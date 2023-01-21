Fancies Bakery and Modern Market 4940 Corrales Road, Suite 400
Baskets
Big Blue Moma Fan
$38.00
Big Blue Moma Large Pot Basket
$93.00
Big Blue Moma Large Round Basket
$73.00
Big Blue Moma Large Wave Basket
$190.00
Big Blue Moma Medium Wave Basket
$130.00
Big Blue Moma Pot Basket Small
$38.00
Big Blue Moma Small Wave Basket
$83.00
Chairworks LTD. Alibaba Laundry Set Of 3 White
$325.00
Paniers Bélo Rayés Artisanat de Madagascar
$19.00
Wald Imports Picnic Basket
$30.00
Beverages
Cocktail
Coffee/Tea/Etc
Big Heart Tea Co. Blushing Herbal Tea
$10.00
Big Heart Tea Co. Cozy Night Herbal Tea
$11.00
Big Heart Tea Co. Cup of Love Herbal Tea
$10.00
Big Heart Tea Co. Cup of Sunshine Herbal Tea
$10.00
Big Heart Tea Co. Edith Grey Herbal Tea
$10.00
Big Heart Tea Co. Fake Coffee Herbal Tea
$10.00
Big Heart Tea Co. Winter Chai Herbal Tea
$11.00
Hammonds Candy Cane Crunch Cocoa
$10.00
Hammonds Double Chocolate Cocoa
$10.00
Condiments
Alberto's Food Products, Inc. Corn Relish
$8.50
Alberto's Food Products, Inc. Peach Jalapeno Jelly
$8.50
Alberto's Food Products, Inc. Sweet Jalapeno Relish Hot Red Label
$8.50
Alberto's Food Products, Inc. Sweet Jalapeno Relish Medium Hot Pink Label
$8.50
Ba-Tampte Delicatessen Style Mustard
$6.00
Batampte Deli Style Mustard
$8.50
Caplansky's Deli Ballpark Mustard 8 oz
$9.00
Caplansky's Deli Mustard Variety Pack
$35.00
Caplansky's Deli Spicy Mustard 8 oz
$9.00
Graham's Graham's Irish Dijon Mustard
$6.00
Graham's Graham's Irish Steak Mustard
$6.00
Graham's Graham's Irish Wholegrain Mustard
$6.00
Hlthpunk Bionnaise Organic Vegan Mayo 150g
$7.50
Hlthpunk Chrome Tube Keys
$6.50
Hlthpunk Mustard Organic OG Dijon 150g
$6.00
Hlthpunk Tomato Organic Double Concentrate 150g
$5.00
Hlthpunk UFO Organic Burger Sauce 150g
$8.50
Italianavera Classica Peperoni E Melanzane
$10.00
Kewpie Japanese Mayonnaise
$14.50
Pilsudski Mustard Co Dill Mustard with Garlic
$5.00
Pilsudski Mustard Co Sweet Hot Mustard with Honey
$5.00
Suzie's Organics Ketchup- 20oz
$5.50
Suzie's Organics Real Mayonnaise- 12oz
$6.00
Suzie's Organics Spicy Brown Mustard- 12oz
$3.50
Suzie's Organics Worcestershire Sauce-10oz
$7.00
Suzie's Organics Yellow Mustard -8oz
$3.50
Terrapin Ridge Farms Apple Cider Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
$9.00
Terrapin Ridge Farms Dill Pickle Mustard
$9.00
Terrapin Ridge Farms Everything Aioli Squeeze 13oz
$9.00
Terrapin Ridge Farms Hatch Chile Ranch Dressing
$9.00
Terrapin Ridge Farms Hot Pepper Bacon Jam
$9.00
Terrapin Ridge Farms Nashville Hot Mustard
$9.00
Terrapin Ridge Farms Pecan Honey Mustard
$8.50
Terrapin Ridge Farms Pesto Aioli Garnishing Squeeze
$8.00
Crisps/Crackers
Diplomata Ondina Alho E Orégao
$6.00
Diplomata Ondina Mar Crackers
$6.00
Diplomata Sete Folhas Crackers
$6.00
Flouwer Co. No.1 Artisanal Crackers
$10.00
Raincoast Crisps Cranberry/Hazelnut
$8.00
Raincoast Crisps Fig/Olive Crackers
$8.00
Raincoast Crisps Rosemary/Raisin/Peacan
$8.00
Trésors Crackers Olive Oil/Basil
$6.00
Trésors Crackers Poppy/Pepper
$6.00
