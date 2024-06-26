- Home
- /
- Huntsville
- /
- Family Place Restaurant
Family Place Restaurant
1 King William St
Huntsville, CN P1H 1G5
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST
EGGS
- Little Breakfast
Two eggs, toast, homefries and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Or sub for fresh greens or roasted tomatoes$9.75
- Eggs your way
Three eggs, toast, homefries and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or sub for fresh greens or roasted tomatoes$12.00
- Farmers Breakfast
Three eggs with local honey sausage, toast and home fries$17.00
- Peameal and Eggs
Three eggs, peameal bacon, toast and homefries$13.00
- The # 2
Three eggs, three pancakes, toast, bacon, ham and sausage$19.50
- 4 wheelers
Four eggs, bacon, ham and sausage, three pieces of toast, homefries$19.50
- Steak & Eggs
Three eggs, 6oz stirloin, toast, homefries$19.00
PANCAKES/FRENCH TOAST
OMELETTES
- WESTERN OMELETTE
Three egg omelette with ham and onion, home fries and choice of toast.$14.00
- VEGETARIAN OMELETTE
Three egg omelette with green pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato and home fries with a choice of toast.$15.00
- GREEK OMELETTE
Three egg omelette with tomato, bell pepper, onion, black olives, feta home fries and a choice of toast.$15.00
- MUSHROOM & SWISS OMELETTE
Three egg omelette with mushroom, Swiss cheese, spinach and home fries with choice of toast.$15.00
- MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE
Three egg omelette with black and green olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, pesto ,feta and a side of home fries with choice of toast.$15.00
- FAMILY PLACE OMELETTE
Three egg omelette with bacon, chicken, tomato, onion, bell pepper, hot peppers, cheddar cheese and a side of home fries with choice of toast.$17.00
- PLAIN OMELETTE
Three egg omelette, with home fries and choice of toast.$12.00
BENNYS & HASH
- FAMILY PLACE BENNY
Peameal bacon, poached eggs, English muffin, home fries and hollandaise.$17.00
- SMOKED SALMON BENNY
Smoked salmon, poached eggs, English muffin, home fries and hollandaise.$17.50
- BACON BENNY$17.00
- CAPRESE BENNY
Roasted tomato, pesto, mozzarella, poached eggs, English muffin, home fries and hollandaise.$17.50
- FARMERS SAUSAGE HASH
Roasted tomato and mushroom, fried onion, poached eggs, hollandaise, served on top of home fries with toast.$17.00
- CORNED BEEF HASH
Bell pepper, tomato, onion, poached eggs, hollandaise, served on top of home fries with toast.$17.00
- VEGAN HASH
Spinach, sun-dried tomato, onion, peppers, mushrooms and dairy-free cheese.$18.00
SIDES
- SIDE BACON$3.50
- SIDE HAM$3.50
- SIDE SAUSAGE$3.50
- SIDE PEAMEAL$4.00
- BEANS
- SIDE FRIED MUSHROOM$2.00
- SIDE FRIED TOMATOES$2.00
- SIDE FARMERS SAUSAGE$6.00
- SIDE HOMEFRIES$3.50
- ONE EGG$1.50
- SIDE HOLLANDAISE$2.00
- SIDE TOAST$2.00
- FRUIT BOWL
Assorted seasonal fruit.$7.00
- GRANNY’s GRANOLA
With plain yogurt, maple syrup and seasonal berries.$6.00
- LOCAL MAPLE SYRUP$3.75
- TOAST & COFFEE$4.00
- 6 OZ STEAK$9.00
- FRESH GREEN$4.00
BREAKFAST SPECIALS
- B.E.L.T W/ MAYO BREAKFAST SPECIAL$10.99
- MEATLOVERS SPECIAL$16.95
- B.E.L.T ON BAGEL W/ CHEESE —BREAKFAST SPECIAL$11.50
- SPINACH & TOMATO CHEESE OMELETTE SPECIAL$12.99
- BACON & CHEESE OMELETTES SPECIAL$12.99
- HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE SPECIAL$12.99
- WESTERN CHEESE OMELETTE- SPECIAL$12.99
- SPINACH, MUSHROOM, FETA OMELETTE SPECIAL$12.99
- VEGGIE & CHEESE BREAKFAST SPECIAL$12.99
- PEAMEAL AND EGGS- BREAKFAST SPECIAL$12.00
- STEAK & EGGS BREAKFAST SPECIAL$18.00
- BENNY- Southern Mexican--BREAKFAST SPEICAL$15.00
- BENNY-Mexican BREAKFAST SPECIAL$16.00
- BENNY-Prime rib BREAKFAST SPECIAL$16.95
- BENNY-French toast with bacon BREAKFAST SPECIAL$16.00
- Toasted Western with cheese BREAKFAST SPECIAL$14.00
- HASH-Mexican - BREAKFAST SPECIAL$15.95
- PANCAKES w/ Whipped Cream & Berries BREAKFAST SPECIAL$14.99
- PANCAKES with chocolate and bananas BREAKFAST SPECIAL$13.99
