Family Table Cafe imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Family Table Cafe

463 Reviews

$

3343 Auburn Rd

Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Omelets

Made with 3 eggs. Served with your choice of Toast or Biscuit and choice of Hash Browns, House-fries, Parmesan Grits or Pancakes. English Muffin add $0.70

Build Your Own Om

$8.00

Goat Cheese Om

$9.95
Mexican Om

Mexican Om

$10.55

Chorizo, Red Onion, Red and Green Pepper, Pepper Jack Salsa, and Sour Cream

Pesto Om

Pesto Om

$9.95

Pesto, Roasted Tomato, and Mozzarella

Spinach Om

$9.15

Veggie Om

$10.55

Western Om

$10.55

Wild Mushroom Om

$9.75

Meat Lovers

$13.95

Breakfast Bowls

Meat Lovers Bowl

$10.55

Veggie Bowl

$10.55

Scramble

$10.55

Breakfast Sandwich

Avocado Eggs Benedict

$12.25

Bagel and Lox

$12.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Burrito

$9.20

California eggs benedict

$11.65

Eggs Benedict

$11.65

Quesadilla

$9.10

Breakfast Combo

Original Breakfast

$10.55

Scramble Combo

$7.90

Family Breakfast

$15.55

Pancakes

Original Pancake

$6.55+

Blueberry Pancake

$7.95+

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$7.95+

Strawberry Banana Pancake

$8.26+

Cinnamon Roll Pancake

$8.26+

Banana Walnut Pancake

$8.26+

French Toast

All French Toast topped with powdered Sugar. Add Meat or Eggs for $1.50

Plain French Toast

$6.30+

Crunchy French Toast

$7.50+

Nutella and Banana Stuffed

$9.50+

Ricotta and Raspberry

$9.50+

Waffles

Original Waffle

$6.00

Waffle Wednesday

$1.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Mini Pancakes

$6.00

Kids French Toast Stix

$6.00

Kids Mini Cheese Omelet

$6.00

Breakfast Sides

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.86

Hash Browns

$2.60

Home-style potatoes

$2.60

Monkey Bread

$2.70

Oatmeal

$4.65

Parmesan grits

$3.00

Sausage Gravy And House-Made Biscuit

$6.00+

Side Gravy

$2.70

Yogurt Parfait

$7.15

Off Menu Breakfast Sides

Toast

$1.65+

Egg

$1.40

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Bacon

$3.30

Crispy Bacon

$3.30

Sausage Link

$3.30

Sausage Patty

$3.30

Ham Quarter

$3.30

Plain Grits

$1.75

Fruit bowl

$8.00

Side Avocado

$1.35

Side Tomato Slices

$1.35

Turkey sausage

$3.30

Happy Hour Specials

Breakfast Quesadilla

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Cheese Omelet

$5.00

Drinks

$1.50

Scramble Bowl

$5.00

AHS Pancake

$5.00

AHS Quesadilla

$5.00

ASH Scrambler

$5.00

Avocado Toast

Avo-B.A.T

$5.50

Avo-Berry

$5.50

Avo-Buffalo

$5.50

Avo-Classic

$5.50

Avo-Egg

$5.50

Avo-Greek

$5.50

Avo-Pesto

$5.50

Avo-Plain

$5.50

Salads

Balsamic Chicken-Strawberry Caprese

$10.15+

Cobb

$11.65+

Greek

$7.90+

Maple Harvest

$9.40+

Southwest Chicken

$11.65+

Side salad

$3.60

Classic Caesar

$7.95+

Soups

Cup of Soup

$3.15

Bowl of Soup

$5.45

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.35

Chicken Pita

$9.75

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.15

Club

$10.15

Grilled Cheese

$6.55

Honey and Apple Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Patty Melt

$9.75

Pesto Sandwich

$11.30

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.55

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.55

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$10.85

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.15

Grilled Zucchini Hummus Wrap

$9.65

Veggie Taco

$9.85

Burgers

Black Bean Burger

$11.20

Blue Cheese Burger

$10.50

Cheddar & Bacon

$11.65

Classic Cheese Burger

$9.75

Classic Hamburger

$9.15

Yellow Jacket

$12.95

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders (2) and Fries

$6.00

Kids Mini Burger and Fries

$6.00

Lunch Sides

Chicken Tenders (3) and Fries

$6.70

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Fries

$3.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