Trésors Crackers Sea Salt
$6.00
Decor/Gifting
Creative Brands Alabaster Tray
$94.95
Creative Brands Black Wood Baguette Board
$29.95
Creative Brands Charcuterie Essentials
$24.95
Creative Brands Charcuterie Paper
$21.95
Creative Brands Charcuterie Spreaders
$22.95
Creative Brands Dark Grey Mini Vase
$8.00
Creative Brands Fuchsia Mix Velvet Trio Spool
$12.95
Creative Brands Gift Tag Book - Holiday
$12.00
Creative Brands Large Baguette
$35.95
Creative Brands Large Black Tree
$54.95
Creative Brands Large Marble Tray
$29.95
Creative Brands Matte Black Cheese Knives
$28.95
Creative Brands Matte Black Salad Set
$38.95
Creative Brands Matte Black Severing Set
$38.95
Creative Brands Medium Baguette
$29.95
Creative Brands Medium Black Mango Wood Board
$59.95
Creative Brands Medium Marble Tray
$19.95
Creative Brands Medium White Tree
$42.95
Creative Brands Metal Hen
$36.00
Creative Brands Olive Frayed Velvet Spool
$25.95
Creative Brands Ombre Bread Tray
$36.95
Creative Brands Red Frayed Velvet Spool
$25.95
Creative Brands Red Velvet Trio Spindel
$15.95
Creative Brands Small Black Mango Wood Board
$51.95
Creative Brands Small Marble Tray
$14.95
Creative Brands Small Natural Tree
$24.95
Creative Brands Teal/Aqua Velvet Spool
$12.95
Creative Brands Teal/Citrine Velvet Trio Spool
$12.95
Jojo Geschenke Weihnachtsmäuse-Money Mouse
$12.00
Terracotta Horned Owl
$39.00
Terracotta Horse
$39.00
Terracotta Spotted Dove
$39.00
Terracotta Turtle Dove
$39.00
Your Heart's Content Handmade Extra Large Velvet Tree
$34.00
Your Heart's Content Handmade Large Velvet Tree
$19.00
Your Heart's Content Handmade Medium Velvet Tree
$14.00
Holiday
Jam/Marmalade/Chutney
Brins Cherry Chai Spread and Preserve
$9.00
Brins Rosemary Grapefruit Marmalade
$9.00
Brins Strawberry Lemongrass Spread and Preserve
$9.00
Brins Wild Blueberry Sumac Spread and Preserve
$9.00
Confiture Parisienne Flower Jam - Green Tea jelly, Butterfly Pea Flower
$26.00
Confiture Parisienne Gift Box
$5.00
Confiture Parisienne Orange, Grapefruit, Clementine and Kumquat Jam
$26.00
Confiture Parisienne Raspberry and Rose jam x Manufacture de Sèvres
$30.00
Confiture Parisienne Shopping Bag
$3.00
Confiture Parisienne Well of love: Red Currant, Raspberry and Violet Jelly
$30.00
Haynes Gourmet Candied Jalapeño Cranberry
$8.00
Haynes Gourmet Candied Jalapeño Marmalade
$8.00
Haynes Gourmet Candied Jalapeños Green
$8.00
Haynes Gourmet Candied Jalapeños Red
$8.00
Haynes Gourmet Gift Set - Best Seller Bundle
$25.00
Haynes Gourmet Gift Set - Summer Bundle
$25.00
Jammit! Jam Caramel Sauce-Bourbon Vanilla Bean/Sea Salt
$8.00
Jammit! Jam Carmel Sauce-Mexican Chocolate
$16.00
Primo Blackberry + Serrano Preserves 4.5oz
$7.00
Primo Cherry + Aleppo Mostarda 4.5oz
$10.00
Primo Raspberry + Habanero Preserves 4.5oz
$7.00
Primo Strawberry + Ancho Preserves 4.5oz
$7.00
Three Little Figs Balsamic Fresh Fig
$14.00
Three Little Figs Plum Fig and Cherry Chutney
$16.00
Three Little Figs Puddletown Pub Chutney Jam
$14.00
Three Little Figs Quince Honey Rosemary Jam
$14.00
Kitchen Gear
Berea Collage Cake Tester
$29.95
Berea Collage French Rolling Pin Cherry
