Family Pizza Restaurant

Family Pizza is seated on Main Street overlooking the beautiful Niantic Bay, We offer a variety of American and Greek style dishes. Enjoy our outdoor "seasonal" seating or our spacious indoor seating. During the cold New England days you can sit near our fireplace and enjoy your meal with family and friends. Family Pizza in Niantic isn't just a typical pizza restaurant. Fresh ingredients delivered daily, everything prepared and cooked daily, and an awesome family atmosphere will have you come back time and time again! Bring your friends or family down and have a look at our selection. Our friendly staff will be here to serve you!