House Made Chips

$2.00

Hummus Platter

$9.15

Side Salad

$3.60

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Lunch Combo

Cup of soup half salad

$7.95

Cup of soup half sandwich

$7.95

Half sandwich side salad

$7.95

Lunch Specials

Feature #1

$10.25

Feature #2

$11.25

Feature #3

$12.15

Fish Friday

$8.25

Fish Sandwich

$9.35

Dinner Features

Fish and Chips

$12.15

Fish Taco Dinner

$12.15

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$11.29

Not Our First Rodeo Burger

$11.50

Chicken Cilantro Lime Rice Bowl

$11.25

Grocery

Produce Bag

$25.00

Fruit Bag

$25.00

Memorial Day Picnic Bag

$40.00

Bakery

Biscotti

$1.65

Cheesecake

$30.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Chocolate Cookie w Strawberry

$2.50

Chocolate Truffle Box

$6.50

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Cookie Tart

$3.99

Fruit Galette

$5.50

Fudgy Brownies

$3.75

Gingerbread Loaf

$2.50

Mini Pumpkin Bread

$3.00

Monkey Bread

$2.70

Quiche

$19.50

Scone Tray

$16.20

Scones

$3.75

Snickerdoodle

$1.00

Sauces

Side Ranch

Side Mayo

Side Honey Mustard

Side BBQ

Side Hot Sauce

Side Honey

Side Chip. Ranch

Side Chip. Mayo

Side Hollandaise

$0.70

Side Avo Hollandaise

$0.70

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Reg Orange Juice

$2.40

Reg Apple Juice

$2.40

Reg Cranberry Juice

$2.40

Reg V8

$2.40

Reg Milk White

$2.40

Reg Milk Chocolate

$2.40

Lg Orange Juice

$3.55

Lg Apple Juice

$3.55

Lg Cranberry Juice

$3.55

Lg V8

$3.55

Lg Milk White

$3.55

Lg Milk Chocolate

$3.55

Light Roast Coffee

$2.75

Dark Roast Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.05

Hot Chocolate

$2.10

Iced Tea

$2.10

Speciality Drink

$3.60

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

12oz beans to bags coffee

$12.25

Espresso

$1.75

Catering

Thanksgiving Dinner

$90.00

Ham Dinner

$22.00

Private Dinner

$120.00

Whole Ham w/Glaze

$60.00

Senior Dinner

$10.00

Appetizer

$200.00

Salads - Half Pan

$40.00

Zonta Dinner

$20.00

Clawanna catering

$129.30

Funeral Event

$284.05

Incoe Catering

$420.70

Elizabeth Breuhan Baby Shower

$439.37

Ziegeler Event March 20

$462.50

Catering for 3/31 and 4/1

$509.00

Meghan Catering

$238.00

Martin Catering

$278.00

misha

$420.50

T-Shirts

Family Table Cafe - White

$20.00

Family Table Cafe - Heather

$20.00

Family Table Cafe - Turquoise

$20.00

Monkey Bread - White

$20.00

Monkey Bread - Heather

$20.00

Monkey Bread - Turquoise

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3343 Auburn Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Directions

Gallery
Family Table Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Jagged Fork
orange starNo Reviews
188 N Adams Rd. Rochester Hills, MI 48309
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Birmingham
orange star4.8 • 512
33703 Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan
orange starNo Reviews
44899 Mound Road Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone Madison Heights
orange star4.5 • 8
361 A W 14 Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Berkley
orange starNo Reviews
2972 Coolidge Highway Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Prime 29
orange star4.5 • 2,668
6545 Orchard Lake Rd West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Auburn Hills

Buddy's Auburn Hills
orange star4.4 • 793
2612 North Squirrel Road Auburn Hills, MI 48326
View restaurantnext
Duffy's Pub - Auburn Hills
orange star4.2 • 742
3320 Auburn Rd Auburn Hills MI, MI 48326
View restaurantnext
El Fogon Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 710
3047 E Walton blvd Auburn Hills, MI 48326
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Auburn Hills
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Lake Orion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston