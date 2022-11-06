Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Asian Fusion

Fan Tang - Kirkland

69 Reviews

$$

10615 NE 68th ST

Kirkland, WA 98033

Popular Items

Thai Chili Beef Stir Fry
NEW! Spicy Bamboo Shoot Pork
Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl

Fan Tang Signature Dish

NEW! Spicy Bamboo Shoot Pork

NEW! Spicy Bamboo Shoot Pork

$13.75

笋子小炒肉盖饭 - Marinated thin sliced all natural pork stir fried with wild bamboo shoot slices and pickled chili pepper over Jasmine rice.

Toothpick Lamb

Toothpick Lamb

$13.50

牙签羊肉 - Wildly popular street food with grilled lamb leg seasoned with cumin, chili pepper and Sichuan pepper corn. Each piece on its own stick, fun to eat and great for sharing!

Umami Vegetable Green Beans

Umami Vegetable Green Beans

$9.50

榄菜四季豆 - Fresh green beans stir fried with Chinese mustard green and minced green olive, an aromatic natural Umami flavor!

Fan Tang Chili Sauce Beef

Fan Tang Chili Sauce Beef

$17.50

湖南肉汤泡饭(牛肉) - {USDA Prime} grade beef stir fried with Fan Tang signature Chili Sauce, red bell pepper, and garlic, add rich 10-hour slow stewed bone broth. (Our beef is sourced from Painted Hill Farm)

Fan Tang Chili Sauce Pork

Fan Tang Chili Sauce Pork

$13.75Out of stock

湖南肉汤泡饭(猪肉) - Marinated thin sliced all natural pork stir fried with Fan Tang signature Chili Sauce, red bell pepper, and garlic, add rich 10-hour slow stewed bone broth, and then topping over a bowl of Jasmine rice.

Hunan Beef Fried Rice

Hunan Beef Fried Rice

$14.50

湖南牛肉炒饭 - Our signature fried rice with beef, cage free eggs and green onions.

Thai Chili Beef Stir Fry

Thai Chili Beef Stir Fry

$17.50

小炒黄牛肉盖码饭 - {USDA Prime} grade steak thin sliced and stir fried with fresh Thai chili, pickled chili pepper, garlic and cilantro. A traditional Hunan hot and spicy dish. (Our beef is sourced from Painted Hill Farm)

Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl

Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl

$15.75

梅菜蒸肉盖码饭 - Pork belly slow cooked with house chili sauce and Mei Cai - a dry pickled mustard with rich aroma from southern China, served with roasted pepper and rice.

12-Spice Beef Noodle Soup

12-Spice Beef Noodle Soup

$14.75

湖南牛肉面 - Hunan style spicy beef shank over wheat noodle and vegetable in bone broth.

House Chili Sauce (5 oz. Jar)

House Chili Sauce (5 oz. Jar)

$5.50Out of stock

饭堂秘制辣椒酱 - Fresh chili sauce made in house from scratch. Good on anything!

Small Plates & Salads

Toothpick Lamb

Toothpick Lamb

$13.50

牙签羊肉 - Wildly popular street food with grilled lamb leg seasoned with cumin, chili pepper and Sichuan pepper corn. Each piece on its own stick, fun to eat and great for sharing!

Umami Vegetable Green Beans

Umami Vegetable Green Beans

$9.50

榄菜四季豆 - Fresh green beans stir fried with Chinese mustard green and minced green olive, an aromatic natural Umami flavor!

Sweet & Sour Pork Tenderloin

Sweet & Sour Pork Tenderloin

$11.00

糖醋里脊 - Juicy pork tenderloin in sweet and sour sauce, sprinkled with roasted sesame.

Pork Belly Buns

Pork Belly Buns

$12.00

梅菜蒸肉荷叶饼 - 3 slider size buns packed with traditional slow cooked Mei Cai pork belly slices and vegetables.

Garlic Green Beans

Garlic Green Beans

$9.50

蒜蓉四季豆 - Green beans in garlic sauce tossed over high heat.

Fan Tang Salad with Pan-Seared Chicken Breast

Fan Tang Salad with Pan-Seared Chicken Breast

$14.75

香烤鸡排大拌菜 - Pan-seared chicken breast over our signature salad with enoki & wood ear mushrooms, dried tofu and various vegetables in house special sauce with a touch of chili oil.

Fan Tang Salad with Grilled Shrimp

Fan Tang Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$13.75

椒盐烤虾大拌菜 - Grilled shrimps with enoki & wood ear mushrooms, dried tofu and various vegetables in house special sauce with a touch of chili oil.

Fan Tang Salad

Fan Tang Salad

$9.50

饭堂大拌菜 - Wood ear mushrooms, dried tofu and various vegetables in house special sauce with a touch of chili oil.