$42.95
Berea Collage Multi Whisk
$49.95
Berea Collage Natural Whisk
$49.95
Berea Collage Shaker Broom Fuchsia
$85.95
Berea Collage Shaker Broom Natural
$85.95
Berea Collage Shaker Broom Orange
$85.95
Berea College Hearthsweep Broom Multi
$110.95
Chamba Casserole 9"
$54.95
Chamba Soup Pot 7"
$44.95
Chamba Soup Pot Large
$66.95
Chamba Soup Pot XL
$79.95
Homerely Glass Kitchen Storage Tank-Large
$24.00
Homerely Glass Kitchen Storage Tank-Medium
$22.00
Homerely Portable Wood Coffee Mug
$12.00
Homerely Traditional 7 Piece Wooden Utensil Set
$46.00
Homerely Wooden Egg Storage Tray
$25.00
Matiz Paella Pan 34CM
$25.00
The Riley Land Collection Jewel Tone Hand Towel
$18.00
The Riley Land Collection Wooden Biscuit Cutter-Dark Walnut
$25.00
The Riley Land Collection Wooden Biscuit Cutter-Natural Walnut
$25.00
Verve Culture Aluminum Hand Juicer
$18.00
Verve Culture Beechwood Rolling Pin- Fettuccine
$16.00
Verve Culture Handblown Glass Carafe - White Base
$40.00
Verve Culture Handblown Glass Pitcher - Aqua
$60.00
Verve Culture Hot Chocolate Jug
$60.00
Verve Culture Hot Chocolate Molinillo
$28.00
Verve Culture Italian Beechwood Rolling Pin
$45.00
Verve Culture Italian Beechwood Rolling Pin – Pappardelle
$16.00
Verve Culture Italian Olivewood Polenta Spoon
$40.00
Verve Culture Italian Olivewood Spaghetti Measure
$16.00
Verve Culture Italian Pasta & Pastry Dough Scraper
$5.00
Verve Culture Mexican Citrus Juicer
$98.00
Verve Culture Mexican Handblown Glass - Orange Swirl
$12.00
Verve Culture Mexican Handblown Glass Carafe - Orange Swirl
$40.00
Verve Culture Mezcal & tequila infusion and tasting kit
$98.00
Verve Culture Moroccan Bread Basket - Set of 2
$75.00
Verve Culture Moroccan Cooking Tagine for Two
$70.00
Oil/Vinegar/Balsamic
Brightland Parasol Citrus Champagne Vinegar
$25.00
Brightland Rapture Blackberry Balsamic Vinegar
$25.00
Franfolio d'Orazio Opera Collection Agnano
$30.00
Franfolio d'Orazio Opera Collection Padula
$30.00
Franfolio d'Orazio Opera Collection Vignola
$30.00
Frantoio Galantino Extra Virgin Olive Oil Rainbow Ceramic
$50.00
Galantino Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$18.00
Galantino Peperoncino Chili Pepper Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$18.00
Galantino Rosemary Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$18.00
Giusti Apple Cider Vinegar & Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Condiment
$24.00
Giusti Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Pearls
$27.00
Giusti Crema Classic Balsamic Glaze Vinegar Reduction of Moderna
$35.00
Giusti Italian Balsamic & White Balsamic Vinegar Set
$100.00
Giusti Italian White Wine Vinegar Condiment Champagnotta
$35.00
Leonardi Saba Mosto d' Uva Cotto
$29.00
Matiz-Olivar de Luna XV Organic Olive Oil
$32.00
Momofuku Soy Sauce 8oz
$15.00
Momofuku Tamari 8oz
$15.00
Muraglia Extra Virgin Olive Oil Glass Bottle Rose Gold
$50.00
Olio Ciccolella Orcio In Creta Fantasia 250ml Com Olio EVOO
$32.00
Olio Ciccolella Orcio In Creta II Cantagallo 100ml Com Olio EVOO
$25.00
Olio Ciccolella Orcio In Creta Intensità 250ml Con Olio EVOO
$32.00
