Family Mexican Grill 378 South Branch Road
378 South Branch Road
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ 08844
Appetizer
Traditional Buffalo Wings (10)
Classic, hot or habanero
Pronto Gaucamole
Fresh Guacamole & Chips
Salsa de Queso
Delicious hot cheese dip with diced tomatoes & Jalapenos. Served with crispy chips
Nachos La Familia
Cheese, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream on top
Nacho Fajita
Black beans, three cheese, sweet peppers & onion and your best protein choice
Chipotle Calamares
Chipotle Fried Calamari
Deliciosa Salsa Bandera
Vegan salad with diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime juice, avocado. Served with crispy chips
Nopal Salad (Vegan)
Fresh cactus, tossed with tomato, onion, cilantro & radish. Served with crispy chips
Orden De Elotes (4)
Mexican corn on the cob topped w/ cotija cheese, mayo, tajin, lime included on the side
Picadera
Pork belly, fried chicken, fried sausage, & green plantains
Tour for Mexico
Included hard tacos, mini taquitos, mini nachos, platains, & guacamole
Chips Con Salsa
Odren De Tostones
Coctel De Camaron
Desayunos Family Style
Huevos (Eggs) Scramble
with chorizo, ham, salchicha, mexican style, salsa verde, longaniza, sunny eggs. Rice and beans, choice of tortillas or bread
Family Breakfast
Scamble eggs, sausage, ham, bacon and seasoned potatoes
Chilaquiles
Served with eggs, salted beef, sour cream, fresh cheese, onion, cilantro
Enchiladas
Filled with boil chicken, eggs, salted beef, sour cream, fresh cheese, cream, red oinons
Entomatadas (4)
Fry tortilla tossed in tomato sauce on top of fresh cheese, sour cream, red onion. Served with salted beef & sunny eggs
Huevos Rancheros
Enchiladas Lunch
Antojitos Mexicanos
1 Meat Tlayuda Oaxaquena
Black beans sauce covered cabbage, Oaxaca cheese, avocado.
2 Meat Tlayuda Oaxaquena 18
Black beans sauce covered cabbage, Oaxaca cheese, avocado.
Tlayuda Oaxaquena 18
Black beans sauce covered cabbage, Oaxaca cheese, avocado.
Orden De Sopes
Homemade tortilla w/ lettuce, beans sauce, fresh cheese, sour cream on top
Orden De Empanadas (3)
Fried homemade with family special sauce filling. Tossed with boiled chicken
Empanads Vegetarianas
Fried cheese & veggies
Orden De Tamales (3)
Flautas
Fried rolled tortillas, lettuce, fresh cheese, sour cream, served with rice
Botana Azteca
Vegetable rice, beans on top of pork belly & pico de gallo. Served with crisy chips.
Orden De Picaditas (3)
Orden De Huaraches (2)
Cesina Ranchera
Enfrijoladas
Chilaquiles
Enmoladas
Orden De Tostadas (3)
Tamal (1)
Empanada (1)
Tacos Dorados (4)
Tacos
3 Tacos
4 x 12
Pollo Taco (1)
Grilled Chicken
Asada Taco (1)
Grilled Steak
Carnitas Taco
Family style
Al Pastor Taco (1)
Marinated pork with pineapple
Chorizo Taco
Pork Mexican Sausage
Enchilada Taco
Taco Vegetariano (1)
Roasted veggies
Taco De Chicharron (1)
Pork Belly
Orden Tacos De Birria (4)
with hot consomme
Orden Tacos De Lengua (3)
Cow Tongue
Orden Tacos De Tripa (3)
Tripe
Orden Tacos De Camaron (3)
Shrimp
Orden De Tacos De Pescado (3)
Fish
Taco Fajita (1)
Flour tortilla and sauteed sweet peppers, onions, guacamole
Para Todos (10) Tacos
Bandeja Fiesta
Party Tray 30
Combo Tacos
Two tacos with rice and beans
Orden De Veggie Tacos (3)
Orden Barbacoa De Chivo Tacos (4)
Taco placero de milanesa
Taco placero de chicarron
Cactus Tacos
Camaron Taco (1)
Soups
Menudo Soup
is a traditional Mexican soup made with beef tripe in broth with a Guajillo pepper base, lime, on the side chopped onion, and cilantro and tortillas
Pozole
is a rich brothy, soup made with boil chicken hominy with red chiles with a side of radish, lime, oregano and 2 corn tostadas
Caldo de Res
Beef soup with vegetables spicy or non spicy
Caldo de Pollo
Vegetable chicken soup, spicy or non spicy
Caldo de Mariscos
An amazing mix of seafood cooked in delicious broth
Tortilla Soup with Chicken
Tomato sauce, corn, beans, avocado, onion and cilantro
Caldo De Camaron
Caldo De Birria
Caldo De Nopales
Caldo De Pescado
Salad & Dressing
Angy Salad
Mix lettuce, avocado, corn, tomato, onions, given dressing
Caesar Salad
Mix Lettuce, tomato slices tossed in cream of Caesar
Pineapple Salad
with avocado, carrots, ham, tomato and re donions
Bowl Salad Mix
Lettuce, corn sauce, tomato, onions and carrots
House Salad
Small portion of lettuce, tomato, avocado and onions
The Family Plates
Pueblo Viejo
Grill steak and marinate shrimp on top, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, green onions, fried jalapeno and tortillas
El Viajero
Fire grilled steak and grilled chicken with marinated shrimp. Served with salad, Mexican rice, black beans and trotillas
Mexico Lindo
Fire grilled steak with mexican chorizo and melted Oaxaca cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, fresh guacamole, grilled cactus and tortillas
Mi Pueblo
3 Chicken Monterrey enchiladas, one chicken tamale, fresh salad, rice, black beans and tortillas
Carnitas La Familia
One pound delicious savory carnitas served with guac, lime, pico and tortillas
El Rodeo
Fire beef ribs served rice, black beans, pico de gallo and guacamole
Alambre Chilango
Sweet peppers, onion, mushroom, ham, bacon, shrimp, sauteed together with melted cheese on top. Served with rice beans flour tortilals
Molcajete
Serves 2. Served in a traditional stone bowl assorted combination of meats, grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, adobada, shrimp all grilled in perfection. With cactus, jalapeno, green onion, fresh cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Sizzling Fajita
Sauteed pepper onion one the option below served with rice, beans, guac, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese in top.
