Family Pizza Restaurant and Grill - Colchester, CT
296 S Main St
Colchester, CT 06415
Breakfast Meals
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Country Style Eggs
Three Eggs Scrambled with Onions, Peppers & Ham - with Homefries & Toast
Family Ham Steak
Two Eggs with Homefries, Toast & Ham Steak
Hungry Man Special
Two of Each! Pancakes, French Toast, Eggs, Bacon, Sausage Links
Lumber Jack Special
Three Eggs with Homefries, Toast & Choice of Meat
One Egg with Homefries & Toast
One Egg with Homefries, Toast & Choice of Meat
Steak & Eggs
NY Strip Steak with Two Eggs with Homefries, Toast
The Ultimate Breakfast
Two of Each: Pancakes, French Toast, Eggs, Bacon, Sausage Links with Home Fries & Toast
Two Eggs with Homefries & Toast
Two Eggs with Homefries, Toast & Choice of Meat
Breakfast Sandwich
Avo Toast
Wheat Toast Topped with Avo Spread & Everything Bagel Seasoning
Avo Toast with Eggs
Wheat Toast Topped with Avo Spread & Everything Bagel Seasoning
Breakfast Wrap
Ham, Sausage, Eggs, Homefries & Cheddar Cheese with Homefries
California Breakfast Burrito
Ham, Sausage, Eggs, Homefries & Cheddar Cheese with Homefries
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Two Eggs & Cheese
Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Two Eggs, Meat & Cheese
Western Sandwich
Onions, Peppers, Ham & Cheese
Breakfast Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Poached Eggs & Ham on an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise & a Side of Homefries
Florentine Benedict
Poached Eggs & Florentine on an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise & a Side of Homefries
Irish Benedict
Poached Eggs & Corned Beef Hash on Rye Toast Topped with Hollandaise & a Side of Homefries
Polish Benedict
Poached Eggs & Kielbasa on an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise & a Side of Homefries
California Benedict
Poached Eggs, Tomatoes, & Avocado Topped with Hollandaise & a Side of Homefries
Breakfast Griddle
1 Oreo Pancake
1 Pancake
1 Texas French Toast
2 Oreo Pancake
2 Pancake
2 Texas French Toast
3 Oreo Pancake
3 Pancake
3 Texas French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Large Homestyle Malted Waffle
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast
Pumpkin & Whipped Cream Cheese Filling Topped with Powdered Sugar
Strawberry Stuffed French Toast
Strawberry & Whipped Cream Cheese Filling
Breakfast Omelettes
Family Omelette
Onions, Peppers, Ham, Mushrooms & American Cheese with Toast & Homefries
Veggie Lover's Omelette
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & American Cheese with Toast & Homefries
Western Omelette
Onions, Peppers, Ham & American Cheese with Toast & Homefries
Spanish Omelette
Onions, Peppers, Ham, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese Topped with Salsa, with Toast & Homefries
Meat Lover's Omelette
Ham, Bacon, Sausage & American Cheese with Toast & Homefries
Florentine Omelette
Our Own Spinach & Fata Mix with Toast & Homefries
Heart Healthy Omelette
Egg Whites, Onions, Tomatoes, Peppers & Mozzarella Cheese with Toast & Homefries
Plain Jane Omelette
3 eggs, Homefries & Toast - Add Your Own Toppings
Breakfast Side Orders
Bacon
Blueberry Muffin (grilled)
Corn Muffin (grilled)
Corned Beef Hash
Egg (1)
English Muffin
Ham
Ham Steak
Homefries
Homefries with Onions
Kielbasa
Maple Syrup (Bottle)
Oatmeal
Oatmeal with Cinn Raisin
Oatmeal with PB & Banana
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Side of Avocado
Side of Benny Sauce
Side of Salsa
Side of Toast
Side of Topping
Strawberry Topping, Blueberry Topping, Chocolate Chips
Side Sausage Gravy
White Bagel
NY Strip Steak
Oatmeal with Apple Cinn
Appetizers
Baked Feta
Baked Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Drizzled with Olive Oil & Greek Oregano, Served with Grilled Pita Bread
Boneless Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Your Choice of Side - Available with Your Choice of Sauce/Dry Rub
Chicken Quesadilla
Stuffed with Sauteed Onions, Chicken & Cheese - with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream
Chicken Wings (10)
Jumbo Chicken Wings with Your Choice of Sauce/Dry Rub
Four Cheese Quesadilla
Stuffed with Provolone, Swiss, American & Mozzarella Cheese - with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream
Fried Calamari
Rhode Island Style with Fried Jalpenos & Red Roasted Peppers
Fried Mozzarella Squares
Housemade! with Marinara
Loaded Beef Nachos
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Jalapenos - with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream
Loaded Chicken Nachos
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Jalapenos - with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream
Loaded Chips
Fresh Chips Topped with Cheese & Bacon
Loaded Fries
Steak Fries Topped with Cheese & Bacon
Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla
Stuffed with Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Shaved Steak & Cheese - with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream
Pulled Pork Nachos
{Homemade} Pulled Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Jalapenos Served with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Stuffed with Homemade Pulled Pork & Shredded Cheese - with a Side of Sour Cream
Side Order of Crispy Chicken
Topped with Cheese & Sauce
Side Order of Meatballs
Topped with Cheese & Sauce
Side Order of Sausage
Topped with Cheese & Sauce
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger Platter
Angus Burger, Bacon & Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun & Choice of Side
Cheeseburger - No Side
Angus Burger & Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun
Cheeseburger Platter
Angus Burger & Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun & Choice of Side
Hamburger - No Side
Angus Burger & Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun
Hamburger Platter
Angus Burger & Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun & Choice of Side
Mushroom Bacon Burger
Angus Burger, Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions with Cheddar Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun & Choice of Side
Texas Burger
Angus Burger, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Sauteed Onions & Cheddar Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun & Choice of Side
Turkey Burger
Club Sandwiches
Pasta/Italian Dishes
Baked Mac & Cheese
Elbows Tossed in House Made Cheese Sauce & Topped with Bread Crumbs & Cheese -Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Choice of Pasta - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Chicken Parmgiana
Served Over Choice of Pasta - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Eggplant Parmigiana
Served with Choice of Pasta - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Eggplant Parmigiana with Meat Sauce
Served with Choice of Pasta - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Lasagne
House Made Lasagne Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Manicotti
Pasta Tubes Filled with a Mixture of Mozzarelll & Ricotta, Topped with Sauce & Cheese - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Pasta Dinner
Choice of Pasta, Choice of Sauce, Choice of Meatballs or Sausage - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac & Cheese Topped with Homemade Pulled Pork -Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo
Choice of Pasta - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Shrimp Scampi
Choice of Pasta - Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Veal Parmigiana
Meat Lover's Mac & Cheese
{Homemade} Mac & Cheese Topped with Kielbasa & Bacon -Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac & Cheese on Topped with Buffalo Chicken & Bleu Cheese Crumbles (Chicken is Tossed In Our Homemade Buffalo Sauce) This Is NOT Your Average Buffalo Mac! Served with a Dinner Salad & Choice of Bread
Sandwiches
1/2 Sandwich
1/2 sandwich with your choice of side
Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado & Cheddar Cheese & Choice of Side
Avocado Melt
Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions & American Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread & a Choice of Side
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich & Choice of Side
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Roasted Peppers & Cheddar Cheese & Choice of Side
Chicken BLT Sandwich
Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes & Choice of Side
Chicken Gryo
Grilled Chicken, Diced Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Lettuce & Tzatziki Sauce Inside a Grilled Pita & Choice of Side
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy Chicken & Choice of Side
Classic Greek Gyro
Gyro Meat, Diced Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Lettuce & Tzatziki Sauce Inside a Grilled Pita & Choice of Side
Club Sandwich
Triple Decker Sandwich! Choice of Meat & Choice of Side (comes with mayo)
Deli Sandwich
Deli Sandwich & Choice of Side
Fresh Fish Sandwich
Fresh Fried Cod Sandwich & Choice of Side
Grilled Bacon & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese & Choice of Side
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese & Choice of Side
Grilled Reuben
Your Choice of Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey on Grilled Rye & Choice of Side
Hot Dog - NO SIDE
Hot Dog on a Grilled Hot Dog Bun
Patty Melt
Angus Burger, Sauteed Onions & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread & Choice of Side
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled Philly Steak, Sauteed Onions & Roasted Peppers with American Cheese on a Grilled Roll & Choice of Side
Pulled Pork Sandwich
{Homemade} Pulled Pork Topped with Cheddar Cheese & {Homemade} Coleslaw & Choice of Side
Texas Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Tossed in BBQ Sauce, Topped with Sauteed Onions & Cheddar Cheese & Choice of Side
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad with Swiss Cheese Served on Grilled Rye Bread & Choice of Side
Seafood Dishes
Broiled Cod
Topped with our Own Seafood Topping, Served with Broccoli, Coleslaw & Choice of Side
Broiled Sea Scallops
Topped with our Own Seafood Topping, Served with Broccoli, Coleslaw & Choice of Side
Broiled Seafood Platter
Cod, Shrimp, Clam Strips, & Scallops Topped with our Own Seafood Topping, Served with Broccoli, Coleslaw & Choice of Side
Broiled Shrimp
Topped with our Own Seafood Topping, Served with Broccoli, Coleslaw & Choice of Side
Fresh Grilled Salmon
Served with Coleslaw & Choice of Side
Fried Clam Strips
Served with Coleslaw & Choice of Side
Fried Cod
Served with Coleslaw & Choice of Side
Fried Sea Scallops
Served with Coleslaw & Choice of Side
Fried Seafood Platter
Cod, Shrimp, Clam Strips, & Scallops Fried to Perfecion - Served with Coleslaw & Choice of Side
Fried Shrimp
Served with Coleslaw & Choice of Side
Side Orders
Apple Sauce
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Cole Slaw
Dressing
Fresh Chips
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Grape Leaves (3)
Italian Bread
Mixed Veggies
Onion Rings
Pickles
Potato Salad
Rice Pilaf
Side of Marinara Sauce
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Soup & Salad
Antipasto Salad
Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Provolone, Genoa, Salami & Ham
Bowl of Chicken Noodle
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Buffalo Chicken, Tomatoes, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Cucumber
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad with Calamari
Caesar Salad with Chicken
Caesar Salad with Shrimp
Caprese Salad
Fresh Basil [Grown Here!], Fresh Mozzarella & Locally Grown Tomatoes [Savistsky Farm] Drizzled with EVOO & [House Made] Balsamic Reduction
Cheeseburger Salad
A Cheeseburger on Bed of Lettuce with Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Pickle Chips and a Drizzle of Thousand Island Dressing
Chef Salad
Fresh Spring Mix, Tomatoes & Cucumbers Topped with Rolls of Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey & Swiss Cheese
Chicken BLT Salad
Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Bacon
Cobb Salad
Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Chicken, Tomatoes, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Bacon & Avocado
Cup of Chicken Noodle
Cup of Soup of the Day
Dinner Salad
Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Peppers
French Onion
Homemade, Topped with Croutons and Swiss Cheese
Garden Salad
Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Peppers
Greek Salad
Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, Feta Cheese & Grape Leaves
Seafood Salad
Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Cucumbers & Cold Seafood Salad
Taco Salad
A Cheeseburger on Bed of Lettuce with Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Pickle Chips and a Drizzle of Thousand Island Dressing
Tuna Salad
Fresh Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Cucumbers & Tuna Salad
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato & Choice of Side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Choice of Side
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons & Choice of Side
Chicken Club Wrap
Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato & Choice of Side
Corned Beef Reuben Wrap
Corned Beef, Saurkraut, Thousand Island Dressing & Swiss Cheese & Choice of Side
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce & Tomato & Choice of Side
Deli Wrap
Wrap & Choice of Side
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce & Tomato & Choice of Side
Mexican Taco Wrap
Philly Steak Wrap
Sauteed Onions, Roasted Peppers, American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes & Choice of Side
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato & Choice of Side
Veggie Wrap
Add any/all the veggies you'd like!
Personal Pizza (8")
Personal Cheese Pizza
Personal Family Special
Pepperoni, Onions, Hamburg, Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Vegetarian
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Black Olives Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Hawaiian
Pineapple & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Mexican Taco
Seasoned Beef, Onions, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Over Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Black Olives
Personal BBQ Chicken
Chicken & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Delphi
Basil, Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Philly Steak
Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Florentine
Spinach & Feta Cheese Mix Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Sausage, Bacon & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken & Fresh Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Greek Gyro
Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Base, Topped with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Tzatziki Sauce
Personal Mac "N" Cheese
Alfredo Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mac "N" Cheese & Topped with Bread Crumbs
Personal Moussaka
Chopped Eggplant, Chopped Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese & Marinara Sauce Covered with Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Grecian
Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives & Roasted Red Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Teryaki Chicken
Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers & Teryaki Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Texas Chicken
Chicken, Onions, Bacon & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Baked Potato
Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon & Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Roasted Peppers & Buffalo Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Chicken Ranch
Ranch Dressing Base Topped with Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Pizza (10")
10" Cheese Pizza
10" Family Special
Pepperoni, Onions, Hamburg, Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Vegetarian
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Black Olives Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Hawaiian
Pineapple & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Mexican Taco
Seasoned Beef, Onions, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Over Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Black Olives
10" BBQ Chicken
Chicken & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Delphi
Basil, Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Philly Steak
Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Florentine
Spinach & Feta Cheese Mix Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Sausage, Bacon & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken & Fresh Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Greek Gyro
Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Base, Topped with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Tzatziki Sauce
10" Mac "N" Cheese
Alfredo Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mac "N" Cheese & Topped with Bread Crumbs
10" Moussaka
Chopped Eggplant, Chopped Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese & Marinara Sauce Covered with Mozzarella Cheese
10" Grecian
Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives & Roasted Red Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Teryaki Chicken
Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers & Teryaki Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Texas Chicken
Chicken, Onions, Bacon & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Baked Potato
Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon & Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Roasted Peppers & Buffalo Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
10" Chicken Ranch
Ranch Dressing Base Topped with Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Pizza (14")
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Family Special
Pepperoni, Onions, Hamburg, Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Vegetarian
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Black Olives Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Hawaiian
Pineapple & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Mexican Taco
Seasoned Beef, Onions, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Over Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Black Olives
14" BBQ Chicken
Chicken & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Delphi
Basil, Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Philly Steak
Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Florentine
Spinach & Feta Cheese Mix Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Sausage, Bacon & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken & Fresh Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Greek Gyro
Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Base, Topped with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Tzatziki Sauce
14" Mac "N" Cheese
Alfredo Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mac "N" Cheese & Topped with Bread Crumbs
14" Moussaka
Chopped Eggplant, Chopped Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese & Marinara Sauce Covered with Mozzarella Cheese
14" Grecian
Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives & Roasted Red Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Teryaki Chicken
Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers & Teryaki Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Texas Chicken
Chicken, Onions, Bacon & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Baked Potato
Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon & Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Roasted Peppers & Buffalo Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Chicken Ranch
Ranch Dressing Base Topped with Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Pizza (18")
18" Cheese Pizza
18" Family Special
Pepperoni, Onions, Hamburg, Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Vegetarian
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Black Olives Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Hawaiian
Pineapple & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Large Taco
Seasoned Beef, Onions, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Over Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Black Olives
18" BBQ Chicken
Chicken & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Delphi
