Restaurant header imageView gallery

Family Pizza Restaurant and Grill - Colchester, CT

review star

No reviews yet

296 S Main St

Colchester, CT 06415

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Grinder (12")
18" Cheese Pizza
Chicken Wings (10)

Breakfast Meals

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.49

Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Country Style Eggs

$9.99

Three Eggs Scrambled with Onions, Peppers & Ham - with Homefries & Toast

Family Ham Steak

$10.99

Two Eggs with Homefries, Toast & Ham Steak

Hungry Man Special

$12.99

Two of Each! Pancakes, French Toast, Eggs, Bacon, Sausage Links

Lumber Jack Special

$10.99

Three Eggs with Homefries, Toast & Choice of Meat

One Egg with Homefries & Toast

$4.99

One Egg with Homefries, Toast & Choice of Meat

$7.99

Steak & Eggs

$15.99

NY Strip Steak with Two Eggs with Homefries, Toast

The Ultimate Breakfast

$14.99

Two of Each: Pancakes, French Toast, Eggs, Bacon, Sausage Links with Home Fries & Toast

Two Eggs with Homefries & Toast

$5.99

Two Eggs with Homefries, Toast & Choice of Meat

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwich

Avo Toast

$4.49

Wheat Toast Topped with Avo Spread & Everything Bagel Seasoning

Avo Toast with Eggs

$6.49

Wheat Toast Topped with Avo Spread & Everything Bagel Seasoning

Breakfast Wrap

$8.49

Ham, Sausage, Eggs, Homefries & Cheddar Cheese with Homefries

California Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Ham, Sausage, Eggs, Homefries & Cheddar Cheese with Homefries

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Two Eggs & Cheese

Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Two Eggs, Meat & Cheese

Western Sandwich

$7.49

Onions, Peppers, Ham & Cheese

Breakfast Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Poached Eggs & Ham on an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise & a Side of Homefries

Florentine Benedict

$10.99

Poached Eggs & Florentine on an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise & a Side of Homefries

Irish Benedict

$10.99

Poached Eggs & Corned Beef Hash on Rye Toast Topped with Hollandaise & a Side of Homefries

Polish Benedict

$10.99

Poached Eggs & Kielbasa on an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise & a Side of Homefries

California Benedict

$10.99

Poached Eggs, Tomatoes, & Avocado Topped with Hollandaise & a Side of Homefries

Breakfast Griddle

1 Oreo Pancake

$3.99

1 Pancake

$2.99

1 Texas French Toast

$2.99

2 Oreo Pancake

$6.99

2 Pancake

$4.99

2 Texas French Toast

$4.99

3 Oreo Pancake

$8.99

3 Pancake

$5.99

3 Texas French Toast

$5.99

Belgian Waffle

$7.49

Large Homestyle Malted Waffle

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$5.99

Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast

$8.99Out of stock

Pumpkin & Whipped Cream Cheese Filling Topped with Powdered Sugar

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$8.99

Strawberry & Whipped Cream Cheese Filling

Breakfast Omelettes

Family Omelette

$12.99

Onions, Peppers, Ham, Mushrooms & American Cheese with Toast & Homefries

Veggie Lover's Omelette

$11.99

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & American Cheese with Toast & Homefries

Western Omelette

$11.99

Onions, Peppers, Ham & American Cheese with Toast & Homefries

Spanish Omelette

$12.99

Onions, Peppers, Ham, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese Topped with Salsa, with Toast & Homefries

Meat Lover's Omelette

$11.99

Ham, Bacon, Sausage & American Cheese with Toast & Homefries

Florentine Omelette

$9.99

Our Own Spinach & Fata Mix with Toast & Homefries

Heart Healthy Omelette

$12.99

Egg Whites, Onions, Tomatoes, Peppers & Mozzarella Cheese with Toast & Homefries

Plain Jane Omelette

$6.49

3 eggs, Homefries & Toast - Add Your Own Toppings

Breakfast Side Orders

Bacon

$4.49

Blueberry Muffin (grilled)

$2.99

Corn Muffin (grilled)

$2.99

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Egg (1)

$1.25

English Muffin

$1.99

Ham

$4.49

Ham Steak

$5.99

Homefries

$3.99

Homefries with Onions

$4.75

Kielbasa

$4.99

Maple Syrup (Bottle)

$2.50

Oatmeal

$2.99

Oatmeal with Cinn Raisin

$4.49

Oatmeal with PB & Banana

$4.49

Sausage Links

$4.49

Sausage Patties

$4.49

Side of Avocado

$2.49

Side of Benny Sauce

$1.99

Side of Salsa

$1.49

Side of Toast

$1.25

Side of Topping

Strawberry Topping, Blueberry Topping, Chocolate Chips

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.99

White Bagel

$2.49

NY Strip Steak

$9.99

Oatmeal with Apple Cinn

$4.49

Appetizers

Baked Feta

$10.99

Baked Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Drizzled with Olive Oil & Greek Oregano, Served with Grilled Pita Bread

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders with Your Choice of Side - Available with Your Choice of Sauce/Dry Rub

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Stuffed with Sauteed Onions, Chicken & Cheese - with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream

Chicken Wings (10)

$14.99

Jumbo Chicken Wings with Your Choice of Sauce/Dry Rub

Four Cheese Quesadilla

$14.99

Stuffed with Provolone, Swiss, American & Mozzarella Cheese - with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Rhode Island Style with Fried Jalpenos & Red Roasted Peppers

Fried Mozzarella Squares

$9.99

Housemade! with Marinara

Loaded Beef Nachos

$10.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Jalapenos - with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream

Loaded Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Jalapenos - with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream

Loaded Chips

$8.99

Fresh Chips Topped with Cheese & Bacon

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Steak Fries Topped with Cheese & Bacon

Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Stuffed with Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Shaved Steak & Cheese - with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.99

{Homemade} Pulled Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Jalapenos Served with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$14.99

Stuffed with Homemade Pulled Pork & Shredded Cheese - with a Side of Sour Cream

Side Order of Crispy Chicken

$9.99

Topped with Cheese & Sauce

Side Order of Meatballs

$8.99

Topped with Cheese & Sauce

Side Order of Sausage

$8.99

Topped with Cheese & Sauce

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger Platter

$13.99

Angus Burger, Bacon & Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun & Choice of Side

Cheeseburger - No Side

$9.99

Angus Burger & Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun

Cheeseburger Platter

$12.99

Angus Burger & Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun & Choice of Side

Hamburger - No Side

$9.99

Angus Burger & Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun

Hamburger Platter

$12.99

Angus Burger & Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun & Choice of Side

Mushroom Bacon Burger

$15.49

Angus Burger, Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions with Cheddar Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun & Choice of Side

Texas Burger

$15.49

Angus Burger, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Sauteed Onions & Cheddar Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun & Choice of Side

Turkey Burger

$14.99

Club Sandwiches

Triple Decker Sandwich with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo - Served With Your Choice of Side

Club Sandwich

$15.49

Triple Decker Sandwich! Choice of Meat & Choice of Side (comes with mayo)

Grinders

1/2 Grinder (8")

Whole Grinder (12")

Pasta/Italian Dishes

Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Elbows Tossed in House Made Cheese Sauce & Topped with Bread Crumbs & Cheese -Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$18.99

Choice of Pasta - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Chicken Parmgiana

$18.99

Served Over Choice of Pasta - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.99

Served with Choice of Pasta - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Eggplant Parmigiana with Meat Sauce

$17.99

Served with Choice of Pasta - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Lasagne

$16.99

House Made Lasagne Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Manicotti

$15.99

Pasta Tubes Filled with a Mixture of Mozzarelll & Ricotta, Topped with Sauce & Cheese - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Pasta Dinner

$11.99

Choice of Pasta, Choice of Sauce, Choice of Meatballs or Sausage - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese Topped with Homemade Pulled Pork -Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo

$22.99

Choice of Pasta - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Choice of Pasta - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Veal Parmigiana