- Waffles w/ barries BREAKFAST SPECIAL$12.50
- WRAP-Breakfast Wrap BREAKFAST SPECIAL$15.50
LUNCH
SANDWICHES
- PHILLY CHEESE MELT
On a ciabatta bun with garlic butter, sliced beef, fried peppers and onions, topped with melted mozzarella and marble cheddar.$18.00
- FAMILY PLACE PEMEAL MELT
Peameal bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic mayo on a Kaiser, served with fries, soup or garden salad.$17.00
- CLUBHOUSE SANDWICH
Shaved chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato served with fries, soup or garden salad.$18.00
- RUEBEN SANDWICH
Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, cheese on rye, served with fries, soup or garden salad.$16.50
- BEEF DIP
Shaved roast beef on a ciabatta bun with an jus, served with fries, soup or garden salad.$17.50
- B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on a choice of white, brown or rye bread.$7.00
- GRILLED CHEESE$6.00
- WESTERN SAND$7.00
- COLD SLICED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.00
- FRIED EGG SANDWICH$8.00
BURGER
- CLASSIC BURGER$12.00
- DINO BURGER
7.5 oz hand smashed patty, peameal bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.$17.00
- CRISPY FISH BURGER
Tartar sauce, coleslaw, sweet pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion$14.00
- VEGGIE BURGER
Roasted garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion on brioche bun.$12.00
- CHICKEN BURGER
Chicken breast topped with roasted garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.$14.00
SALADS
- SMALL GREEK
Lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, Dino’s famous vinaigrette.$8.00
- SMALL CAESER
House Caesar dressing, romaine, croutons, bacon bits and parmesan.$8.00
- SMALL JENNY
Greens, shaved radish, carrot, red beets, toasted sunflower seeds and maple Dijon vinaigrette.$8.00
- SMALL GARDEN$8.00
- COBB SALAD
Topped with ham, chicken, tomatoes, bacon strips, Swiss cheese and hard boiled eggs.$16.50
- MEDIUM GREEK
Lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, Dino’s famous vinaigrette.$12.00
- MEDIUM CAESER
House Caesar dressing, romaine, croutons, bacon bits and parmesan.$12.00
- MEDIUM JENNY
Greens, shaved radish, carrot, red beets, toasted sunflower seeds and maple Dijon vinaigrette$12.00
- MEDIUM GARDEN$12.00
- MEXICAN SALAD$17.50
- LARGE GREEK
Lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, Dino’s famous vinaigrette.$16.00
- LARGE CAESER
House Caesar dressing, romaine, croutons, bacon bits and parmesan.$16.00
- LARGE JENNY
Greens, shaved radish, carrot, red beets, toasted sunflower seeds and maple Dijon vinaigrette$16.00
- LARGE GARDEN$16.00
LUNCH SP.-Meals
- BACON MAC & CHEESE SPECIAL$17.50
- LASAGNA SPECIAL$16.50
- BAKED SALMON SPECIAL$18.50
- BANGERS & MASH SPECIAL$16.95
- BEEF QUESADILLA SPECIAL$17.00
- BEEF STIR FRIED SPECIAL$18.99
- BREADED SOLE SPECIAL$17.50
- CHICKEN A LA KING SPECIAL$18.50
- CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO SPECIAL$18.99
- COBB SALAD SPECIAL$18.95
- CHICKEN CORDON BLEU SPECIAL$20.50
- CHICKEN FINGER & FRIES SPECIAL$16.50
- CHICKEN MUSHROOM & GRAVY SPECIAL$18.95
- CHICKEN PARM SPECIAL$19.99
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA SPECIAL$17.00
- LARGE SALAD W/ CHICKEN SKEWER$18.95
- CHICKEN SOUVLAKI SPECIAL$19.99
- CLUB WRAP SPECIAL$16.50
- COMBO PLATE SPECIAL$18.95
- COWBOY BURGER$18.00
- CORNED BEEF ON KAISER SPECIAL$18.00
- CHOPPED SIRLION SPECIAL$18.50
- PESTO FETTUCCINI ALFREDO SPECIAL$17.95
- FETTUCCINI ALFREDO W/ SHRIMP SPECIAL$19.50
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO CHICKEN SPECIAL$19.50
- FISH & CHIPS SPECIAL$16.50
- HOT BEEF SPECIAL$19.50
- HOT HAMBURGER SPECIAL$19.50
- HOT TURKEY SPECIAL$19.50
- LASAGNA W/ CAESER SPECIAL$16.50
- LEMON CHICKEN W/ SHRIMP SPECIAL$20.50
- LIVER, ONIONS, & BACON SPECIAL$22.99
- LIVER & ONIONS SPECIAL$20.50
- MEATLOAF SPECIAL$16.50
- MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER SPECIAL$17.00
- 6 OZ NY STEAK SPECIAL$18.50
- OVEN BAKED PICKEREL SPECIAL$18.95