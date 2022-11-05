Restaurant header imageView gallery

Famous Lounge 5010 Brown Station RD #150

review star

No reviews yet

5010 Brown Station RD #150

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Order Again

Starters

Suya

$19.99

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Tenders

$12.99

Mozzarella sticks

$9.99

Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Entrees

Suya Meal

$28.99

Grilled Chicken Meal

$24.99

Baked Fish

$24.99

Grilled Salmon

$24.99

Oxtail

$24.99

Famous Burger

$14.99

House Salad

$9.99

Sides

Fried Plantains (Dodo)

$6.99

Seasoned French Fries

$6.99

Jollof Rice

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Spinach

$6.99

Sauteed Vegetables

$6.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Signature Cocktails

Famous Punch

$14.99

Rock The Mike

$14.99

V-Spot

$14.99

Sexy Papa

$14.99

Nightmare

$14.99

Long Islands

$14.99

Mules

$14.99

Nightlife King

$24.99

Between the Sheets

$14.99

Sexy Mama

$14.99

Reserve Margarita

$14.99

Margarita

$14.99

Mojitos

$14.99

Specialty Cocktails

$12.99

Njuks

$24.99

Njuks

$19.99

Bottle Service

Jose Cuervo

$12.99+

Makers

$14.99+

Ace of Spades

$1,000.00

Cristal

$1,000.00

Dom Perignon

$700.00

Freixenet

$150.00

House Champagne

$150.00

Luc Belaire Rose

$250.00

Moet Nectar Ice

$300.00

Moet Rose

$300.00

Ruinart

$400.00

Verve Clicquot

$300.00

1800

$14.99+

Bacardi

$14.99+

Baileys

$14.99+

Belvedere

$14.99+

Captain Morgan

$14.99+

Chivas Regale

$14.99+

Ciroc

$14.99+

Courvoisier

$14.99+

Courvoisier VSOP

$14.99+

Crown Royal

$14.99+

Deleon

$14.99+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.99+

Fireball

$12.99+

Grand Marnier

$14.99+

Grey Goose

$14.99+

Hennessy VS

$14.99+

Jack Daniels

$14.99+

Jameson

$14.99+

Johnny Walker Black

$14.99+

Johnny Walker Double Black

$14.99+

Johnny Walker Gold

$14.99+

Patron

$14.99+

Remy Martin

$14.99+

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.99+

Titos

$14.99+

Don Julio Reposado

$14.99+

Woodford

$14.99+

Bulleit

$14.99+

Jose Cuervo

$14.99+

Makers

$14.99+

1800 (Copy)

$14.99+

Malibu

$14.99+

1738 Remy Martin

$19.99+

Casamigos

$19.99+

D'Usse

$400.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$19.99+

Glenfiddich 12 yrs

$19.99+

Hennessy VSOP

$19.99+

Johnny Walker 18 Yrs

$19.99+

Macallan 12 yrs

$19.99+

Blue Label

$39.99+

Clase Azul Reposado

$39.99+

Don Julio 1942

$39.99+

Glenfiddich 18 yrs

$39.99+

Glenfiddich 21yrs

$39.99+

Hennessy XO

$39.99+

Macallan 15Yrs

$39.99+

Macallan 18 yrs

$39.99+

Wine

Apothic Red

$14.99+

Menage a Trois Red

$14.99+

Menage a Trois Moscato

$14.99+

Bartenura

$14.99+

Apothic White

$14.99+

Chandon Spritzer

$59.99

Beer

Heineken

$6.99

Guinness

$6.99

Smirnoff

$6.99

Stella

$6.99

Becks

$6.99

Corona

$6.99

Ginger Beer

$6.99

Bud Light

$6.99

Bucket of Beer

$64.99

Blue Moon

$6.99

NA Beverage

Soda

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Juice

$6.99

Red Bull

$6.99

Top Anana

$9.99

Top Granadine

$9.99

Djino

$9.99

Pamplemousse USB

$9.99

WEDNESDAY DRINK SPECIAL

MARGARITA

$7.99

LONG ISLAND

$7.99

RUM PUNCH

$7.99

MOJITOS

$7.99

DREAM BERRY

$7.99

FAMOUS SUNRISE

$7.99

SHOT OF FAME (shot)

$7.99

GREEN TEA (shot)

$7.99

HAPPY RANCHER (shot)

$7.99

BAD CHOICE (shot)

$7.99

KAMIKAZEE (shot)

$7.99

SUNRISE (shot)

$7.99

Hookah

HOOKAH

$45.00+

FOOD

BUFFET

$45.00+

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$19.99

FRIED CATFISH

$14.99

GRILLED FISH

$24.99

GRILLED SALMON

$24.99

FAMOUS WINGS

$12.99

COCKTAILS

UNLIMITED MIMOSAS

$20.00+

MIMOSA glass

$12.00

ADULT LEMONADE

$12.00

PREMIUM SHOTS

$10.00

BAD CHOICE SHOT

$8.00

FAMOUS PUNCH

$8.00

HOUSE MARGARITA

$8.00

HOUSE LONG ISLAND

$8.00

SHOT OF FAME

$8.00

FAMOUS SUNRISE

$8.00

WINE glass

$8.00

BEER

$6.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

$5.00

TACOS

3 CHICKEN TACOS

$9.99

3 BEEF TACOS

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An upscale Afro-Caribbean Restaurant, Bar and Lounge with electrifying entertainment.

Location

5010 Brown Station RD #150, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Directions

Gallery
Famous Lounge image
Famous Lounge image
Famous Lounge image

