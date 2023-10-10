- Home
Famous Toastery Mooresville
134 Mooresville Commons Way
Ste H
Mooresville, NC 28117
N/A Beverages
Beverages
Coffee
Lavazza Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Lavazza Coffee
Cold Brew
Sweet Tea
MIghtly Leaf Organic Black Tea Freshly brewed daily
Unsweet Tea
MIghtly Leaf Organic Black Tea Freshly brewed daily
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Root Beer
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Arnold Palmer
Peligrino Bottle
Specialty Coffee
Juices
Breakfast
Just Add Syrup
Breakfast Combo
Choice of flapjacks or French Toast with two eggs any style and choice of meat
Flavored Flapjacks
Three buttermilk flapjacks with flavors mixed right into the batter for flavor in every bite and choice of meat.
Stuffed French Toast
Two pieces of thick cut Texas Bread with selected flavor stuffed inside and choice of meat.
Classic Flapjacks
Three buttermilk flapjacks topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
Classic French Toast
Classic Texas toast in our housemade batter, topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
Classic Waffle
Our Classic waffle topped with whipped cream and fresh berry compote and choice of meat.
Eggs
2 Egg Breakfast
2 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast
3 Egg Breakfast
3 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast.
Avocado Omelet
Fresh avocado, tomato, chopped bacon, and parmesan wrapped in 3 eggs with choice of breakfast side and toast
Blah Blah Omelet
Build your own three-egg omelet with a choice of three ingredients from below: Meat(1) Sausage, bacon, smoked sausage, chorizo, turkey, ham Vegetables Avocado, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions, bell peppers, artichokes, mushrooms Cheeses Cheddar, pepper jack, American, Swiss, mozzarella, feta, goat, parmesan, brie with choice of breakfast side and toast
Blah Blah Omelet (NO MEAT)
Build your own three-egg omelet with a choice of three ingredients from below: Meat(1) Sausage, bacon, smoked sausage, chorizo, turkey, ham Vegetables Avocado, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions, bell peppers, artichokes, mushrooms Cheeses Cheddar, pepper jack, American, Swiss, mozzarella, feta, goat, parmesan, brie with choice of breakfast side and toast
Greek Omelet
Sauteéd spinach, caramelized onion, tomato & feta wth choice of breakfast side and toast
Runner Omelet
Egg whites, roasted turkey, roasted veggies & brie with choice of breakfast side and toast
Southwestern Omelet
Spicy chorizo, tomatoes, roasted peppers & cheddar with choice of breakfast side and toast
Western Omelet
Black Forest ham, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and American cheese with choice of breakfast side and toast
Benedicts
Avocado Benedict
Split avocado baked with Cajun seasoning, two eggs any style topped with melted pepper jack cheese & pico de gallo with choice of breakfast side
Cali Benedict
Two eggs any style, fresh avocado, grilled tomato on a toasted English muffin topped with our housemade Hollandaise and choice of breakfast side
Classic Benedict
Two eggs any style and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with our housemade Hollandaise and choice of breakfast side
Country Benedict
Two eggs any style, country ham and our famous sausage gravy over a split biscuit with your choice of breakfast side
Founder's Favorites
Biscuit and Gravy Combo
Two biscuits split and smothered with our famous sausage gravy and a side of two eggs cooked to order and choice of breakfast side
Huevos Ranchero
Two eggs any style, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, and cilantro served over a bed of black bean salsa, cheddar, feta, and crispy tortilla strips.
Breakfast Pizza
Scrambled eggs, Black Forest ham, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, cheddar, and our famous sausage gravy on a pita pizza crust
Famous Hash
A warm crispy blend of our housemade corned beef and shredded red potaotes. Topped with 2 eggs any stule and our housemade Hollandaise sauce wiht a choice of toast.
Protein Power Bowl
Quinoa, roasted vegetables with choice of 2 eggs any style, protein and balsamic drizzle.
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteed shrimp and smoked sausage in a light Cajun cream sauce over creamy cheddar grits.
Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.
And More
Breakfast Quesadilla
A grilled tortilla stuffed with ham, mozzarella, cheddar, and of course eggs. Served with a side of sour cream & housemade salsa
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs any style, choice of cheese and breakfast meat served on your choice of toast or English muffin Sub for a biscuit or bagel
Sunrise Burrito
Three egg whites, brie, fresh avocado & tomatoes. Served with a side of our housemade salsa Add chopped bacon or sausage Sub a gluten-free wrap
Burrito
Three eggs, tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted peppers & cheddar. Served with a side of our housemade salsa. Add chopped bacon or sausage. Sub a gluten-free wrap
Famous Toasts
Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado mixed with our lemon garlic dressing spread over two pieces of multi-grain toast. Topped with creamy goat cheese & pico de gallo with a side of fresh fruit.
Nutella Toast
Nutella served on 2 pieces of sourdough toast topped with strawberries and banana with choice of breakfast side
Abby's Nutbutter Toast
Abby's protein influssed vanilla chia almond butter served on 2 pieces of sourdough toast topped with bacon crumbles and maple syrup drizzle with choice of breakfast side
Oatmeal
Breakfast Sides
1 Egg
One egg prepared any style.
SIDE Biscuit and Gravy
2 Eggs
Two eggs prepared any style.
3 Eggs
Three eggs prepared any style.
Artisanal Toasts
Hand crafted toasted breads.
Bagel with Smear
Plain or everything bagel with cream cheese.
Bananas
Fruit - Bowl
Bowl Grit
Breakfast Potatoes
Corned Beef Hash
Fresh Berry Bowl
Fresh Berry Cup
Fresh strawberries and blueberries
Fruit - Cup
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla Greek yougurt topped with our housemade granola, strawberries and blueberries.
Grilled Tomatoes
Grits
Sausage Gravy
Side Avocado
Side Flapjack
Side Flavored Flapjack
Side French Toast
Side Stuffed French Toast
Side Waffle
Sliced Tomatoes - Fresh
Side Salsa
Side Cinnamon FT
Breakfast Meat - SIDES
Lunch
Wraps
Blackened Chicken Caesar
Blackened grilled chicken breast, parmesan, and crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with choice of side
Chicken & Bacon Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, thick-cut bacon, and pepper jack tossed in honey mustard dressing with choice of side
Harvest Wrap
Oven-roasted veggies, quinoa, spinach, artichoke hearts, creamy goat cheese, and pecans tossed in our lemon garlic dressing
Spinach, Bacon and Blue Wrap
Grilled Chicken breast, spinach, chopped bacon and tomatoes tossed in blue cheese dressing with choice of side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in spicy buffalo and blue cheese dressing with choice of side
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast with choice of side
Club
Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo on sourdough toast with choice of side
Egg Salad
Our signature recipe of eggs, mayo, lemon juice, celery, and onion tossed together with lettuce on white toast with choice of side
Left Coast BLT
Thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, brie and pesto mayo on whole wheat toast with choice of side
Tuna Salad
Housemade albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato served on toasted rye with choice of side
Turkey & Brie
Roasted turkey, melted brie, and raspberry puree served on toasted sourdough with choice of side
From the Grill
3 Cheese Melt
A blend of cheddar, swiss, and pepper jack cheese served on sourdough toast with choice of side.
1/2 Pound Burger
Juicy all-beef burger topped with lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun with choice of side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & finished with our honey mustard on a toasted bun with choice of side.
Farmhouse Burger
Beyond burger patty with our homemade raspberry dressing, goat cheese and field greens lettuce mix on a toasted bun with choice of side.
Reuben
Housemade corned beef or roasted turkey, kraut, 1,000 island dressing, and melted Swiss on toasted rye with choice of side.
Southwestern Burger
Blackened all-beef burger piled high with pepper jack, diced jalapeños, mashed avocado, and pico de gallo on a toasted bun with choice of side
Tuna Salad Melt
Housemade albacore tuna salad and melted pepper jack served on toasted rye with choice of side.
Salads
California
Grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and creamy goat cheese on a bed of field greens with our raspberry dressing served on the side
Caesar
Crisp romaine, parmesan, and housemade croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.
Cobb
Grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, chopped bacon, tomato, and a hard-boiled egg on a bed of field greens. Choice of dressing
Greek
Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta, and field greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette
Toast
Tomato, cucumber, mozzarella & cheddar on a bed of field greens. Add tuna or egg salad.
1/2 Cali
1/2 Cobb
1/2 Greek
1/2 Toast
1/2 Caesar
Lunch - SIDES
Chicken Breast
Cucumber Salad
Cucumbers, fresh dill and onions in a brine
Mac N Cheese - SIDE
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.
Pesto Pasta Salad
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our housemade pesto, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese
Potato Salad
Red skin potatoes, dijon mustard, mayo, salt, pepper and garlic
Roasted Veggies
Roased yellow squash, zucchini, red onions and carrots
Sauteed Spinach
Scoop Egg Salad
Scoop Tuna Salad
Shrimp - side
Side Caesar Salad
Side Toast Salad
Side Chips
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla Greek yougurt topped with our housemade granola, strawberries and blueberries.
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Kids
Flapjacks
3 flapjacks with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
French Toast
Classic French toast with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips.
Kraft Mac N Cheese
Kraft mac n cheese with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
One Egg & Meat
One egg preppared any style with 2 pieces of bacon.
Turkey and Cheese
House roasted turkey breast, American cheese on white bread with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips.
Hamburger
Hand crafted burger on a toasted bun with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
K Waffle
Sauce & Extras
Dressings/Sauces
Side 1000
Side Abby's Nut Butter
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Berry Compote
Side Blue Cheese
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Cream Cheese
Side Hollandaise
Side Honey Mustard
Side Mayo
Side Jalapenos
Side Nutella
Side Peanut Butter
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Ranch
Side Raspberry Vinaigrette
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Syrup
Side Whipped Cream
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Come in and enjoy our famously fresh breakfast, lunch and brunch offerings.
134 Mooresville Commons Way, Ste H, Mooresville, NC 28117