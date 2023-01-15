- Home
Family Fresh Cafe
No reviews yet
18288 Collins Ave
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Breakfast Combo
American Big Combo
"Eggs any style, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Baked Potatoes, Bagel, Cream Cheese or Butter, Orange Juice, Coffee or Tea
Breakfast Salmon
Bagel Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese or Butter, Coffee or Tea
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled Eggs Croissant, Melted Cheese, served with choice of Bacon, Ham or Italian Sausage and choice of Breakfast Potato or Fruit bowl Coffee or Tea
Family Fresh Combo
Omelette with Spinach and Tomatoes,Baked Potatoes, Turkey Bacon, Bagel or Baguette, Cream Cheese, Butter, Grilled Tomato, Organic Green Mix, Orange Juice, Coffee or Tea"
French Light Combo
French Toast
Grilled Golden White Toast, Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar and served with Hot Vermont Maple Syrup and a side of Fruits, Coffee or Tea
International Combo
Russian Big Combo
Eggs any style, Homemade Meatball or Sausage, Buckwheat, Bread, Syrniki or Crepes with Sour Cream or Jam, Orange Juice, Coffee or Tea
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
"Organic Eggs served with English Muffin topped with Ham, Silky Hollandaise Sauce, Green Mix and Breakfast Potato "
Spinach Benedict
"Organic Eggs served With English Muffin topped with Sauteed Spinach, Silky Hollandaise Sauce, Green Mix and Breakfast Potato "
Alaskan Salmon Avocado Benedict
"Organic Eggs served with English Muffin topped with Sliced Avocado, Smoked Salmon, Silky Hollandaise Sauce, Green Mix and Breakfast Potato "
Specials
Avocado Toast
with Chia Seeds on a Rye Bread with a Signature Salsa on a side
Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla, Omelette, Mozzarella Cheese and Bacon served with Breakfast Potato
Fried Eggs Village Style
served with Bell Pepper Jalapeño and Chicken
Israel Shakshuka
Organic Eggs served with Tomatoes, Garlic, Red and green Habanera Pepper, Cilantro and Parsley
Morning Balance
Quinoa, Avocado, Tomatoes, Boiled or Poached Eggs
Omlette
Goat Cheese Omelette
"White Eggs Omelette with Goat Cheese, Green Mix and Breakfast Potato on a side "
Mushroom Omelette
with Champignon, Green Mix and Breakfast Potato on a side
Plain Omelette
with Green Mix and Breakfast Potato on a side
Salmon Spinach Omelette
"with Fresh Salmon and Spinach, Green Mix and Breakfast Potato on a side "
Vegetable Omelette
White Omelette with Onion, Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes and Spinach
Your Way Omelette
"Organic Eggs served with a choice of three Toppings: Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Spinach, Peppers, Ham, Onion, Bacon, Cheese, Chicken "
Waffles & Pancakes
Berries Pancakes
served with Fresh Berries
Chocolate Chips Pancakes
"with Chocolate Sauce, Fresh Fruits and Whipped Cream "
Plain Pancakes
Strawberry Banana Waffle
"Belgian Waffle piled with Fresh Sliced Strawberry, Banana, Whipped Cream and Chocolate or Strawberry Syrup"
Vanilla Ice Cream Waffle
Belgian Waffle covered with a Hot Chocolate or Strawberry Syrup with scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Waffles
Belgian Waffle covered with a Hot Chocolat Sauce and Whipped Cream
Crepes
Healthy Light Choice
Appetizers
Bruschetta
with Tomatoes and Basil 2 pc
Chicken Quesadilla
tortilla with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and avocado
Chicken Wings
"on Arugula and Tomato Salad "
Crepes with Caviar
with Cream Cheese
Fried Calamari
our special recipe with mango, corn and cilantro, served with signature fried sourdrough crispbread
Fried Shrimp
Organic Steamed Spinach
Salmon Tartar
with Homemade Guacamole & Capers
Tuna Tartar
with mango, seaweed and sweet chili sauce
Tuna with Spicy Teriyaki
with spicy teriyki sauce
Fresh Organic Salads
Fresh Salads
Soup
Sandwiches and Wraps
Poultry and Meat
Seafood
Pizza
Pasta & Rissotto
Alfredo Vegetable Pasta
"with Vegetables and famous Alfredo sauce "
A La Bolognese Pasta
"penne with ground beef ragout "
Spaghetti Carbonara
"with bacon, black pepper, parmiggano and egg yolk "
Shrimp & Asparagus Fettuccini
Pesto Chicken Pasta
fusilli with chicken, basil, pine nuts in pesto sauce
St Tropez Penne
with black olives, pepper and provence herbs
Salmon Caviar Penne
"penne with salmon and red caviar in cream sauce "
Wraps
Signature Family Fresh Wrap
"chicken, cabbage, signature sauce "
Tuna Salad Wrap
"albacore tuna, romaine lettuce, mayo, celery, onion, scallions "
Fish Filet Wrap
"white fish, romaine lettuce, avocado, cilantro, aioli sauce "
Fitness Wrap
"kale, quinoa, avocado, shrimp "
Unbelievable Wrap
"plant-based meat "
Sides
Bacon
Breakfast Bread
Breakfast Potatoes
Buckwheat
French Fries
Green Mix
Grilled Asparagus
Grilled Vegetables
Jasmine Rice
Mashed Potato
Sausage
Sautéed Green Beans
Sliced Avocado
Sliced Tomatoes
Steamed Spinach
Turkey Bacon
Two Eggs
Salmon
Desserts
Banquet menu
Special Occasions
Kids Menu
Kid Chicken Nuggets
Kid Veggie Salad
Kid Cheeseburger
Kid French Fries
Kid Homemade Turkey Meatballs
Kid Ice Cream 1 Scoop
Kid Ice Cream 2 Scoop
Kid Plain Crepes
Kid Chicken Noodle Soup
Kid Meatball Noodle Soup
Kid Borsch Soup Meat
Kid Borsch Soup Vegetarian
Kid Fish Soup
Kid Maracroni and Cheese
Kid Quesadilla
Kids Pasta Plain
Kid Hamburger
Coffee
Juices
#1 EYE OPENER Juice
Orange, grapefruit, strawberry
#2 ABC Juice
Apple, beet, carrot
#3 GREEN DRINK Juice
Apple, lime, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger
#4 CITRUS KICK Juice
Orange, pineapple, apple, ginger
#5 FULL IMMUNITY Juice
Orange, pineapple, kiwi, lime, honey
#6 JUICE MAKER
FAMILY FRESH GREEN
FLOWER POWER
FRUITY PARTY
Orange, pineapple, kiwi, apple, lime
Fresh Apple Juice
Fresh Carrot Juice
Fresh Ginger Shot
Fresh Grapefruit Juice
Fresh Orange Juice
Fresh Orange+Grapefruit Juice
Fresh Pineapple Juice
Lemon Shot
Milkshakes
Smoothies
#6 Green Smoothie
#7 Green Smoothie
#8 Green Smoothie
#1 Smoothie
#2 Smoothie
#3 Smoothie
#4 Smoothie
#5 Smoothie
3. MANGO, PINEAPPLE
BANANA, PINEAPPLE, STRAWBERRY, ORANGE, LIME
COCONUT MILK, PINEAPPLE, ORANGE, MANGO
CRANBERRY, APPLE, ORANGE
MIXED BERRIES, HONEY, PINEAPPLE
SMOOTHIE MAKER
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family Fresh Cafe a top choice for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Sunny Isles Beach and around.
18288 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160