Olio Ciccolella Orcio In Creta La Papilla 100ml Con Oil EVOO
$25.00
Olio Ciccolella Orcio In Creta La Polla 100ml Con Olio EVOO
$25.00
Onsuri Extra Virgin Olive Oil Discovery Collection
$63.00
Onsuri Extra Virgin Olive Oil High Phenolic "Anakálypsi"
$42.00
Onsuri Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sensory Collection
$25.00
Onsuri Extra Virgin Olive Oil Signature Collection
$26.00
Pistachio Oil
$21.00
Pojue e Sandri Quince Vinegar
$20.00
Ponte Vecchio Fig Balsamic Glaze
$15.00
Ponte Vecchio Orange Balsamic Glaze
$15.00
PX Sweet Vinegar
$16.50
Olives/Pickles
Bruce Julian Foods Pickle Pack
$42.00
Bruce Julian Foods Sassy Beans
$12.00
Bruce Julian Foods Sassy Okra
$8.00
Crisp & Co. Grand Dill Pickles
$9.00
Crisp & Co. Pinot Noir Beets
$9.00
Crisp & Co. Pint Pickles
$9.00
Crisp & Co. Sweet Ginger Pickles
$9.00
Divina Organic Olive Bruschetta
$7.50
Gil's Gourmet Chardonnay Garlic Olives
$11.00
Gil's Gourmet Chardonnay Jalapeno Olives
$11.00
Gil's Gourmet Riesling Lemon Dill Garlic
$9.00
Gil's Gourmet Zesty Lemon Stuffed Olives
$11.00
Villa Jerada Picholine Olives
$6.00
Divina Garlic Stuffed Olives
Divina Tangerine & Chili Olives
Pantry
Aji Amarillo Paste
$6.50
Aji Panca Paste
$6.50
Aji Rocoto Paste
$6.50
Ambrosia Major Grey Chutney
$9.00
Ayo' Alimenti Carciofi Lavorati Dal Fresco
$5.50
Ayo' Alimenti Funghi Pleurotus Ostreatus
$5.50
Ayo' Alimenti Peperoncini Ripienin con Crema di Formaggio
$5.50
Ayo' Alimenti Peperoni Stuzzicanti
$5.50
Ayo' Alimenti Pomodori Conditi
$5.50
Ayo' Alimenti Pomodori Essiccati Bioogico
$5.50
Baby Red Confit Tomatoes
$30.00
Bom Petisco Thunfisch in Curry 120g
$5.00
Bom Petisco Thunfisch in Olivenöl und Oregano 120g
$5.00
Bom Petisco Thunfisch in Paprika und feinen Kräutern 120g
$5.00
Bom Petisco Thunfisch Natur 120g
$5.00
Bruce Julian Foods Stone Ground Grits
$7.00
Bubbleberry Farms 4oz Favor Sized Honey
$7.00
Bumbleberry Farms 16oz Pure Clover Honey, Wax-Dipped Honey Jar
$20.00
Bumbleberry Farms Cinnamon Stick Honey Cream Spread - 8OZ
$12.50
Bumbleberry Farms Favor Sized Embossed Honey Jars
$7.00
Bumbleberry Farms Lemon Vanilla Honey Cream Spread
$12.50
Bumbleberry Farms Sweet Orange Cardamom Honey Cream Spread
$12.50
CalPac Black Garlic-Peeled
$28.00
Fabbri Amarena Cherries in Syrup
$18.00
Fabbri Candied Ginger in Syrup
$18.00
Fabbri Wild Italian Strawberries in Syrup
$18.00
Italianavera Assorted Italian Tomatoes Trio
$50.00
Italianavera Passata Di Pomodoro
$5.00
Italianavera Polpa Di Pomodoro
$5.00
Italianavera San Marzano Tomatoes DOP
$8.00
Italianavera Traditional Peeled Whole Italian Tomatoes
$12.00
Italianavera Whole San Marzano Tomatoes DOP
$22.50
Kitchen's Finest Baking Soda
$2.00
Koeze Cream-Nut Peanut Butter-Crunchy
$8.50
Koeze Cream-Nut Peanut Butter-Smooth
$8.50
Koeze Sweet Ella's Organic Peanut Butter-Crunchy
$10.50
Koeze Sweet Ella's Organic Peanut Butter-Smooth
$10.50
Luigi Vitelli Italian Tomato Paste
$4.50
Maldon Sea Salt
$9.00
Maldon Smoked Sea Salt
$7.00
Miele di Fiori di Castagno
$15.00
Momofuku OG Chili Crunch
$14.00Out of stock
Old School Brand Raw Cane Sugar
$8.00
Old School Self Rising Yellow Corn Meal, 30oz.