$17.99

Meat Lover's Mac & Cheese

$17.99

{Homemade} Mac & Cheese Topped with Kielbasa & Bacon -Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese on Topped with Buffalo Chicken & Bleu Cheese Crumbles (Chicken is Tossed In Our Homemade Buffalo Sauce) This Is NOT Your Average Buffalo Mac! Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches Are Served With Your Choice of Side

1/2 Sandwich

$9.99

1/2 sandwich with your choice of side

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado & Cheddar Cheese & Choice of Side

Avocado Melt

$14.99

Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions & American Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread & a Choice of Side

BLT Sandwich

$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich & Choice of Side

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Roasted Peppers & Cheddar Cheese & Choice of Side

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes & Choice of Side

Chicken Gryo

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Diced Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Lettuce & Tzatziki Sauce Inside a Grilled Pita & Choice of Side

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken & Choice of Side

Classic Greek Gyro

$14.99

Gyro Meat, Diced Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Lettuce & Tzatziki Sauce Inside a Grilled Pita & Choice of Side

Club Sandwich

$15.49

Triple Decker Sandwich! Choice of Meat & Choice of Side (comes with mayo)

Deli Sandwich

$14.99

Deli Sandwich & Choice of Side

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Fresh Fried Cod Sandwich & Choice of Side

Grilled Bacon & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese & Choice of Side

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese & Choice of Side

Grilled Reuben

$14.99

Your Choice of Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey on Grilled Rye & Choice of Side

Hot Dog - NO SIDE

$7.99

Hot Dog on a Grilled Hot Dog Bun

Patty Melt

$14.99

Angus Burger, Sauteed Onions & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread & Choice of Side

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Philly Steak, Sauteed Onions & Roasted Peppers with American Cheese on a Grilled Roll & Choice of Side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

{Homemade} Pulled Pork Topped with Cheddar Cheese & {Homemade} Coleslaw & Choice of Side

Texas Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Tossed in BBQ Sauce, Topped with Sauteed Onions & Cheddar Cheese & Choice of Side

Tuna Melt

$14.99

Tuna Salad with Swiss Cheese Served on Grilled Rye Bread & Choice of Side

Seafood Dishes

Broiled Cod

$18.99

Topped with our Own Seafood Topping, Served with Broccoli, Coleslaw & Choice of Side

Broiled Sea Scallops

$22.99

Topped with our Own Seafood Topping, Served with Broccoli, Coleslaw & Choice of Side

Broiled Seafood Platter

$24.99

Cod, Shrimp, Clam Strips, & Scallops Topped with our Own Seafood Topping, Served with Broccoli, Coleslaw & Choice of Side

Broiled Shrimp

$22.99

Topped with our Own Seafood Topping, Served with Broccoli, Coleslaw & Choice of Side

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$24.99

Served with Coleslaw & Choice of Side

Fried Clam Strips

$18.99

Served with Coleslaw & Choice of Side

Fried Cod

$18.99

Served with Coleslaw & Choice of Side

Fried Sea Scallops

$22.99

Served with Coleslaw & Choice of Side

Fried Seafood Platter

$24.99

Cod, Shrimp, Clam Strips, & Scallops Fried to Perfecion - Served with Coleslaw & Choice of Side

Fried Shrimp

$22.99

Served with Coleslaw & Choice of Side

Side Orders

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Baked Potato

$4.25

Broccoli

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Dressing

$1.25

Fresh Chips

$5.49

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.99

Grape Leaves (3)

$1.99

Italian Bread

$2.50

Mixed Veggies

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Pickles

$2.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.99

Steak Fries

$5.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Soup & Salad

Antipasto Salad

Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Provolone, Genoa, Salami & Ham

Bowl of Chicken Noodle

$4.99

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Buffalo Chicken, Tomatoes, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Cucumber

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad with Calamari

$14.99

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$14.99

Caesar Salad with Shrimp

$18.99

Caprese Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh Basil [Grown Here!], Fresh Mozzarella & Locally Grown Tomatoes [Savistsky Farm] Drizzled with EVOO & [House Made] Balsamic Reduction