Wood Ear Mushroom

Wood Ear Mushroom

$6.00

凉拌木耳 - Juicy and tender wood ear mushroom in house made spicy and sour dressing.

Spicy Potato and Carrot Salad

Spicy Potato and Carrot Salad

$4.75Out of stock

炝拌土豆丝 - Finely shredded potato and carrot with pepper, tossed in spicy and sour dressing.

Rice & Noodle Bowls

NEW! Spicy Bamboo Shoot Pork

NEW! Spicy Bamboo Shoot Pork

$13.75

笋子小炒肉盖饭 - Marinated thin sliced all natural pork stir fried with wild bamboo shoot slices and pickled chili pepper over Jasmine rice.

Thai Chili Beef Stir Fry

Thai Chili Beef Stir Fry

$17.50

小炒黄牛肉盖码饭 - {USDA Prime} grade steak thin sliced and stir fried with fresh Thai chili, pickled chili pepper, garlic and cilantro. A traditional Hunan hot and spicy dish. (Our beef is sourced from Painted Hill Farm)

Fan Tang Chili Sauce Beef

Fan Tang Chili Sauce Beef

$17.50

湖南肉汤泡饭(牛肉) - {USDA Prime} grade beef stir fried with Fan Tang signature Chili Sauce, red bell pepper, and garlic, add rich 10-hour slow stewed bone broth. (Our beef is sourced from Painted Hill Farm)

Fan Tang Chili Sauce Pork

Fan Tang Chili Sauce Pork

$13.75Out of stock

湖南肉汤泡饭(猪肉) - Marinated thin sliced all natural pork stir fried with Fan Tang signature Chili Sauce, red bell pepper, and garlic, add rich 10-hour slow stewed bone broth, and then topping over a bowl of Jasmine rice.

Baked Northwest Salmon

Baked Northwest Salmon

$23.75

味增三文鱼盖饭 - Marinated with Japanese Yuzu sauce, garlic and miso, baked and served with vegetable and rice.

Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl

Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl

$15.75

梅菜蒸肉盖码饭 - Pork belly slow cooked with house chili sauce and Mei Cai - a dry pickled mustard with rich aroma from southern China, served with roasted pepper and rice.

Hunan Beef Fried Rice

Hunan Beef Fried Rice

$14.50

湖南牛肉炒饭 - Our signature fried rice with beef, cage free eggs and green onions.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.75

农家虾仁炒饭 - Rice, shrimp, cage free eggs and green onions.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.75

香烤鸡排炒饭 - Fried rice with cage free eggs and green onion, topped by pan seared chicken breast

Ginger Chicken Noodle

Ginger Chicken Noodle

$14.50

老姜炒鸡盖码面 - All natural no-antibiotic-ever chicken stir-fried with organic ginger and assorted mushrooms, served w/ wheat noodle and fresh green.

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Soups and Noodle Soups

12-Spice Beef Noodle Soup

12-Spice Beef Noodle Soup

$14.75

湖南牛肉面 - Hunan style spicy beef shank over wheat noodle and vegetable in bone broth.

Beef Mala Tang Soup

Beef Mala Tang Soup

$15.75

红烧牛肉小烩菜 - A Chinese hot & spicy street food with our special braised beef, beef meat ball, vegetables and sweet potato noodle in bone broth.

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sprite Zero

$1.99
Seagram's Ginger Ale

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$1.99
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.99
Ito En Milk Tea

Ito En Milk Tea

$2.99
Ito En Matcha Milk Tea

Ito En Matcha Milk Tea

$2.99
Darigold Milk - Strawberry

Darigold Milk - Strawberry

$3.49
Darigold Milk- Chocolate

Darigold Milk- Chocolate

$3.49
Darigold 2% Low Fat Milk

Darigold 2% Low Fat Milk

$3.49

Darigold Milk- Whole

$3.49
Vita Coconut Water

Vita Coconut Water

$3.49
Pure Leaf Brewed Tea - Unsweetened

Pure Leaf Brewed Tea - Unsweetened

$2.49
Pure Leaf Brewed Tea - Sweetened

Pure Leaf Brewed Tea - Sweetened

$2.49
Brew Dr. Organic Kombucha - Clear Mind

Brew Dr. Organic Kombucha - Clear Mind

$3.49Out of stock
SmartWater

SmartWater

$2.49
Perrier/S. Pellegrino

Perrier/S. Pellegrino

$2.49
La Croix Tangerine

La Croix Tangerine

$1.99
La Croix Key Lime

La Croix Key Lime

$1.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.99

Fanta Pineapple

$1.99

La Croix Passionfruit

$1.99

La Croix Grapefruit

$1.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Authentic Chinese Rice and Noodle Bowls and more!

10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland, WA 98033

Fan Tang - Kirkland image
Fan Tang - Kirkland image

