Famous Toastery of Blowing Rock

349 Sunset Drive

Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Eggs Any Style

Two Eggs

$5.50

Three Eggs

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Egg, Cheese & Meat

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito

The Burrito

$8.00

Sunrise Burrito

$10.00

Omelets

BYO Omelet w/ Meat

$11.00

BYO Omelet No Meat

$11.00

Greek Omelet

$11.00

The Usual Omelet

$11.00

Western Omelet

$11.00

The Avocado Omelet

$11.30

Southwestern Omelet

$11.30

The Runner Omelet

$12.00

MBS Omelet

$11.00

SMG Omelet

$11.00

Breakfast Specialties

Huevos Rancheros

$11.30

Famous Hash

$11.30

Biscuits & Gravy Combo

$9.00

New Yorker

$11.00

Bagel Breakfast

$12.00

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$11.00

Cali Benedict

$11.30

Country Benedict

$11.30

Florentine Benedict

$11.00

Avocado Benedict

$13.00

From The Griddle

Classic Flapjacks

$10.00

French Toast

$10.00

Cinn. Rais. FT

$10.50

Classic Waffle

$10.00

Flavored Flapjacks

$11.30

Stuffed French Toast

$11.30

Combo Cake

$10.00

Combo FT

$10.00

Combo Waffle

$12.00

Sides

Side Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Egg

$4.00

Fruit

$3.50

Grits

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Side Toast

$1.30

Side Flapjack

$3.00

Side Flav. Flapjack

$3.50

Side FT

$3.00

Side Flav. FT

$3.50

Side Avocado

$1.00

One Biscuit & Gravy

$3.50

Two Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Bacon

$3.40

Turkey Bacon

$3.40

Sausage

$3.40Out of stock

Turkey Sausage

$3.40

City Ham

$3.40

Country Ham

$3.40

Side CBH

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$1.70

Bagel w/ Schmear

$2.30

Berries Cup

$4.50

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Berries Bowl

$8.00

Grits Bowl

$5.50

Side Waffle

$6.00

Canadian Bacon

$3.50

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$8.50

Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Turkey

$11.00

LCBLT

$11.50

Tuna Salad

$9.50

Club

$11.50

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Reuben

$11.00

Egg Salad

$9.50

From The Garden

House Salad

$7.00

Chef’s Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Greek Salad

$8.50

Cobb Salad

$12.00

California Salad

$12.30

Quinoa & Kale Salad

$9.00

Wraps

Chicken & Bacon

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Spinach, Bacon & Blue

$11.00

Portobello & Roasted Veggies

$11.00

Black Bean Wrap

$11.00

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$11.00

Melts

Cheese

$6.00

Ham & Bacon

$11.00

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Turkey & Brie

$11.00

Avocado & Bacon

$11.00

From The Grill

#1 Classic

$9.00

#2 w/ Cheese

$10.00

#3 Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms & Cheese

$11.00

#4 Bacon & Cheese

$12.00

#5 Avocado & Pesto Mayo

$11.00

Lunch Specialties

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Crab Roll

$13.30

Meatloaf

$11.30Out of stock

Desserts

Flourless Choc. Cake

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Birthday Choc. Cake

Lunch Sides

Chips

$1.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Roasted Veggies

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup Cup

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Fruit

$3.50

Grits

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

No Side

Weekday Specials

Quiche

$10.00Out of stock

Cup Soup

$3.00

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Half Soup & Half Sand

$8.00

Shrimp & Grits

$10.00

Carolina Hash

$10.00

Weekend Specials

Quiche

$10.00Out of stock

Quiche #2

$10.00Out of stock

Crepe

$9.99

Lobster Benedict

$20.00

Carolina Hash

$10.00

Kids Menu

Dollar Pancakes

$4.99

Dollar Pancakes w/ Bacon

$5.99

Dollar Pancakes w/ Egg

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$4.99

Kids French Toast w/ Bac

$5.99

Kids French Toast w/ Egg

$5.99

One Egg w/ Bac

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Turkey & Jack Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Bottomless Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

349 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Directions

Gallery
Famous Toastery of Blowing Rock image
Famous Toastery of Blowing Rock image

