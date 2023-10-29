Famous Toastery FT Belmont
No reviews yet
6425 W WILKINSON BLVD STE A
BELMONT, NC 28012
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
N/A Beverages
Beverages
Lavazza Coffee
Lavazza Coffee
MIghtly Leaf Organic Black Tea Freshly brewed daily
MIghtly Leaf Organic Black Tea Freshly brewed daily
Specialty Coffee
Juices
Breakfast
Just Add Syrup
Choice of flapjacks or French Toast with two eggs any style and choice of meat
Three buttermilk flapjacks with flavors mixed right into the batter for flavor in every bite and choice of meat.
Two pieces of thick cut Texas Bread with selected flavor stuffed inside and choice of meat.
Three buttermilk flapjacks topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
Classic Texas toast in our housemade batter, topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
Our Classic waffle topped with whipped cream and fresh berry compote and choice of meat.
Eggs
2 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast
3 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast.
Fresh avocado, tomato, chopped bacon, and parmesan wrapped in 3 eggs with choice of breakfast side and toast
Build your own three-egg omelet with a choice of three ingredients from below: Meat(1) Sausage, bacon, smoked sausage, chorizo, turkey, ham Vegetables Avocado, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions, bell peppers, artichokes, mushrooms Cheeses Cheddar, pepper jack, American, Swiss, mozzarella, feta, goat, parmesan, brie with choice of breakfast side and toast
Build your own three-egg omelet with a choice of three ingredients from below: Meat(1) Sausage, bacon, smoked sausage, chorizo, turkey, ham Vegetables Avocado, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions, bell peppers, artichokes, mushrooms Cheeses Cheddar, pepper jack, American, Swiss, mozzarella, feta, goat, parmesan, brie with choice of breakfast side and toast
Sauteéd spinach, caramelized onion, tomato & feta wth choice of breakfast side and toast
Egg whites, roasted turkey, roasted veggies & brie with choice of breakfast side and toast
Spicy chorizo, tomatoes, roasted peppers & cheddar with choice of breakfast side and toast
Black Forest ham, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and American cheese with choice of breakfast side and toast
Benedicts
Split avocado baked with Cajun seasoning, two eggs any style topped with melted pepper jack cheese & pico de gallo with choice of breakfast side
Two eggs any style, fresh avocado, grilled tomato on a toasted English muffin topped with our housemade Hollandaise and choice of breakfast side
Two eggs any style and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with our housemade Hollandaise and choice of breakfast side
Two eggs any style, country ham and our famous sausage gravy over a split biscuit with your choice of breakfast side
Founder's Favorites
Two biscuits split and smothered with our famous sausage gravy and a side of two eggs cooked to order and choice of breakfast side
Two eggs any style, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, and cilantro served over a bed of black bean salsa, cheddar, feta, and crispy tortilla strips.
Scrambled eggs, Black Forest ham, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, cheddar, and our famous sausage gravy on a pita pizza crust
A warm crispy blend of our housemade corned beef and shredded red potaotes. Topped with 2 eggs any stule and our housemade Hollandaise sauce wiht a choice of toast.
Quinoa, roasted vegetables with choice of 2 eggs any style, protein and balsamic drizzle.
Sauteed shrimp and smoked sausage in a light Cajun cream sauce over creamy cheddar grits.
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.
And More
A grilled tortilla stuffed with ham, mozzarella, cheddar, and of course eggs. Served with a side of sour cream & housemade salsa
Two eggs any style, choice of cheese and breakfast meat served on your choice of toast or English muffin Sub for a biscuit or bagel
Three egg whites, brie, fresh avocado & tomatoes. Served with a side of our housemade salsa Add chopped bacon or sausage Sub a gluten-free wrap
Three eggs, tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted peppers & cheddar. Served with a side of our housemade salsa. Add chopped bacon or sausage. Sub a gluten-free wrap
Famous Toasts
Mashed avocado mixed with our lemon garlic dressing spread over two pieces of multi-grain toast. Topped with creamy goat cheese & pico de gallo with a side of fresh fruit.
Nutella served on 2 pieces of sourdough toast topped with strawberries and banana with choice of breakfast side
Abby's protein influssed vanilla chia almond butter served on 2 pieces of sourdough toast topped with bacon crumbles and maple syrup drizzle with choice of breakfast side
Oatmeal
Breakfast Sides
One egg prepared any style.
Two eggs prepared any style.
Three eggs prepared any style.
Hand crafted toasted breads.
Plain or everything bagel with cream cheese.
Fresh strawberries and blueberries
Vanilla Greek yougurt topped with our housemade granola, strawberries and blueberries.
Breakfast Meat - SIDES
Lunch
Wraps
Blackened grilled chicken breast, parmesan, and crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with choice of side
Grilled chicken breast, thick-cut bacon, and pepper jack tossed in honey mustard dressing with choice of side
Oven-roasted veggies, quinoa, spinach, artichoke hearts, creamy goat cheese, and pecans tossed in our lemon garlic dressing
Grilled Chicken breast, spinach, chopped bacon and tomatoes tossed in blue cheese dressing with choice of side
Grilled chicken tossed in spicy buffalo and blue cheese dressing with choice of side
Sandwiches
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast with choice of side
Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo on sourdough toast with choice of side
Our signature recipe of eggs, mayo, lemon juice, celery, and onion tossed together with lettuce on white toast with choice of side
Thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, brie and pesto mayo on whole wheat toast with choice of side
Housemade albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato served on toasted rye with choice of side
Roasted turkey, melted brie, and raspberry puree served on toasted sourdough with choice of side
From the Grill
A blend of cheddar, swiss, and pepper jack cheese served on sourdough toast with choice of side.
Juicy all-beef burger topped with lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun with choice of side.
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & finished with our honey mustard on a toasted bun with choice of side.
Beyond burger patty with our homemade raspberry dressing, goat cheese and field greens lettuce mix on a toasted bun with choice of side.
Housemade corned beef or roasted turkey, kraut, 1,000 island dressing, and melted Swiss on toasted rye with choice of side.
Blackened all-beef burger piled high with pepper jack, diced jalapeños, mashed avocado, and pico de gallo on a toasted bun with choice of side
Housemade albacore tuna salad and melted pepper jack served on toasted rye with choice of side.
Salads
Grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and creamy goat cheese on a bed of field greens with our raspberry dressing served on the side
Crisp romaine, parmesan, and housemade croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.
Grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, chopped bacon, tomato, and a hard-boiled egg on a bed of field greens. Choice of dressing
Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta, and field greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette
Tomato, cucumber, mozzarella & cheddar on a bed of field greens. Add tuna or egg salad.
Lunch - SIDES
Cucumbers, fresh dill and onions in a brine
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our housemade pesto, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese
Red skin potatoes, dijon mustard, mayo, salt, pepper and garlic
Roased yellow squash, zucchini, red onions and carrots
Vanilla Greek yougurt topped with our housemade granola, strawberries and blueberries.
Kids
3 flapjacks with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
Classic French toast with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
Grilled cheese with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
Cheese quesadilla with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips.
Kraft mac n cheese with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
One egg preppared any style with 2 pieces of bacon.
House roasted turkey breast, American cheese on white bread with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips.
Hand crafted burger on a toasted bun with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
Sauce & Extras
Dressings/Sauces
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Come in and enjoy our famously fresh breakfast, lunch and brunch offerings.
6425 W WILKINSON BLVD STE A, BELMONT, NC 28012