Cheeseburger Salad

$15.99

A Cheeseburger on Bed of Lettuce with Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Pickle Chips and a Drizzle of Thousand Island Dressing

Chef Salad

$14.99

Fresh Spring Mix, Tomatoes & Cucumbers Topped with Rolls of Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey & Swiss Cheese

Chicken BLT Salad

$15.99

Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Bacon

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Chicken, Tomatoes, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Bacon & Avocado

Cup of Chicken Noodle

$3.99

Cup of Soup of the Day

$3.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Peppers

French Onion

$6.99

Homemade, Topped with Croutons and Swiss Cheese

Garden Salad

Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Peppers

Greek Salad

Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, Feta Cheese & Grape Leaves

Seafood Salad

Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Cucumbers & Cold Seafood Salad

Taco Salad

$15.99

A Cheeseburger on Bed of Lettuce with Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Pickle Chips and a Drizzle of Thousand Island Dressing

Tuna Salad

Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Cucumbers & Tuna Salad

Wraps

All Wraps Served With Your Choice of Side

BLT Wrap

$14.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato & Choice of Side

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Choice of Side

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$14.99

Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons & Choice of Side

Chicken Club Wrap

$14.99

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato & Choice of Side

Corned Beef Reuben Wrap

$14.99

Corned Beef, Saurkraut, Thousand Island Dressing & Swiss Cheese & Choice of Side

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce & Tomato & Choice of Side

Deli Wrap

$14.99

Wrap & Choice of Side

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce & Tomato & Choice of Side

Mexican Taco Wrap

$14.99

Philly Steak Wrap

$14.99

Sauteed Onions, Roasted Peppers, American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes & Choice of Side

Turkey Club Wrap

$14.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato & Choice of Side

Veggie Wrap

$14.99

Add any/all the veggies you'd like!

Personal Pizza (8")

Personal Cheese Pizza

$8.75

Personal Family Special

$11.75

Pepperoni, Onions, Hamburg, Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Vegetarian

$10.75

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Black Olives Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Hawaiian

$10.75

Pineapple & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Mexican Taco

$10.75

Seasoned Beef, Onions, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Over Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Black Olives

Personal BBQ Chicken

$10.75

Chicken & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Delphi

$13.75

Basil, Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Philly Steak

$11.75

Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Florentine

$10.75

Spinach & Feta Cheese Mix Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Meat Lovers

$11.75

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Sausage, Bacon & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Chicken & Broccoli

$10.75

Chicken & Fresh Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Greek Gyro

$11.75

Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Base, Topped with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Tzatziki Sauce

Personal Mac "N" Cheese

$10.75

Alfredo Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mac "N" Cheese & Topped with Bread Crumbs

Personal Moussaka

$11.75

Chopped Eggplant, Chopped Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese & Marinara Sauce Covered with Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Grecian

$10.75

Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives & Roasted Red Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Teryaki Chicken

$10.75

Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers & Teryaki Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Texas Chicken

$10.75

Chicken, Onions, Bacon & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Baked Potato

$10.75

Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon & Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$10.75

Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Roasted Peppers & Buffalo Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

Personal Chicken Ranch

$10.75

Ranch Dressing Base Topped with Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Pizza (10")

10" Cheese Pizza

$11.75

10" Family Special

$15.75

Pepperoni, Onions, Hamburg, Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Vegetarian

$14.75

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Black Olives Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Hawaiian

$14.75

Pineapple & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Mexican Taco

$14.75

Seasoned Beef, Onions, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Over Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Black Olives

10" BBQ Chicken

$14.75

Chicken & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Delphi

$13.75

Basil, Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Philly Steak

$15.75

Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Florentine

$13.75

Spinach & Feta Cheese Mix Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Meat Lovers

$15.75

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Sausage, Bacon & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Chicken & Broccoli

$14.75

Chicken & Fresh Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Greek Gyro

$15.75

Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Base, Topped with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Tzatziki Sauce

10" Mac "N" Cheese

$14.75

Alfredo Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mac "N" Cheese & Topped with Bread Crumbs

