Family Pizza Restaurant
233 Main St
Niantic, CT 06357
Main Menu
Appetizers
Steak Fries Small
Steak Fries Large
Curly Fries Small
Curly Fries Large
Onion Rings
Side Meatballs
Baked with sauce and cheese
Side Sausage
Baked with sauce and cheese
Garlic Bread Small
Garlic Bread Large
Mozzarella Sticks
(8) Golden fried served with our own tomato sauce
Potato Skins
(4) Topped with shredded cheese, chives (optional), and sour cream on the side
Jalapeño Poppers
(8) Breaded, stuffed with cream cheese, golden fried and served with our own tomato sauce
Fried Calamari
Lightly floured, golden fried and served with our own tomato sauce
Wings and Tenders
Salads
Tossed Small
Tossed Large
Antipasto Small
Lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, and green peppers. With ham, cooked salami, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and shredded cheese
Antipasto Large
Lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, and green peppers. With ham, cooked salami, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and shredded cheese
Caesar Salad Small
Caesar Salad Large
Chef Small
Chef Large
Greek Small
Greek Large
Greek Village Salad Small
Greek Village Salad Large
Tuna Salad Small
Tuna Salad Large
Side Salad
Side Slaw
Soups
(SM) Cold Grinders
SM Capicola Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
SM Coldcut Grinder
ham, turkey, roast beef, genoa salami, cooked salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil, salt & pepper
SM Combo Grinder
Ham, Genoa salami, and cooked salami with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil, salt & pepper
SM Cooked Salami Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
SM Genoa Salami Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
SM Ham Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
SM Meatless Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
SM Roastbeef Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
SM Tuna Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
SM Turkey Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
(LG) Cold Grinders
LG Capicola Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
LG Coldcut Grinder
ham, turkey, roast beef, genoa salami, cooked salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil, salt & pepper
LG Combo Grinder
Ham, Genoa salami, and cooked salami with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil & salt and pepper
LG Cooked Salami Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
LG Genoa Salami Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
LG Ham Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
LG Meatless Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
LG Roastbeef Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
LG Tuna Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
LG Turkey Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
Cold Wraps
Capicola Wrap
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
Coldcut Wrap
ham, turkey, roast beef, genoa salami, cooked salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil, salt & pepper
Combination Wrap
Ham, Genoa salami, and cooked salami with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil, salt & pepper
Cooked Salami Wrap
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
Genoa Salami Wrap
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
LG Ham Grinder
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
Meatless Wrap
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
Roast Beef Wrap
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
Tuna Wrap
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
Turkey Wrap
All Grinders come with Lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & oil
(SM) Hot Grinders
SM Bacon Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Oil, salt & pepper
SM Bacon Cheeseburger Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
SM Cheeseburger Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
SM Chicken Cutlet Grinder
(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil
SM Chicken Parmigiana Grinder
(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, shredded cheese & sauce
SM ChickenBomb Grinder
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, shredded cheese, oil
SM Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder
Shredded cheese and sauce
SM Fish Grinder
Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
SM Grilled Chicken Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil, salt & pepper
SM Hamburger Grinder
Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
SM Meatball Parmigiana Grinder
Shredded cheese and sauce
SM Pastrami Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
SM Pepper&Egg Grinder
Shredded cheese and sauce (optional)
SM Pepperoni Parmigiana Grinder
Shredded cheese & sauce
SM PhillySteak Grinder
Shaved steak, onions, and shredded cheese. (2 or more vegetables considered steak bomb)
SM Ribeye Steak Grinder
Come with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and oil
SM Sausage Parmigiana Grinder
Shredded cheese and sauce
SM Steak&Cheese Grinder
Shaved steak and shredded cheese
SM Steakbomb Grinder
Shaved steak, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, grilled mushrooms, and shredded cheese
SM Turkey Bacon Grinder
Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
(LG) Hot Grinders
LG Bacon Grinder
Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Oil, salt & pepper
