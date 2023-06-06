Restaurant header imageView gallery

Family Pizza Restaurant

233 Main St

Niantic, CT 06357

Main Menu

Appetizers

Steak Fries Small

$5.75

Steak Fries Large

$7.25

Curly Fries Small

$5.75

Curly Fries Large

$7.25

Onion Rings

$8.50

Side Meatballs

$9.50

Baked with sauce and cheese

Side Sausage

$9.50

Baked with sauce and cheese

Garlic Bread Small

$3.75

Garlic Bread Large

$4.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.25

(8) Golden fried served with our own tomato sauce

Potato Skins

$11.25

(4) Topped with shredded cheese, chives (optional), and sour cream on the side

Jalapeño Poppers

$11.25

(8) Breaded, stuffed with cream cheese, golden fried and served with our own tomato sauce

Fried Calamari

$13.25

Lightly floured, golden fried and served with our own tomato sauce

Wings and Tenders

Tenders

$11.50

Wings

$15.25

Salads

Tossed Small

$7.99

Tossed Large

$9.99

Antipasto Small

$11.75

Lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, and green peppers. With ham, cooked salami, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and shredded cheese

Antipasto Large

$11.75

Lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, and green peppers. With ham, cooked salami, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and shredded cheese

Caesar Salad Small

$9.25

Caesar Salad Large

$11.25

Chef Small

$13.50

Chef Large

$15.50

Greek Small

$11.75

Greek Large

$14.25

Greek Village Salad Small

$12.25

Greek Village Salad Large

$14.75

Tuna Salad Small

$11.75

Tuna Salad Large

$14.75

Side Salad

$6.25

Side Slaw

$4.50

Soups

Cup Greek Chicken Lemon

$4.25

Bowl Greek Chicken Lemon

$5.99

Quart Greek Chicken Lemon

$11.99

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$4.25

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$5.99

Cup Cream of Mushroom

$4.25

Bowl Cream of Mushroom

$5.99

Cup Broccoli Cheddar

$4.25

Bowl Broccoli Cheddar

$5.99

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Bowl French Onion

$6.99

(SM) Cold Grinders

SM Capicola Grinder

$9.25

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

SM Coldcut Grinder

$10.25

ham, turkey, roast beef, genoa salami, cooked salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil, salt & pepper

SM Combo Grinder

$9.75

Ham, Genoa salami, and cooked salami with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil, salt & pepper

SM Cooked Salami Grinder

$8.50

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

SM Genoa Salami Grinder

$8.99

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

SM Ham Grinder

$8.50

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

SM Meatless Grinder

$8.25

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

SM Roastbeef Grinder

$9.50

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

SM Tuna Grinder

$8.75

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

SM Turkey Grinder

$8.99

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

(LG) Cold Grinders

LG Capicola Grinder

$10.99

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

LG Coldcut Grinder

$13.25

ham, turkey, roast beef, genoa salami, cooked salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil, salt & pepper

LG Combo Grinder

$12.75

Ham, Genoa salami, and cooked salami with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil & salt and pepper

LG Cooked Salami Grinder

$10.50

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

LG Genoa Salami Grinder

$10.99

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

LG Ham Grinder

$10.50

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

LG Meatless Grinder

$10.25

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

LG Roastbeef Grinder

$12.50

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

LG Tuna Grinder

$10.75

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

LG Turkey Grinder

$10.99

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

Cold Wraps

Capicola Wrap

$10.99

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

Coldcut Wrap

$13.25

ham, turkey, roast beef, genoa salami, cooked salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil, salt & pepper

Combination Wrap

$12.75

Ham, Genoa salami, and cooked salami with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil, salt & pepper

Cooked Salami Wrap

$10.50

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

Genoa Salami Wrap

$10.99

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

LG Ham Grinder

$10.50

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

Meatless Wrap

$10.25

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

Roast Beef Wrap

$12.50

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

Tuna Wrap

$10.75

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil

(SM) Hot Grinders

SM Bacon Grinder

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Oil, salt & pepper

SM Bacon Cheeseburger Grinder

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

SM Cheeseburger Grinder

$9.75

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

SM Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$9.99

(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil

SM Chicken Parmigiana Grinder

$9.99

(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, shredded cheese & sauce

SM ChickenBomb Grinder

$10.99

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, shredded cheese, oil

SM Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder

$8.50

Shredded cheese and sauce

SM Fish Grinder

$9.99

Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

SM Grilled Chicken Grinder

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil, salt & pepper

SM Hamburger Grinder

$9.50

Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

SM Meatball Parmigiana Grinder

$8.50

Shredded cheese and sauce

SM Pastrami Grinder

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

SM Pepper&Egg Grinder

$8.50

Shredded cheese and sauce (optional)