$8.00
Old School Stone Ground White Grits, 30oz.
$8.50
Old School Stone Ground Yellow Grits, 30oz.
$8.50
Ortiz El Velero Tuna in Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$10.00
Ortiz White Tuna in Olive Oil
$20.00
Petersen Family Farm Farm Fresh Calico Bottled Popcorn
$6.50
Petersen Family Farm Farm Fresh Red Bottled Popcorn
$6.50
Petersen Family Farm Farm Fresh Yellow Bottled Popcorn
$6.50
Petersen Family Farm Popcorn on the Cob
$8.50
Rumford Baking Powder
$4.50
Runamok Beekeeper's Cut Autumn Blossom Honey 9oz
$17.00
Runamok Bourbon Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup 250ml
$18.00
Runamok Cheese Pairing Collection
$21.00
Runamok Cinnamon/Vanilla Infused Maple Syrup 250ml
$18.00
Runamok Limited ReleaseKnotweed Honey Raw American Honey 9oz
$17.00
Runamok Sparkle Syrup® 250ml
$18.00
San Antonio Dulce de Leche 15oz.
$12.95
Sclafani Crush Tomatoes
$4.50
Sclafani Marinated Artichoke Hearts
$2.50
Sclafani Roasted Red Peppers
$3.50
Sclafani Tomato Puree
$4.50
Scout Atlantic Canadian Lobster
$14.00
Scout Smoked Mussels in Paprika/Fennel/Tomato
$8.00
Scout Smoked Wild Salmon
$10.50
State Honey Curators Gift Box
$2.00
State Honey Curators Mangrove Honey 'La Tovara' 2018
$29.00
State Honey Curators Orchard Honey 'El Castillo del Sol' 2021
$29.00
Tara Kitchen Sauces Preserved Lemons
$10.00
Tenorio Thunfisch Filets in Bio Olivenöl 120g
$7.00
Tenorio Thunfisch Filets in Olivenöl mit getr. Tomaten
$7.00
Tenorio Thunfisch Filets in Olivenöl mit Kapern 120g
$7.00
Villa Jerada Tahini
$7.00
Weirdo Good Black Velvet Cacao Powder
$16.00
Yakami Orchard Yuzu Marmalade
$28.00
Pasta/Noodles
Agrozimi Collection Handmade Cous Cous
$12.00
Agrozimi Collection Handmade Hilopites
$12.00
Agrozimi Collection Handmade Orzo
$12.00
Antico Pastificio Umbro Arlecchino Organic Penne
$15.00
Antico Pastificio Umbro Colombina Organic Conchiglie
$15.00
Antico Pastificio Umbro Pinocchio Organic Rigatoni
$15.00
Autentica Gift Box by Pastificio Di Martino/Dolce&Gabbana
$193.00
La Fabbrica della Pasta Gluten Free Fettuccine
$11.50
La Fabbrica della Pasta Gluten Free Rigatoni
$9.00
La Fabbrica della Pasta Gluten Free Rigatoni ca Pont
$10.00
Momofuku Soy & Scallion Noodles
$14.00
Momofuku Spicy Soy Noodles
$14.00
Momofuku Tingly Chili Noodles
$14.00
Pastificio Di Martino Conchiglioni D&G Packaging
$9.00
Pastificio Di Martino Fusilli Lunghi Col Buco
$9.00
Pastificio Di Martino Holiday Deluxe Pasta Gift Box
$110.00
Pastificio Di Martino Napoli Gift Box Dolce&Gabbana
$195.00
Pastificio Di Martino Spaghetti D&G Packaging
$6.00
Pastificio Di Martino Spaghetti Lunghi D&G Packaging
$25.00
Rice/Grains