Mole Oaxaqueno
Sweet mole w/ nboil chicken served with rice and beans
Parrilla la Familia
Meat: Chicken, steak, shrimp, adobada, pork chop, beef ribs and loganisa. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, green and red salsa, cactus, green onions, jalapeno, lime and tortillas
Plato Mi Bandera
El Ranchero
From the Sea
Camarones a la Mexicana
Mexican style shrimp sauteed with tomato, onion and jalapenos
Camarones Empanizados
Fried breaded shrimp
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp sauteed in delicious garlic sauce
Camarones a la Diabla
Perfect for spicy lover, shrimp in hot sauce
Camarones en Pasta
Delicious chipotle sauce tossed with linguini pasta and shrimp
Mojarra Frita
Seasoned fried tilapia
Mojarra con Mariscos
All seas together, delicious fried tilapia with mix seafood on top
Tilapia a la Plancha
Marinate grill fish fillet
Mojarra A La Mexicana
Mojarra A La Diabla
Camarones A La Plancha
Tilapia Con Camarones
Tilapia Con Mariscos
Lunch or Dinner Plates
Bistec a la Mexicanoa
Marinate steak sauteed w/onion and cactus
Bistec Encebollado
Grill steak sauteed with caramel onions
Bistec En Salsa Ranchera
Bistec Con Nopales
Bistec En Salsa Verde\roja
Bistec Ranchero
Bistec A La Diabla
Bistec Empanizado
Carne Asada
Delicious marinate steak
Chuleta a la Mexicana
Sauteed pork chop with tomato, onion, jalapeno
Chuleta a la Plancha
Marinate grilled pork chop
Chuleta Ranchera
Chuleta En Salsa Verde\ Roja
Chuleta Con Camarones
Chuleta a la Diabla
Pork chop in homemade devil spicy sauce
Costillas De Puerco
Chuleta Con Huevos
1/4 Pollo Asado
1/4 of charcoal chicken with bone
Pollo Frito
2 pieces of fried chicken
Pechuga Empanizada
Marinated chicken breaded
Pechuga Asada
Marinate grill chicken
Belly Pork
Pechuga A La Mexicana
Pechuga Con Nopales
Pechuga Ranchera
Pollo En Salsa Verde
Pechuga A La Plancha
Quesadillas
Tortas
Frontera Burritos
Todo Burrito
Lettuce, cheese, rice, beans, sweet pepper, corn, onions, sour cream and guac
Frontera Burrito
Mix cheese, lettuce, beans, rice and sour cream
Champion Burrito
Mozzarella, cheese, guacamole, mild sauce and rice
Mexican Burrito
Rice, beans, onions and cilantro and homemade sauce
Vegetarian Burrito
Cheese, rice beans and sour cream
Tostada Burrito Bowl
With rice, beans, mix lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and mix cheese
Bowl Burrito
Out of tortilla recipe with rice beans, mix lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole
Burrito Enchilado Style
Soaked in special sauce melted mix cheese on top
Chimichanga
Deliciously fried with melted cheese on top. Served with salad and sour cream
Burrito Bandera
Sides and More
Kids Menu
Dessert
Lunch Specials
Costillas de Puerco
Chicharron En Salsa
Pipian Verde de Pollo
Enchiladas Lunch
Gorditas
Coptel de Camarones
Enchiladas Completa
Barbacoa De Chivo
Guisado Especial
Combo Tamales (2) Arroz + Frijoles
Combo 2 Tamales + R\B + Cafe
Combo Platter
Carnitas Lunch
Mole Negro
Belly Pork Lunch
PREMIO
2 Empanadas + R/B + Can Soda
2 Tacos + R/B + Can Soda
Frontera Burrito Especial
Chk. Quesadilla + Can Soda
Chk. Nachos + Can Soda
Chk. Green Enchiladas + R/B
Huevos Rev. C/ Chorizo + R/B + Tort.
Torta Milanesa (Pollo)+ Fries + Can Soda
Green Tamales + R/B + Can Soda
Guac Combo Salad
Keto Salad Chips + Can Soda
Flautas De Pollo
Pork Belly + R/B
Pollo Asado + R/B
Carne Asada + R/B
Pechuga Asada + Fries
Tilapia A La Plancha + Platanitos + Fries
Bistec Encebollado
Carnitas La Familia
Fajita Lunch (Chk.)
Chk. Alambres
Costillas De Puerco En Salsa Verde
Chicharron En Salsa Verde
Tortilla Soup
Caldo De Pollo ROJO
Mexican Burrito Especial
Huevos Rev. C/ Jamon + R/B + Tort.
Red Tamales + R/B + Can Soda
Cold Drinks
Horchata
Rice & Milks
Tamarindo
Tamarind
Jamaica
Hibiscus Extracts
Maracuya
Passion Fruit
Piña Colada
Licuados (Shakes)
Jugos Naturels
Homemade natural juices orange, carrot, mix
Soda Can
Jarritos
Mexican Soda
Botella de Desechables
2lt Soda
Snapple
Botella de Agua
Arizona
Mango
Boing
Water(free)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
378 South Branch Road, HILLSBOROUGH, NJ 08844