SM Pepperoni Parmigiana Grinder

$8.75

Shredded cheese & sauce

SM PhillySteak Grinder

$10.25

Shaved steak, onions, and shredded cheese. (2 or more vegetables considered steak bomb)

SM Ribeye Steak Grinder

$9.99

Come with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and oil

SM Sausage Parmigiana Grinder

$8.75

Shredded cheese and sauce

SM Steak&Cheese Grinder

$9.75

Shaved steak and shredded cheese

SM Steakbomb Grinder

$10.50

Shaved steak, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, grilled mushrooms, and shredded cheese

SM Turkey Bacon Grinder

$10.25

Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

(LG) Hot Grinders

LG Bacon Grinder

$12.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Oil, salt & pepper

LG Bacon Cheeseburger Grinder

$13.75

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

LG Cheeseburger Grinder

$13.25

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

LG Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$13.25

(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil

LG Chicken Parmigiana Grinder

$13.25

(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, shredded cheese & sauce

LG ChickenBomb Grinder

$14.25

LG Clam Strip Grinder

$16.25

Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

LG Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder

$10.50

Shredded cheese and sauce

LG Fish Grinder

$13.50

Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

LG Grilled Chicken Grinder

$13.25

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil, salt &pepper

LG Hamburger Grinder

$12.99

Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

LG Meatball Parmigiana Grinder

$10.50

Shredded cheese and sauce

LG Pastrami Grinder

$12.25

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

LG Pepper&Egg Grinder

$10.75

Shredded cheese and sauce (optional)

LG Pepperoni Parmigiana Grinder

$10.75

Shredded cheese & sauce

LG PhillySteak Grinder

$13.25

Shaved steak, onions, and shredded cheese. (2 or more vegetables considered steak bomb)

LG Ribeye Steak Grinder

$13.25

Come with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and oil

LG Sausage Parmigiana Grinder

$10.75

Shredded cheese and sauce

LG Scallop Grinder

$16.25

Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

LG Shrimp Grinder

$17.50

Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

LG Steak&Cheese Grinder

$12.75

Shaved steak and shredded cheese

LG Steak Bomb Grinder

$13.75

Shaved steak, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, grilled mushrooms, and shredded cheese

LG Turkey Bacon Grinder

$13.25

Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

LG Veal Parmigiana Grinder

$13.75

Large. Breaded veal patty, shredded cheese, and sauce

Hot Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$13.75

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

Bacon Wrap

$12.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Oil, salt & pepper

Cheeseburger Wrap

$13.25

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

Chicken Bomb Wrap

$14.25

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.25

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$13.25

(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil

Chicken Parmigiana Wrap

$13.25

(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, shredded cheese & sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana Wrap

$10.50

Shredded cheese and sauce

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.25

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil, salt &pepper

Hamburger Wrap

$12.99

Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

Meatball Parmigiana Wrap

$10.50

Shredded cheese and sauce

Pastrami Wrap

$12.25

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

Pepper and Eggs Wrap

$10.75

Shredded cheese and sauce (optional)

Pepperoni Parmigiana Wrap

$10.75

Shredded cheese & sauce

Philly Steak Wrap

$13.25

Shaved steak, onions, and shredded cheese. (2 or more vegetables considered steak bomb)

Ribeye Steak Wrap

$13.25

Come with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and oil

Sausage Parmigiana Wrap

$10.75

Shredded cheese and sauce

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$12.75

Shaved steak and shredded cheese

Steak Bomb Wrap

$13.75

Shaved steak, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, grilled mushrooms, and shredded cheese

Turkey and Bacon Wrap

$13.25

Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil

Veal Parmigiana Wrap

$13.75

Large. Breaded veal patty, shredded cheese, and sauce

Entrées

Served with choice of pasta, salad & garlic bread

Baked Fish

$15.50

Haddock topped with lightly seasoned Ritz crackers, butter, and lemon wine sauce served with broccoli or fries

