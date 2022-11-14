- Home
- /
- Dearborn
- /
- Downtown Dearborn
- /
- Famous Hamburger
Famous Hamburger
52 Reviews
$$
22207 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48124
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Mac and Cheese Bites
Lightly battered elbow macaroni stuffed with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos.
Chicken Wings
Breaded chicken wings smothered with BBQ, hot sauce or sweet chili.
Bavarian Pretzels
Warm, soft pretzels with a crunchy shell, served with house cheese dip.
Mozzarella Sticks
Wisconsin creamy white mozzarella cheese breaded with an Italian seasoning.
Loaded Tots
Wraps
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chipotle mayo.
Southern Chicken Wrap
6 oz chicken breast, California avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar, salsa.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
6 oz chicken breast, romaine, Caesar dressing .
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Sliced turkey, California avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chipotle mayo.
Black Bean Veggie Wrap
Black bean veggie patty, California avocado, romaine, tomato, corn salsa, carrots.
Burgers
Swiss Mushroom Burger
Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
California Avocado Burger
California Avocado, salsa, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Sriracha Burger
Jalapeño, sriracha sauce, beef bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Beef bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Cheese Burger
Classic! American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce
Famous Burger
The burger that made us Famous! Two 1/3lb patties, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Juicy Lucy
2/3lb patty stuffed with American cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Habanero Inferno Burger
Jalapeño, hot sauce, habanero cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Fried Egg Burger
Fried egg, American cheese, lettuce,tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
BBQ Burger
BBQ Sauce, beef bacon, onion ring, American cheese.
Founders Burger
Just like our founder eats it! Ketchup, mustard, red onion.
3 Mini Hamburgers
Bite size burgers topped with American cheese, grilled onion, pickle and ketchup.
3 Mini CHZ Burgers
Bite size burgers topped with American cheese, grilled onion, pickle and ketchup.
Grilled Chicken Burger
6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, garlic sauce.
Chicken Habanero Burger
6 oz chicken breast, jalapeño, hot sauce, habanero cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, garlic sauce.
Fiesta Chicken Burger
6 oz chicken breast, habanero cheese, guacamole, corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo.
Crispy Chicken Burger
2pcs fried tenders, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo.
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
IMPOSSIBLE patty, habanero cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Black Bean Burger
Black bean patty, habanero cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Falafel Burger
House made falafel, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, falafel sauce.
Arctic Cod Burger
Hand battered fried cod, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo.
Classic Smash
Two beef patties, American cheese, grilled onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard.
Salads
Garden Salad
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, grilled chicken, ranch dressing.
Kale Salad
Fresh kale, walnuts, red onion, feta, poppy-seed dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, grilled chicken, ranch dressing.
Feta Fattoush Salad
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, pita chips, feta, fattoush dressing.
Caesar Salad
Field greens, herb croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, ranch dressing.
Side Kale Salad
Fresh kale, walnuts, red onion, feta, poppy-seed dressing.
Side Garden Salad
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, pita chips, feta, fattoush dressing.
Side Fattoush Salad
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, ranch dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Field greens, herb croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing.