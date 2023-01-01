Restaurant header imageView gallery

Family Roots Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1720 11th avenue

Helena, MT 59601

Order Again

OMELETTES

DENVER OMELET

$12.00

(Ham, onion, peppers, cheese)

EVERYTHING OMELET

$13.00

(Onion, tomato, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, jalapenos, bacon, ham, sausage, cheese)

VEGGIE OMELET

$12.50

(Peppers, onion, mushroom, jalapeno, tomato, spinach, cheese)

THREE MEAT OMELET

$12.75

(Ham, bacon, sausage, cheese)

Buffet Adult

$15.75

Buffet Kid

$12.75

Buffett Dinner

$20.00

SKILLETS

SKILLET CHICKEN FRIED

$15.00

(Side of white gravy)

SKILLET DENVER

$12.00

(Ham, onion, peppers)

SKILLET EVERYTHING

$13.00

(Onion, tomato, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, jalapenos, bacon, ham, sausage)

SKILLET VEGGIE

$12.50

(Peppers, onion, mushroom, jalapeno, tomato, spinach)

SKILLET THREE MEAT

$12.75

(Ham, bacon, sausage)

WAFFLES/PANCAKES/FRENCH TOAST

WAFFLE

$9.00

SHORT STACK

$6.00

TALL STACK

$12.00

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

(Cinnamon streusel bread, stuffed with sweet cream cheese)

CRUNCHY FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

(Cinnamon streusel bread, stuffed with sweet cream cheese)

STANDARD PLATES

MINERS

$9.50

2 meats, 2 eggs, potatoes and toast

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$15.00

2 eggs, potatoes and toast

STEAK AND EGGS

$16.50

2 eggs, potatoes and toast

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$10.50

FULL OATMEAL

$11.50

(Nuts, blue berries, golden raisins, cream, brown sugar, butter)

BREAKFAST SIDES

SIDE BACON

$2.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$2.00

SIDE HAM

$2.50

SIDE EGG(1)

$1.75

SIDE PANCAKE

$3.00

SIDE TOAST

$2.50

SIDE BISCUIT

$2.20

SIDE CHEESE SAUCE

$2.50

SIDE GRAVY

$2.00

BURGERS

BURGER

$11.00

CHEESE BURGER

$11.50

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$11.75

SUNRISE BURGER

$12.25

RODEO BURGER

$12.50

VEGGIE BURGER

$12.50

BASKETS

STEAK FINGERS

$12.50

CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.25

FRITTER FINGERS

$11.75

SALADS & SOUP

CHEF SALAD

$10.50

COBB SALAD

$10.75

CEASAR SALAD

$10.00

HOUSE SALAD

$9.50

SOUP AND SALAD

$13.75

CUP SOUP

$4.50

BOWL SOUP

$8.00

BREAD BOWL

$10.00

Out With Meal

Out First

SANDWICHES

PORKIE

$11.00

FRENCH DIP

$12.50

PHILLY

$12.75

CHICKEN HUMMUS

$13.00

CLUB

$11.00

STEAK SANDWICH

$16.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.25

Artich Chic Sand

$10.50

LUNCH SIDES

SIDE ONION RINGS

$3.00

SIDE WAFFLE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE TATER TOTS

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

SIDE JALAPENO

$0.75

SIDE SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE CHEESE SAUCE

$2.50

SIDE HUMMUS

$2.50

SIDE AU JUS

$1.50

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE BREADSTICK

$1.50

SIDE GLUTON FREE BUN

SIDE GLUTON FREE BREAD

SIDE GLUTON FREE BUN 4

$1.25

SIDE GLUTON FREE BREAD $

$1.25

side cp soup

$4.50

Fruit

$2.00

KIDS BREAKFAST

KID PCAKE

$9.00

KID WAFFLE

$9.00

KID PIGS IN A BED

$9.00

KID MINI MINER

$9.00

KID OATS

$9.00

KIDS LUNCH

KID BURGER

$9.00

KID CHIX TENDER

$9.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KID MAC N CHEESE

$9.00

BEVERAGE

OJ SMALL

$2.75

OJ LARGE

$4.75

JUICE SMALL

$2.00

JUICE LARGE

$4.00

SODA

$2.25

ICED TEA

$2.25

HOT TEA

$2.25

HOT COCOA

$2.75

COFFEE

$2.50

Milk

$2.25

Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$5.75

Ceasar

$6.25

Xtra Lrg Milk

$3.00

Xlarge Apple Juice

$5.00

STEAKS

14 RIB EYE

$30.00

16 BONEIN RIB

$42.00

10 NY

$22.50

16 NY

$28.00

ENTREES

PORTA MUSH

$16.00

CHIX MARS (Copy)

$18.00

SAGE PORK CHOP (Copy)

$17.50

RED STAG BACON LOIN (Copy)

$24.00

MAC AND CHEESES

CLASSIC

$12.00

BACON MAC

$14.50

CHIPOLTE MAC

$14.50

PHILLY MAC

$15.25

PESTO MAC

$15.50

VEG BLU MAC

$15.50

STEAK MAC

$16.00

desserts

pie

$5.50

cheese cake

$6.00

creme brule

$6.50

cake

$7.00

APPETIZERS

DEVILED EGGS

$8.75

HUMMUS TRIO

$12.50

SPINACH DIP

$13.00

CHICKEN FINGER

$10.50

STEAK FINGER

$10.75

FRITTER FINGER

$10.00

LOADED TOTS

$11.00

Waffle Fries

$8.00

BASKETS

WAFFLE FF

$8.00

TOTS

$8.00

ONION RINGS

$9.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

From scratch cooking from our family to yours

Location

1720 11th avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

