Famous Hamburger

52 Reviews

$$

22207 Michigan Ave

Dearborn, MI 48124

Appetizers

Mac and Cheese Bites

$10.00

Lightly battered elbow macaroni stuffed with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Breaded chicken wings smothered with BBQ, hot sauce or sweet chili.

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.00

Warm, soft pretzels with a crunchy shell, served with house cheese dip.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Wisconsin creamy white mozzarella cheese breaded with an Italian seasoning.

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Wraps

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$11.00

6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chipotle mayo.

Southern Chicken Wrap

$12.00

6 oz chicken breast, California avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar, salsa.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

6 oz chicken breast, romaine, Caesar dressing .

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.00

Sliced turkey, California avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chipotle mayo.

Black Bean Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Black bean veggie patty, California avocado, romaine, tomato, corn salsa, carrots.

Burgers

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$13.00

Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.

California Avocado Burger

$13.00

California Avocado, salsa, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.

Sriracha Burger

$13.00

Jalapeño, sriracha sauce, beef bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

Beef bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Classic! American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce

Famous Burger

$16.00

The burger that made us Famous! Two 1/3lb patties, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.

Juicy Lucy

$16.00

2/3lb patty stuffed with American cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.

Habanero Inferno Burger

$13.00

Jalapeño, hot sauce, habanero cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.

Hamburger

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.

Fried Egg Burger

$13.00

Fried egg, American cheese, lettuce,tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.

BBQ Burger

$12.50

BBQ Sauce, beef bacon, onion ring, American cheese.

Founders Burger

$11.00

Just like our founder eats it! Ketchup, mustard, red onion.

3 Mini Hamburgers

$13.00

Bite size burgers topped with American cheese, grilled onion, pickle and ketchup.

3 Mini CHZ Burgers

$13.00

Bite size burgers topped with American cheese, grilled onion, pickle and ketchup.

Grilled Chicken Burger

$12.00

6 oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, garlic sauce.

Chicken Habanero Burger

$13.00

6 oz chicken breast, jalapeño, hot sauce, habanero cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, garlic sauce.

Fiesta Chicken Burger

$13.00

6 oz chicken breast, habanero cheese, guacamole, corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo.

Crispy Chicken Burger

$11.00

2pcs fried tenders, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$15.00

IMPOSSIBLE patty, habanero cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.

Black Bean Burger

$10.50

Black bean patty, habanero cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.

Falafel Burger

$12.00

House made falafel, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, falafel sauce.

Arctic Cod Burger

$13.00

Hand battered fried cod, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo.

Classic Smash

$13.00

Two beef patties, American cheese, grilled onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard.

Salads

Garden Salad

$11.00

Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, grilled chicken, ranch dressing.

Kale Salad

$13.00

Fresh kale, walnuts, red onion, feta, poppy-seed dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, grilled chicken, ranch dressing.

Feta Fattoush Salad

$14.00

Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, pita chips, feta, fattoush dressing.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Field greens, herb croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, ranch dressing.

Side Kale Salad

$7.00

Fresh kale, walnuts, red onion, feta, poppy-seed dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, pita chips, feta, fattoush dressing.

Side Fattoush Salad

$7.00

Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, ranch dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Field greens, herb croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Hamburger & Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken & Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Mini CHZ Burger

$7.00

Entrees

Grilled Boneless Chicken

$13.00

Two 6 oz chicken breasts served with choice of side and garlic sauce.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with choice of side and dipping sauce.

Arctic Cod Fish & Chips

$13.00

Hand battered fried cod, served with choice of side and chipotle mayo.

Sides & Sauces

Side Straight Cut Fries

$5.00
Side Waffle Fries

$6.00
Side Onion Rings

$6.00