Basil, Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Philly Steak
Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Florentine
Spinach & Feta Cheese Mix Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Sausage, Bacon & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken & Fresh Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Greek Gyro
Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Base, Topped with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Tzatziki Sauce
18" Mac "N" Cheese
Alfredo Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mac "N" Cheese & Topped with Bread Crumbs
18" Moussaka
Chopped Eggplant, Chopped Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese & Marinara Sauce Covered with Mozzarella Cheese
18" Grecian
Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives & Roasted Red Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Teryaki Chicken
Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers & Teryaki Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Texas Chicken
Chicken, Onions, Bacon & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Baked Potato
Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon & Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Roasted Peppers & Buffalo Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Chicken Ranch
Ranch Dressing Base Topped with Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Crust Pizza
14" Thin Cheese Pizza (14")
14" Thin Family Special
Pepperoni, Onions, Hamburg, Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Vegetarian
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Black Olives Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Hawaiian
Pineapple & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Mexican Taco
Seasoned Beef, Onions, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Over Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Black Olives
14" Thin BBQ Chicken
Chicken & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Delphi
Basil, Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Philly Steak
Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Florentine
Spinach & Feta Cheese Mix Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Sausage, Bacon & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken & Fresh Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Greek Gyro
Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Base, Topped with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Tzatziki Sauce
14" Thin Mac "N" Cheese
Alfredo Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mac "N" Cheese & Topped with Bread Crumbs
14" Thin Moussaka
Chopped Eggplant, Chopped Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese & Marinara Sauce Covered with Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Grecian
Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives & Roasted Red Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Teryaki Chicken
Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers & Teryaki Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Texas Chicken
Chicken, Onions, Bacon & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Baked Potato
Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon & Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Roasted Peppers & Buffalo Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
14" Thin Chicken Ranch
Ranch Dressing Base Topped with Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Crust Pizza
18" Thin Cheese Pizza (18")
18" Thin Family Special
Pepperoni, Onions, Hamburg, Sausage, Peppers & Mushrooms Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Vegetarian
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Black Olives Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Hawaiian
Pineapple & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Mexican Taco
Seasoned Beef, Onions, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Over Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Black Olives
18" Thin BBQ Chicken
Chicken & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Delphi
Basil, Tomatoes & Fresh Garlic Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Philly Steak
Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions & Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Florentine
Spinach & Feta Cheese Mix Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Hamburg, Sausage, Bacon & Ham Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken & Fresh Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Greek Gyro
Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Base, Topped with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Tzatziki Sauce
18" Thin Mac "N" Cheese
Alfredo Sauce Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mac "N" Cheese & Topped with Bread Crumbs
18" Thin Moussaka
Chopped Eggplant, Chopped Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese & Marinara Sauce Covered with Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Grecian
Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives & Roasted Red Peppers Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Teryaki Chicken
Chicken, Pineapple, Green Peppers & Teryaki Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Texas Chicken
Chicken, Onions, Bacon & BBQ Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Baked Potato
Sliced Baked Potato, Bacon & Broccoli Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Roasted Peppers & Buffalo Sauce Over Mozzarella Cheese
18" Thin Chicken Ranch
Ranch Dressing Base Topped with Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese
Calzone
Kids Pizza/Calzones
Kid's Menu
Kid's Pizza
Kid's Calzone
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Served with Choice of Side
Kid's Fried Mozzarella
Served with Choice of Side
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Served with Choice of Side
Kid's Chicken Wings
Served with Choice of Side
Kid's Fried Cod
Served with Choice of Side
Kid's Fried Shrimp
Served with Choice of Side
Kid's Fried Clam Strips
Served with Choice of Side
Kid's Cheeseburger
Served with Choice of Side
Kid's Hot Dog
Served with Choice of Side
Kid's Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Served with Choice of Side
Kid's Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Served with Choice of Side
Kid's Pasta
Served with Garlic Bread or Regular Bread
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Breakfast, lunch and dinner - we are more than just pizza! Family owned and operated for over 40 tears!
296 S Main St, Colchester, CT 06415