Salt/Spices
Artisans du sel Fine Guerande Salt 500gr and Shovel
$6.00
Artisans du sel Fleur de Sel de Guérande Bag Printed Cotton 150gr
$9.00
Artisans du sel Fleur de Sel de Guérande Ceramic Pot and Shovel f 100gr
$18.00
Flouwer Co. Classic Floral Garnishing Salt
$16.00
Gustus Vitae Crystallized Honey Cane Sugar
$7.00
Gustus Vitae Everything but the Weekender Collection
$42.00
Gustus Vitae Kimchi Sea Salt
$7.00
Gustus Vitae Rosemary Sea Salt
$7.00
Momofuku Savory Seasoned Salt
$11.00
Momofuku Spicy Seasoned Salt
$11.00
Momofuku Tingly Seasoned Salt
$11.00
Sparoza Greek Farmers Handcrafted Salad Mix Seasoning
$10.00
Sparoza Greek Granny’s Tzatziki Mix
$12.50
Sparoza Greek Shepherds Souvlaki BBQ Mix Seasoning
$12.50
Spiceology Alvin Cailan SZN
$29.95
Spiceology Black & Blue
$14.95
Spiceology Chile Margarita
$14.95
Spiceology Cowboy Crust
$14.95
Spiceology Greek Freak
$14.95
Spiceology Jamaican Jerk
$14.95
Spiceology Korean BBQ
$14.95
Spiceology Maui Wowee
$14.95
Spiceology Nashville Hot Chicken
$14.95
Spiceology Popcorn Seasoning
$39.95
Spiceology Prime Rib
$14.95
Spiceology Purple Haze
$14.95
Spiceology Tandoori Glory
$14.95
Spiceology Ultimate Rub Collection
$64.95
Villa Jerada Aleppo
$8.00
Villa Jerada Dried Lime
$8.00
Villa Jerada Dukkah
$9.00
Villa Jerada Harissa
$9.00
Villa Jerada Sumac
$8.00
Sauces
Elli & Manos Greek Flavor Burst Spinach & Feta Cheese Simmer Sauce
$12.00
Elli & Manos Greek Flavor Burst Tomato & Feta Cheese Simmer Sauce
$12.00
Firelli Italian Hot Sauce
$7.00
Firelli truffle Italian Hot Sauce
$16.00
Haku Sakura Cherry Blossom Shoyu
$25.00
Haku Smoked Soy Sauce
$24.00
Haku Whiskey Barrel Aged Fish Sauce
$47.00
Hoff & Pepper Hoff's Louisiana Style Hot Sauce - 6.7oz
$12.00
Hoff & Pepper Mini Flask Gift Box - 3.4oz/ea
$30.00
Hoff & Pepper Smoken Ghost Spicy Ketchup - 12.7oz
$12.00
Hoff & Pepper Wake Up Call Cold Brew Coffee Hot Sauce - 6.7oz
$12.00
Itailanavera Marinara Tomato Sauce
$17.00
Italianavera "Mamma Mia" Homemade Tomato Eggplant Sauce
$17.00
Italianavera Al Basilico Tomato/Basil Sauce
$17.00
Italianavera Vegetariana Tomato/Vegetable Sauce
$17.00
Jersey Italian Gravy - 24oz
$10.00
Jersey Italian Gravy Classic Jersey Italian Gravy - 24 oz
$10.00
Jersey Italian Gravy Jersey Italian Gravy Holiday Dinner - 24 oz
$10.00
Jersey Italian Gravy Jersey Italian Gravy Vodka - 24 oz
$10.00
Kanzuri Roasted Shishito Sauce
$12.00
Meal Mantra Goan Curry Simmer Sauce
$12.00
Meal Mantra Golden Turmeric & Cardamom Simmer Sauce
$12.00
Meal Mantra Tikka Masala Simmer Sauce
$12.00
Original HP Sauce
$7.00
Sauce Shop Burger Sauce 250g
$8.50
Sauce Shop Cherry Bourbon BBQ Sauce 260g