10" Moussaka

$14.75

Chopped Eggplant, Chopped Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese & Marinara Sauce Covered with Mozzarella Cheese

10" Grecian

$14.75

Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives & Roasted Red Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Teryaki Chicken

$14.75

Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers & Teryaki Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Texas Chicken

$14.75

Chicken, Onions, Bacon & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Baked Potato

$14.75

Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon & Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.75

Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Roasted Peppers & Buffalo Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

10" Chicken Ranch

$14.75

Ranch Dressing Base Topped with Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Pizza (14")

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.75

14" Family Special

$23.75

Pepperoni, Onions, Hamburg, Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Vegetarian

$22.75

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Black Olives Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Hawaiian

$22.75

Pineapple & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Mexican Taco

$22.75

Seasoned Beef, Onions, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Over Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Black Olives

14" BBQ Chicken

$22.75

Chicken & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Delphi

$21.75

Basil, Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Philly Steak

$23.75

Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Florentine

$21.75

Spinach & Feta Cheese Mix Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Meat Lovers

$23.75

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Sausage, Bacon & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Chicken & Broccoli

$22.75

Chicken & Fresh Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Greek Gyro

$23.75

Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Base, Topped with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Tzatziki Sauce

14" Mac "N" Cheese

$22.75

Alfredo Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mac "N" Cheese & Topped with Bread Crumbs

14" Moussaka

$22.75

Chopped Eggplant, Chopped Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese & Marinara Sauce Covered with Mozzarella Cheese

14" Grecian

$22.75

Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives & Roasted Red Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Teryaki Chicken

$22.75

Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers & Teryaki Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Texas Chicken

$22.75

Chicken, Onions, Bacon & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Baked Potato

$22.75

Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon & Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.75

Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Roasted Peppers & Buffalo Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Chicken Ranch

$22.75

Ranch Dressing Base Topped with Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Pizza (18")

18" Cheese Pizza

$17.75

18" Family Special

$26.75

Pepperoni, Onions, Hamburg, Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Vegetarian

$24.75

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Black Olives Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Hawaiian

$24.75

Pineapple & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Large Taco

$25.75

Seasoned Beef, Onions, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Over Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Black Olives

18" BBQ Chicken

$24.75

Chicken & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Delphi

$23.75

Basil, Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Philly Steak

$26.75

Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Florentine

$21.75

Spinach & Feta Cheese Mix Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Meat Lovers

$26.75

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Sausage, Bacon & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Chicken & Broccoli

$24.75

Chicken & Fresh Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Greek Gyro

$26.75

Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Base, Topped with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Tzatziki Sauce

18" Mac "N" Cheese

$24.75

Alfredo Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mac "N" Cheese & Topped with Bread Crumbs

18" Moussaka

$25.75

Chopped Eggplant, Chopped Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese & Marinara Sauce Covered with Mozzarella Cheese

18" Grecian

$24.75

Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives & Roasted Red Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Teryaki Chicken

$24.75

Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers & Teryaki Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Texas Chicken

$24.75

Chicken, Onions, Bacon & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Baked Potato

$24.75

Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon & Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Buffalo Chicken

$24.75

Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Roasted Peppers & Buffalo Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Chicken Ranch

$24.75

Ranch Dressing Base Topped with Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Crust Pizza

14" Thin Cheese Pizza (14")

$14.50

14" Thin Family Special

$22.50

Pepperoni, Onions, Hamburg, Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Vegetarian

$20.50

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Black Olives Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Hawaiian

$19.50

Pineapple & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Mexican Taco

$21.50

Seasoned Beef, Onions, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Over Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Black Olives

14" Thin BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Chicken & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Delphi

$19.50

Basil, Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Philly Steak

$22.50

Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Florentine

$19.50

Spinach & Feta Cheese Mix Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Meat Lovers

$22.50

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Sausage, Bacon & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Chicken & Broccoli

$20.25

Chicken & Fresh Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Greek Gyro

$22.50

Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Base, Topped with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Tzatziki Sauce

14" Thin Mac "N" Cheese

$19.50

Alfredo Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mac "N" Cheese & Topped with Bread Crumbs

