage, signature sauce "

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.95

"albacore tuna, romaine lettuce, mayo, celery, onion, scallions "

Fish Filet Wrap

$16.50

"white fish, romaine lettuce, avocado, cilantro, aioli sauce "

Fitness Wrap

$15.50

"kale, quinoa, avocado, shrimp "

Unbelievable Wrap

$18.50

"plant-based meat "

Sides

Bacon

$7.95

Breakfast Bread

$3.95

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.95

Buckwheat

$7.75

French Fries

$5.95

Green Mix

$5.95

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Grilled Vegetables

$7.95

Jasmine Rice

$5.95

Mashed Potato

$5.95

Sausage

$7.95

Sautéed Green Beans

$6.95

Sliced Avocado

$3.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.05

Steamed Spinach

$5.95

Turkey Bacon

$7.95

Two Eggs

$5.95

Salmon

$7.00

Desserts

Apple Strudel

$8.95

Berry Cake

$10.50

Chocolate Fondant

$10.50

Crepes with Nutella and Fruits

$11.95

Family Fresh Cake

$9.95

Fruit Plate

$14.95

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$5.95

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$9.95

Muraveinik

$9.95

Napolean

$9.95

Strawberry Cream Dessert

$10.50

Strawberry with homemade whipped cream

$9.50

Syrniki

$8.55

Banquet menu

cake

$95.00

cake decoration

$20.00

Special Occasions

Thanksgiving 2022

$29.95

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Kid Veggie Salad

$8.95

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kid French Fries

$5.95

Kid Homemade Turkey Meatballs

$9.95

Kid Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$5.95

Kid Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$9.95

Kid Plain Crepes

$8.95

Kid Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.95

Kid Meatball Noodle Soup

$5.95

Kid Borsch Soup Meat

$5.95

Kid Borsch Soup Vegetarian

$5.95

Kid Fish Soup

$5.95

Kid Maracroni and Cheese

$5.95

Kid Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Pasta Plain

$8.95

Kid Hamburger

$8.95

Coffee

AMERICANO

$3.95

CAFE LATTE

$5.95

CAPPUCCINO

$5.95

CORTADITO

$3.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.95

ESPRESSO

$3.95

HOT COCOA CHOCOLATE

$7.95

ICE LATTE

$4.95

ICED COFFEE

$3.95

ITALIAN AMERICANO

$5.55

MACCHIATO

$4.95

Juices

#1 EYE OPENER Juice

$10.95

Orange, grapefruit, strawberry

#2 ABC Juice

$10.95

Apple, beet, carrot

#3 GREEN DRINK Juice

$10.95

Apple, lime, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger

#4 CITRUS KICK Juice

$10.95

Orange, pineapple, apple, ginger

#5 FULL IMMUNITY Juice

$10.95

Orange, pineapple, kiwi, lime, honey

#6 JUICE MAKER

$13.95

FAMILY FRESH GREEN

$8.95

FLOWER POWER

$8.95

FRUITY PARTY

$8.95

Orange, pineapple, kiwi, apple, lime

Fresh Apple Juice

$7.95

Fresh Carrot Juice

$7.95

Fresh Ginger Shot

$4.95

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$7.95

Fresh Orange Juice

$7.95

Fresh Orange+Grapefruit Juice

$7.95

Fresh Pineapple Juice

$7.95

Lemon Shot

$2.50

Milkshakes

BANANA Milk Shakes

$13.55

CARAMEL Milk Shakes

$12.95

CHOCOLATE Milk Shakes

$11.95

STRAWBERRY Milk Shakes

$11.95

VANILLA Milk Shakes

$11.95

Smoothies

#6 Green Smoothie

$9.95

#7 Green Smoothie

$9.95

#8 Green Smoothie

$9.95

#1 Smoothie

$9.95

#2 Smoothie

$9.95

#3 Smoothie

$9.95

#4 Smoothie

$9.95

#5 Smoothie

$9.95

3. MANGO, PINEAPPLE

$7.95

BANANA, PINEAPPLE, STRAWBERRY, ORANGE, LIME

$7.95

COCONUT MILK, PINEAPPLE, ORANGE, MANGO

$9.95

CRANBERRY, APPLE, ORANGE

$7.95

MIXED BERRIES, HONEY, PINEAPPLE

$7.95

SMOOTHIE MAKER

$11.95

Soda

COCA-COLA

$3.95

DIET-COKE

$3.95

FANTA

$3.95

GINGER ALE

$3.95

SPRITE

$3.95

ZERO COKE

$3.95

Soft Drinks

APPLE JUICE

$2.95

AQUA PANNA

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$4.55

HOMEMADE KOMPOT

$4.95

HOMEMADE LEMONADE

$5.50+

HOMEMADE MORS

$4.95

MANGO JUICE

$4.95

MANGO LEMONADE

$5.95+

Milk Glass

$3.99

MOJITO NO ALCH

$5.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95

Pineapple Lemonade

$5.95+

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.95

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$5.95

Tea

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.55

FAMILY FRESH TEA

$9.95

HERBAL & SONS TEA

$4.95

ICE GREEN TEA WITH LEMON

$3.95

ICE TEA WITH MINT & LEMON

$3.95

MANGO ICED TEA

$4.55

STRAWBERRY ICED TEA

$4.55

TEA POT

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family Fresh Cafe a top choice for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Sunny Isles Beach and around.

Website

Location

18288 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Directions