LG Bacon Cheeseburger Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
LG Cheeseburger Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
LG Chicken Cutlet Grinder
(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil
LG Chicken Parmigiana Grinder
(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, shredded cheese & sauce
LG ChickenBomb Grinder
LG Clam Strip Grinder
Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
LG Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder
Shredded cheese and sauce
LG Fish Grinder
Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
LG Grilled Chicken Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil, salt &pepper
LG Hamburger Grinder
Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
LG Meatball Parmigiana Grinder
Shredded cheese and sauce
LG Pastrami Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
LG Pepper&Egg Grinder
Shredded cheese and sauce (optional)
LG Pepperoni Parmigiana Grinder
Shredded cheese & sauce
LG PhillySteak Grinder
Shaved steak, onions, and shredded cheese. (2 or more vegetables considered steak bomb)
LG Ribeye Steak Grinder
Come with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and oil
LG Sausage Parmigiana Grinder
Shredded cheese and sauce
LG Scallop Grinder
Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
LG Shrimp Grinder
Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
LG Steak&Cheese Grinder
Shaved steak and shredded cheese
LG Steak Bomb Grinder
Shaved steak, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, grilled mushrooms, and shredded cheese
LG Turkey Bacon Grinder
Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
LG Veal Parmigiana Grinder
Large. Breaded veal patty, shredded cheese, and sauce
Hot Wraps
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
Bacon Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Oil, salt & pepper
Cheeseburger Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
Chicken Bomb Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Cutlet Wrap
(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil
Chicken Parmigiana Wrap
(Fresh) Lightly battered crispy chicken, shredded cheese & sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana Wrap
Shredded cheese and sauce
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, oil, salt &pepper
Hamburger Wrap
Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
Meatball Parmigiana Wrap
Shredded cheese and sauce
Pastrami Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
Pepper and Eggs Wrap
Shredded cheese and sauce (optional)
Pepperoni Parmigiana Wrap
Shredded cheese & sauce
Philly Steak Wrap
Shaved steak, onions, and shredded cheese. (2 or more vegetables considered steak bomb)
Ribeye Steak Wrap
Come with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and oil
Sausage Parmigiana Wrap
Shredded cheese and sauce
Steak and Cheese Wrap
Shaved steak and shredded cheese
Steak Bomb Wrap
Shaved steak, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, grilled mushrooms, and shredded cheese
Turkey and Bacon Wrap
Come with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and oil
Veal Parmigiana Wrap
Large. Breaded veal patty, shredded cheese, and sauce
Entrées
Baked Fish
Haddock topped with lightly seasoned Ritz crackers, butter, and lemon wine sauce served with broccoli or fries
Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded fried chicken breast and sauce baked with cheese. Served with a choice of pasta, salad, and garlic bread
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried eggplant and sauce baked with cheese. Served with a choice of pasta, salad, and garlic bread
Veal Parmigiana
Fried veal patty & sauce baked with cheese, served with choice of pasta & salad
Veal and Chicken Parmigiana
Fried veal patty and breaded fried chicken breast with sauce baked with cheese. Served with a choice of pasta, salad, and garlic bread
Lasagna
Our own house made lasagna
Moussaka
Fried eggplant and meat sauce baked with cheese
Ravioli
Meat or cheese stuffed ravioli baked with sauce and cheese. Served with garlic bread & salad
Stuffed Shells
Three large shells stuffed with ricotta and baked with sauce and cheese
Golden Fried
Chicken Tenders with Fries
Fish and Chips
Lightly battered, golden fried, haddock. Served with fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw
Fishwich
Lightly battered, golden fried haddock, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce (optional) on a bulky roll
Fried Bay Scallops
Lightly battered, golden fried. Served with fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw
Fried Chicken
Four pieces of golden fried chicken. Served with fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw
Fried Clam Strips
Lightly battered, golden fried. Served with fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw
Fried Shrimp
Lightly battered, golden fried. Served with fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw
Seafood Platter
Lightly battered, golden fried, fish, clam strips, bay scallops, and shrimp. Served with fries, garlic bread, and coleslaw
Off the Grill
10" Hot Dog
22" Mega Hot Dog
Chicken Souvlaki
Charcoal grilled sliced chunks of chicken breast with tomatoes, lettuce, and onions topped with tzatziki (cucumber garlic) sauce and wrapped in pita bread
FP Burger
All beef patty, American cheese, bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and special sauce
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast
Charcoal grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato on a bulky roll
Gyro
Charcoal grilled strips of ground lamb and beef with tomatoes, lettuce, and onions topped with tzatziki (cucumber-garlic) sauce, and wrapped in pita bread
Hamburger
Charcoal-grilled hamburger with lettuce and tomato on a bulky roll
Pattie Melt
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and Swiss on grilled sliced bread
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Pizza Slice with Curly Fries
Kids Cheeseburger with Curly Fries
Kids Chicken Tender with Curly Fries
Kids Cod Fish Nuggets with Curly Fries
Kids Grilled Cheese with Curly Fries
Kids Hot Dog with Curly Fries
Kids Pasta with Butter
Kids Pasta with Meatball
Kids Pasta with Sauce
Kids Pasta with Sausage
Pizza Menu
Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
10" Half & Half
14" Half & Half
18" Half & Half
Athenian Small 10"
Spinach, fresh tomato, feta, and cheese
Athenian Medium 14"
Spinach, fresh tomato, feta, and cheese
Athenian Large 18"
Spinach, fresh tomato, feta, and cheese
BBQ Chicken Small 10"
Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese
BBQ Chicken Medium 14"
Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese
BBQ Chicken Large 18"
Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese
Buffalo Chicken Small 10"
Buffalo Chicken Medium 14"
Buffalo Chicken Large 18"
Clam Small 10"
Fried clam strips and cheese
Clam Medium 14"
Fried clam strips and cheese
Clam Large 18"
Fried clam strips and cheese
Hawaiian Small 10"
Pineapple, ham, and extra cheese
Hawaiian Medium 14"
Pineapple, ham, and extra cheese
Hawaiian Large 18"
Pineapple, ham, and extra cheese
Bacon, Spinach, and Scallops Small 10"
Bacon, spinach, fried scallops, and cheese
Bacon, Spinach, and Scallops Medium 14"
Bacon, spinach, fried scallops, and cheese
Bacon, Spinach, and Scallops Large 18"
Bacon, spinach, fried scallops, and cheese
Family Pizza Special Small 10"
Bacon, fresh tomato, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese
Family Pizza Special Medium 14"
Bacon, fresh tomato, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese
Family Pizza Special Large 18"
Bacon, fresh tomato, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese
Meat Lovers Small 10"
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and cheese
Meat Lovers Medium 14"
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and cheese
Meat Lovers Large 18"
Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and cheese
Moussaka Small 10"
Extra sauce, meatballs, eggplant, and extra cheese
Moussaka Medium 14"
Extra sauce, meatballs, eggplant, and extra cheese
Moussaka Large 18"
Extra sauce, meatballs, eggplant, and extra cheese
Scallop Small 10"
Fried scallops and cheese
Scallop Medium 14"
Fried scallops and cheese
Scallop Large 18"
Fried scallops and cheese
Seafood Special Small 10"
Fried fish, scallops, clam strips, shrimp & cheese
Seafood Special Medium 14"
Fried fish, scallops, clam strips, shrimp & cheese
Seafood Special Large 18"
Fried fish, scallops, clam strips, shrimp & cheese
Special Small 10"
Meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese
Special Medium 14"
Meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese
Special Large 18"
Meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese
Steak Bomb Small 10"
Grilled shaved steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers, jalapeños (optional), and cheese
Steak Bomb Medium 14"
Grilled shaved steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers, jalapeños (optional), and cheese
Steak Bomb Large 18"
Grilled shaved steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers, jalapeños (optional), and cheese
Taco Small 10"
Hamburger, taco seasoning, taco chips onions, black olives, salsa, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños (optional) and cheese, sour cream on the side
Taco Medium 14"
Hamburger, taco seasoning, taco chips onions, black olives, salsa, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños (optional) and cheese, sour cream on the side
Taco Large 18"
Hamburger, taco seasoning, taco chips onions, black olives, salsa, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños (optional) and cheese, sour cream on the side
Veggie Small 10"
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh tomato, broccoli, and cheese
Veggie Medium 14"
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh tomato, broccoli, and cheese
Veggie Large 18"
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh tomato, broccoli, and cheese
Drinks
2 liter bottle soda
20oz Bottle drink
Apple Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Large fountain drink
Small fountain drink
Water
Chips
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family Pizza is seated on Main Street overlooking the beautiful Niantic Bay, We offer a variety of American and Greek style dishes. Enjoy our outdoor "seasonal" seating or our spacious indoor seating. During the cold New England days you can sit near our fireplace and enjoy your meal with family and friends. Family Pizza in Niantic isn't just a typical pizza restaurant. Fresh ingredients delivered daily, everything prepared and cooked daily, and an awesome family atmosphere will have you come back time and time again! Bring your friends or family down and have a look at our selection. Our friendly staff will be here to serve you!
233 Main St, Niantic, CT 06357