Pasta

$11.75

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.25

Breaded fried chicken breast and sauce baked with cheese. Served with a choice of pasta, salad, and garlic bread

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.75

Fried eggplant and sauce baked with cheese. Served with a choice of pasta, salad, and garlic bread

Veal Parmigiana

$16.50

Fried veal patty & sauce baked with cheese, served with choice of pasta & salad

Veal and Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

Fried veal patty and breaded fried chicken breast with sauce baked with cheese. Served with a choice of pasta, salad, and garlic bread

Lasagna

$15.50

Our own house made lasagna

Moussaka

$16.25

Fried eggplant and meat sauce baked with cheese

Ravioli

$15.50

Meat or cheese stuffed ravioli baked with sauce and cheese. Served with garlic bread & salad

Stuffed Shells

$15.50

Three large shells stuffed with ricotta and baked with sauce and cheese

Golden Fried

*Served with fries, garlic bread & coleslaw

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$13.75

Fish and Chips

$15.50

Lightly battered, golden fried, haddock. Served with fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw

Fishwich

$9.99

Lightly battered, golden fried haddock, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce (optional) on a bulky roll

Fried Bay Scallops

$16.99

Lightly battered, golden fried. Served with fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw

Fried Chicken

$16.25

Four pieces of golden fried chicken. Served with fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw

Fried Clam Strips

$16.99

Lightly battered, golden fried. Served with fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw

Fried Shrimp

$18.25

Lightly battered, golden fried. Served with fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw

Seafood Platter

$23.50

Lightly battered, golden fried, fish, clam strips, bay scallops, and shrimp. Served with fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw

Off the Grill

All platters served with fries, substitute onion rings for $2.00

10" Hot Dog

$6.25

22" Mega Hot Dog

$12.25

Chicken Souvlaki

$10.25

Charcoal grilled sliced chunks of chicken breast with tomatoes, lettuce, and onions topped with tzatziki (cucumber garlic) sauce and wrapped in pita bread

FP Burger

$9.25

All beef patty, American cheese, bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and special sauce

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Charcoal grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato on a bulky roll

Gyro

$9.50

Charcoal grilled strips of ground lamb and beef with tomatoes, lettuce, and onions topped with tzatziki (cucumber-garlic) sauce, and wrapped in pita bread

Hamburger

$6.75

Charcoal-grilled hamburger with lettuce and tomato on a bulky roll

Pattie Melt

$8.99

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss on grilled sliced bread

Kids Menu

All Children’s Meals include a small beverage

Kids Cheese Pizza Slice with Curly Fries

$8.45

Kids Cheeseburger with Curly Fries

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tender with Curly Fries

$8.95

Kids Cod Fish Nuggets with Curly Fries

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese with Curly Fries

$8.45

Kids Hot Dog with Curly Fries

$8.95

Kids Pasta with Butter

$8.25

Kids Pasta with Meatball

$8.95

Kids Pasta with Sauce

$8.50

Kids Pasta with Sausage

$8.95

Pizza Menu

Pizza

Pizza Small 10"

$9.50

Pizza Medium 14"

$13.50

Pizza Large 18"

$17.50

Calzone

$10.25

Sauce, ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

12" Gluten Free

$14.25

By the Slice - Cheese

$3.75

By the Slice - Pepperoni

$4.25

Specialty Pizzas

Athenian Small 10"

$13.50

Spinach, fresh tomato, feta, and cheese

Athenian Medium 14"

$18.50

Spinach, fresh tomato, feta, and cheese

Athenian Large 18"

$24.25

Spinach, fresh tomato, feta, and cheese

BBQ Chicken Small 10"

$13.25

Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese

BBQ Chicken Medium 14"

$17.25

Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese

BBQ Chicken Large 18"

$22.25

Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese

Buffalo Chicken Small 10"

$13.25

Buffalo Chicken Medium 14"

$17.25

Buffalo Chicken Large 18"

$22.25

Clam Small 10"

$14.50

Fried clam strips and cheese

Clam Medium 14"

$19.25

Fried clam strips and cheese

Clam Large 18"

$25.25

Fried clam strips and cheese

Hawaiian Small 10"

