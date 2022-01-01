Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fan Tang - Southcenter

27 Reviews

$$

360 Corporate Dr N

Tukwila, WA 98188

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Bites
Ginger Chicken Noodle Bowl
Hunan Sizzling Kurobuta Pork Bowl

Small Plates

Fan Tang Salad

Fan Tang Salad

$9.50

饭堂大拌菜 - Enoki & wood ear mushrooms, dried tofu and various vegetables in house special sauce with a touch of chili oil.

5 Spice Edamame

5 Spice Edamame

$4.75

盐水毛豆 - Edamame with a mild fragrance of the classic Chinese 5 spices. Choice of spicy and sour dressing, or wasabi dressing.

Wood Ear Mushroom

Wood Ear Mushroom

$4.75

凉拌木耳 - Juicy and tender wood ear mushroom in house made spicy and sour dressing.

Sweet & Sour Pork Tenderloin

Sweet & Sour Pork Tenderloin

$8.50

糖醋里脊 - Juicy pork tenderloin in sweet and sour sauce, sprinkled with roasted sesame.

Spicy Shrimp and Pork Wonton (7 pc)

Spicy Shrimp and Pork Wonton (7 pc)

$8.50

红油抄手 - Shrimp, chives and pork wontons in house spicy sauce.

Garlic Green Beans

Garlic Green Beans

$9.50

蒜蓉四季豆 - Green beans in garlic sauce tossed over high heat.

Crispy Chicken Bites

Crispy Chicken Bites

$8.75

香酥鸡块 - All natural cage free chicken thigh diced and panko breaded before deep fried to perfection, best with spicy katsu sauce or deep roasted sesame sauce.

Spicy Chicken Bites

Spicy Chicken Bites

$8.75

劲辣鸡块 - Same tasty crispy chicken bites but only hotter.

Pork Belly Buns

Pork Belly Buns

$10.50

梅菜蒸肉荷叶饼 - 3 slider size buns packed with traditional Mei Cai pork belly slices, vegetables and onions.

Spicy Potato and Carrot Salad

Spicy Potato and Carrot Salad

$4.75

炝拌土豆丝 - Finely shredded potato and carrot with pepper, tossed in spicy and sour dressing.

Rice and Noodle Bowls

Hunan Sizzling Kurobuta Pork Bowl

Hunan Sizzling Kurobuta Pork Bowl

$12.25

农家小炒肉盖码饭 - Sliced Kurobuta pork sizzled with peppers and garlic, served over a Bowl of Jasmine Rice. A wildly popular Hunan dish!

Steamed Spicy Fried Chicken Bowl

Steamed Spicy Fried Chicken Bowl

$10.75

口味焖鸡盖码饭 - A 3-generation family recipe, panko breaded chicken steamed with Shiitake mushroom and ginger with a hint of Sichuan pepper corn.

Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl

Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl

$13.75

梅菜蒸肉盖码饭 - Pork belly slow cooked with house chili sauce and Mei Cai, a dry pickled mustard with rich aroma from southern China, served with pan seared green pepper and rice.

Garlic Prawn Bowl

Garlic Prawn Bowl

$15.75

蒜蓉粉丝大明虾 - Seared prawn in house garlic sauce, over a bed of Enoki mushroom, vegetable and rice vermicelli.

Baked Northwest Salmon Bowl

Baked Northwest Salmon Bowl

$16.50

味增三文鱼盖饭 - Marinated with Japanese Yuzu sauce, garlic and miso, baked and served with vegetable and rice.

Ginger Chicken Noodle Bowl

Ginger Chicken Noodle Bowl

$12.25

老姜炒鸡盖码面 - Free range antibiotic-free chicken stir-fried with ginger and wood ear mushrooms, served w/ noodle and fresh green.

Soups and Noodle Soups

Hunan Braised Beef Noodle Soup

Hunan Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$13.75

湖南牛肉面 - Hunan style braised spicy beef shank over wheat noodle and vege in bone broth.

Beef Mala Tang Soup

Beef Mala Tang Soup

$12.50

牛肉麻辣烫 - A Chinese hot & spicy street food with braised beef, Enoki mushroom, fried chicken bites, vegetables and glass noodle in bone broth.

Shrimp Wonton Soup (7 pc)

Shrimp Wonton Soup (7 pc)

$9.75

秘制高汤馄饨 - Shrimp, Pork and Chives Wonton with Goji berry, Seaweed and Bok Choy in Bone Broth.

Fried Rice

Country Style Shrimp Fried Rice

Country Style Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.50

农家虾仁炒饭 - A classic fried rice with shrimp, cage free eggs and green onions.

Hunan Braised Beef Fried Rice

Hunan Braised Beef Fried Rice

$12.50

湖南牛肉炒饭 - Rice, spicy braised beef shank, cage free eggs and green onions.

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$1.50

泰国香米饭 - Extra bowl of satisfaction.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Authentic Hunan Chinese food deliciously delivered!

360 Corporate Dr N, Tukwila, WA 98188