14" Thin Moussaka

$22.50

Chopped Eggplant, Chopped Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese & Marinara Sauce Covered with Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Grecian

$19.50

Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives & Roasted Red Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Teryaki Chicken

$19.50

Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers & Teryaki Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Texas Chicken

$19.50

Chicken, Onions, Bacon & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Baked Potato

$19.50

Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon & Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Buffalo Chicken

$19.50

Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Roasted Peppers & Buffalo Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

14" Thin Chicken Ranch

$19.50

Ranch Dressing Base Topped with Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Crust Pizza

18" Thin Cheese Pizza (18")

$17.50

18" Thin Family Special

$25.50

Pepperoni, Onions, Hamburg, Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Vegetarian

$23.50

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Black Olives Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Hawaiian

$22.50

Pineapple & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Mexican Taco

$24.50

Seasoned Beef, Onions, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Over Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Black Olives

18" Thin BBQ Chicken

$22.50

Chicken & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Delphi

$22.50

Basil, Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Philly Steak

$25.50

Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Florentine

$22.50

Spinach & Feta Cheese Mix Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Meat Lovers

$25.50

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Sausage, Bacon & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Chicken & Broccoli

$22.50

Chicken & Fresh Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Greek Gyro

$25.50

Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Base, Topped with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Tzatziki Sauce

18" Thin Mac "N" Cheese

$22.50

Alfredo Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mac "N" Cheese & Topped with Bread Crumbs

18" Thin Moussaka

$24.50

Chopped Eggplant, Chopped Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese & Marinara Sauce Covered with Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Grecian

$22.50

Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives & Roasted Red Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Teryaki Chicken

$22.50

Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers & Teryaki Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Texas Chicken

$22.50

Chicken, Onions, Bacon & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Baked Potato

$22.50

Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon & Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Buffalo Chicken

$22.50

Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Roasted Peppers & Buffalo Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese

18" Thin Chicken Ranch

$22.50

Ranch Dressing Base Topped with Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Calzones are Stuffed with Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese, Sauce & Topped with Provolone - Served with Sauce on the Side Too!

Kids Pizza/Calzones

Kid's Pizza

$8.99

Kid's Calzone

$8.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

$8.99

Kid's Calzone

$8.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Chicken Wings

$8.99

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Fried Cod

$8.99

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Fried Clam Strips

$8.99

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.99

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.99

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Pasta

$8.99

Served with Garlic Bread or Regular Bread

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Pie

Chocolate Cream

$5.99

Apple

$5.99

Pumpkin

$5.99

Peach Blueberry

$5.99

Cake

Baklava

$5.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Death By Chocolate

$6.99

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Red Velvet

$6.99Out of stock

Cake Pop

$2.75

Bottled Drinks (Copy)

20 oz Soda

$2.75

2L Soda

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Breakfast, lunch and dinner - we are more than just pizza! Family owned and operated for over 40 tears!

Location

296 S Main St, Colchester, CT 06415

Directions

Gallery
Family Pizza Restaurant - CT image
Family Pizza Restaurant - CT image
Family Pizza Restaurant - CT image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Plum Tomato - Colchester
orange star4.3 • 772
275 S Main St Colchester, CT 06415
View restaurantnext
The Flour Girl Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
12 Main Street Hebron, CT 06248
View restaurantnext
Wicked Slice - Hebron
orange star4.3 • 147
55 Main St Hebron, CT 06248
View restaurantnext
The Plum Tomato - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
1 New London Rd #16 Salem, CT 06420
View restaurantnext
Zina's Cucina
orange star5.0 • 32
17 North Main Street Marlborough, CT 06447
View restaurantnext
Marlborough Tavern
orange star4.1 • 346
3 East Hampton Rd Marlborough, CT 06447
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colchester

The Plum Tomato - Colchester
orange star4.3 • 772
275 S Main St Colchester, CT 06415
View restaurantnext
The Inishmor - 20 Main Street
orange star4.5 • 762
20 Main Street Colchester, CT 06415
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colchester
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Willimantic
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Cromwell
review star
No reviews yet
Glastonbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston