All N’Family Shrimp Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fresh and Fried to Order Seafood!
Location
10341 S. Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60628
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sam Sylk's Chicken and Fish - Chicago
No Reviews
857 West 115th Street Chicago, IL 60643
View restaurant