$12.25

Pineapple, ham, and extra cheese

Hawaiian Medium 14"

$17.50

Pineapple, ham, and extra cheese

Hawaiian Large 18"

$20.99

Pineapple, ham, and extra cheese

Bacon, Spinach, and Scallops Small 10"

$15.25

Bacon, spinach, fried scallops, and cheese

Bacon, Spinach, and Scallops Medium 14"

$20.50

Bacon, spinach, fried scallops, and cheese

Bacon, Spinach, and Scallops Large 18"

$28.25

Bacon, spinach, fried scallops, and cheese

Family Pizza Special Small 10"

$13.75

Bacon, fresh tomato, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese

Family Pizza Special Medium 14"

$18.99

Bacon, fresh tomato, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese

Family Pizza Special Large 18"

$24.50

Bacon, fresh tomato, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese

Meat Lovers Small 10"

$13.50

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and cheese

Meat Lovers Medium 14"

$18.50

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and cheese

Meat Lovers Large 18"

$24.99

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and cheese

Moussaka Small 10"

$12.25

Extra sauce, meatballs, eggplant, and extra cheese

Moussaka Medium 14"

$16.99

Extra sauce, meatballs, eggplant, and extra cheese

Moussaka Large 18"

$22.50

Extra sauce, meatballs, eggplant, and extra cheese

Scallop Small 10"

$14.50

Fried scallops and cheese

Scallop Medium 14"

$19.25

Fried scallops and cheese

Scallop Large 18"

$25.25

Fried scallops and cheese

Seafood Special Small 10"

$17.50

Fried fish, scallops, clam strips, shrimp & cheese

Seafood Special Medium 14"

$23.50

Fried fish, scallops, clam strips, shrimp & cheese

Seafood Special Large 18"

$30.50

Fried fish, scallops, clam strips, shrimp & cheese

Special Small 10"

$14.25

Meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese

Special Medium 14"

$19.25

Meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese

Special Large 18"

$25.50

Meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese

Steak Bomb Small 10"

$14.50

Grilled shaved steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers, jalapeños (optional), and cheese

Steak Bomb Medium 14"

$18.99

Grilled shaved steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers, jalapeños (optional), and cheese

Steak Bomb Large 18"

$25.50

Grilled shaved steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers, jalapeños (optional), and cheese

Taco Small 10"

$14.50

Hamburger, taco seasoning, taco chips onions, black olives, salsa, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños (optional) and cheese, sour cream on the side

Taco Medium 14"

$19.25

Hamburger, taco seasoning, taco chips onions, black olives, salsa, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños (optional) and cheese, sour cream on the side

Taco Large 18"

$25.50

Hamburger, taco seasoning, taco chips onions, black olives, salsa, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños (optional) and cheese, sour cream on the side

Veggie Small 10"

$14.50

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh tomato, broccoli, and cheese

Veggie Medium 14"

$18.50

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh tomato, broccoli, and cheese

Veggie Large 18"

$25.50

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh tomato, broccoli, and cheese

Drinks

2 liter bottle soda

Coke 2 liter bottle

$4.25

Diet Coke 2 liter bottle

$4.25

Gingerale 2 liter bottle

$4.25

Sprite 2 liter bottle

$4.25

20oz Bottle drink

AHA Soda Water

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dasani Water

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Monster Energy Drink

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Yoohoo

$3.00

Apple Juice

Large Apple Juice

$3.00

Small Apple Juice

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.25

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Large fountain drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

HIC Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Milk

Large Milk

$3.50

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Small Milk

$2.25

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Small fountain drink

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

HIC Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$3.00

Water

Fountain Water

Chips

LG Chips

$4.50

SM Chips

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Pizza is seated on Main Street overlooking the beautiful Niantic Bay, We offer a variety of American and Greek style dishes. Enjoy our outdoor "seasonal" seating or our spacious indoor seating. During the cold New England days you can sit near our fireplace and enjoy your meal with family and friends. Family Pizza in Niantic isn't just a typical pizza restaurant. Fresh ingredients delivered daily, everything prepared and cooked daily, and an awesome family atmosphere will have you come back time and time again! Bring your friends or family down and have a look at our selection. Our friendly staff will be here to serve you!

Website

Location

233 Main St, Niantic, CT 06357

Directions

