Fanci Freez - Boise

review star

No reviews yet

1402 W. State St

Boise, ID 83702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Milkshake
Cheeseburger
Mushroom Burger

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.89

Fresh, never frozen patty, on a brioche bun with fry sauce, lettuce and pickles.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.59

Fresh, never frozen patty with American cheese on a brioche bun with fry sauce, lettuce and pickles.

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$6.59

Fresh, never frozen patty on a brioche bun with hardwood smoked bacon, fry sauce, lettuce and pickles.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.29

Fresh, never frozen patty on a brioche bun with American cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, fry sauce, lettuce and pickles.

Huckleberry Burger

Huckleberry Burger

$5.99

An Idaho favorite. A Fresh, never frozen patty on a brioche bun with fresh huckleberry spread, lettuce and red onion. Recommended with Blue or Pepper Jack Cheese

Double Burger

Double Burger

$6.59

Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Giant

Giant

$8.29

Three fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Giant Cheeseburger

Giant Cheeseburger

$9.99

Three fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.89

Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with hardwood smoked bacon, American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

Super Burger

Super Burger

$7.29

Fresh, never frozen patty on a brioche bun with ham, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and your choice of cheese

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$5.99

Fresh, never frozen patty with swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, and mayo.

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$5.99

Garden patty with fry sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and red onion.

Sandwiches and Dogs

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.59

Crispy, grilled, or spicy chicken sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.89

Grilled Cheese sandwich made on Texas Toast

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese sandwich with ham on Texas Toast

BLT

BLT

$6.59

Grilled Bacon, lettuce, mayo and tomato on Texas Toast

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$3.29

Battered, crispy corn dog

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.29

With ketchup, mustard and a side of relish

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

Idaho potatoes with a pinch of salt

Gems

Gems

Also known as Tater Tots - Created from Idaho potatoes

Little Meals

Little Hamburger Meal

Little Hamburger Meal

$5.59

Little burger with pickles and your choice of fries or gems, plus an x-small drink

Little Cheeseburger Meal

Little Cheeseburger Meal

$6.29

Little cheeseburger with pickles and your choice of fries or gems, plus an x-small drink

Little Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.29

Little meal grilled cheese with your choice of fries or gems, plus an x-small drink

Little Corn Dog Meal

Little Corn Dog Meal

$5.39

Little meal corn dog with your choice of fries or gems, plus an x-small drink

Little Hot Dog Meal

Little Hot Dog Meal

$6.29

Little meal plain hot dog with your choice of fries or gems, plus an x-small drink

Budget Burger

Budget Burger

$3.69

Little hamburger

Budget Cheeseburger

Budget Cheeseburger

$4.39

Little cheeseburger

Shakes

Idaho's best milkshake since 1947
Milkshake

Milkshake

Boston Shakes

A local favorite, Idaho's favorite milkshake on bottom with your choice of ice cream sundae on top
Boston Milkshake

Boston Milkshake

Floats

Ice cream float paired with your choice of soda
Float

Float

Spins

Ice cream float blended together with your choice of soda
Spin

Spin

Cone

Vanilla, chocolate, or swirl ice cream in a cone
Regular Cone

Regular Cone

Vanilla, Chocolate, or Swirl ice cream

Dipped Cone

Dipped Cone

Ice cream cone dipped in your choice of six dips

Flavor Burst Cone

Flavor Burst Cone

Ice cream with a ribbon of flavor along the outside of the vanilla ice cream

Candy Coated Cone

Candy Coated Cone

Vanilla, chocolate, or swirl ice cream rolled in your choice of five candies

Sundae

A classic ice cream sundae in a cup with your choice of topping
Sundae

Sundae

Specialties

Chocolate Covered Banana

Chocolate Covered Banana

$2.79

Hand-dipped in our chocolate dip

Peanut Fudge Parfait

Peanut Fudge Parfait

$4.29

An ice cream sundae with peanuts and hot fudge, layered twice.

Banana Split

Banana Split

$6.99

Banana Split with your choice of three toppings

Sodas

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

Sprite

Sprite

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

Orange Fanta

Root Beer

Root Beer

Unsweetened Ice Tea

Unsweetened Ice Tea

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

Lemonade

Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

Water

Powerade

Fanci Sodas

Scotch and Soda

Scotch and Soda

Sprite, vanilla and a lemon slice

Green River

Green River

Sprite, vanilla and lime

Dirty Coke

Dirty Coke

Coke, vanilla, lime or lemon

Polar Bear Coke

Polar Bear Coke

Coke, creamer and vanilla

Red Rider

Red Rider

Coke, cranberry and vanilla

Table Rock

Table Rock

Coke, cranberry and lime

Northend

Northend

Coke, cranberry and raspberry

Road Rage

Road Rage

Coke, cherry, coconut and lime

Georgia Pepper

Georgia Pepper

Dr Pepper, peach and coconut

Dolla Bill

Dolla Bill

Dr Pepper, vanilla and coconut

Summer Spritzer

Summer Spritzer

Sprite, watermelon and peach

Creamsicle

Creamsicle

Sprite, vanilla and orange

Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain

Coke, cherry and coconut

Bronco

Bronco

Coke and raspberry

Maui Chill

Maui Chill

Coke, Pineapple and coconut

Smoothies

Real Fruit Smoothies: Strawberry, strawberry banana, strawberry lemonade, peach, mixed berry or mango

Smoothie

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Burgers, Shakes, and Finger Steaks! Since 1947, come in and enjoy!

Location

1402 W. State St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Fanci Freez image
Fanci Freez image