$8.50
Sauce Shop Habanero Ketchup 260g
$10.00
Sauce Shop Honey Chipotle BBQ Sauce 260g
$8.50
Sauce Shop Honey Sriracha Drizzle 190g
$8.50
Sauce Shop Original BBQ Sauce 275g
$8.50
Sauce Shop Original Hot Sauce 160ml
$8.00
Sclafani Fra Diavolo Sauce
$9.00
Sclafani Pizza Sauce
$6.00
Sclafani Spaghetti Sauce
$5.00
Sclafani Vodka Sauce
$8.00
Tara Kitchen Sauces Apricot and Prune Marinade
$10.00
Tara Kitchen Sauces Spicy Date Marinade
$10.00
Tara Kitchen Sauces Tomato Jam
$10.00
Terrapin Ridge Farms Pineapple Habanero Sauce
$9.00
Terrapin Ridge Farms Raspberry Chipotle Sauce
$9.00
Soups/Bases/Broth
Sweets
Bunches & Bunches Shorties
$18.00
Bunches & Bunches Snaps
$16.00
Candy Club Be Mine
$8.00
Candy Club Bear Hugs
$8.00
Candy Club Blush Bears
$8.00
Candy Club Cupcake Bites
$8.00
Candy Club Dragon Eggs
$8.00
Candy Club Gummy Butterflies
$8.00
Candy Club Lemonade Rings
$8.00
Candy Club Love Letters
$8.00
Candy Club Love You S'More
$8.00
Candy Club Mini Chocolate Mints
$8.00
Candy Club Nutty Carmel Clusters
$8.00
Candy Club Pink Piglets
$8.00
Candy Club Rainbow Laces
$8.00
Candy Club Rainbow Sour Belts
$8.00
Candy Club Sour Cherry Cola Bottles
$8.00
Candy Club Sour Smooches
$8.00
Candy Club Spicy Heartbeats
$8.00
Candy Club Strawberry Sour Belts
$8.00
Candy Club Sweetheart Pretzels
$8.00
Candy Club You Make Me Melt
$8.00
Chiostro di Saronno Amaretti del Chiostro
$14.00
Chiostro di Saronno Amaretti Square Tin
$35.00
Chiostro di Saronno Classic Amaretti in Vintage Toy Truck
$42.00
Chiostro di Sarrono Soft Amaretti del Chiostro
$14.00
Hammonds Candy Cane Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar
$4.00
Hammonds More S'mores Milk Chocolate Bar
$4.00
Hammonds Naughty or Nice Candy Candy
$4.00
Hammonds Peppermint Candy Cane
$3.50
Hammonds Peppermint Lollipop
$5.00
Les Abeilles de Malescot Honey Candies Apricot & Rosemary (130g)
$9.00
Les Abeilles de Malescot Honey Candies Red Poppy (130g)
$9.00
Les Abeilles de Malescot Honey Candies Strawberry & Raspberry (130g)
$9.00
Les Abeilles de Malescot Honey Candies Tangerine & Orange Blossom (130g)
$9.00
Villa Real Mexican Hot Chocolate Almond
$16.00
Villa Real Mexican Hot Chocolate Sweet Dark
$16.00
Villa Real Mexican Hot Chocolate Vanilla
$16.00
Tabletop
Creative Brands Marble Waterfall Board Black
$50.00
Creative Brands Marble Waterfall Board White
$50.00
Creative Brands Green Glass Mister
$16.00
Creative Brands Tea Towel-Blk/Natural
$12.00
Creative Brands Glass Dome Cake Plate
$63.00
Creative Brands Long Ceramic Platter
$38.00
Creative Brands Ceramic Olive Boat
$23.00
Marble And Wood Board - Rectangle
$46.00
Creative Brands Black Mango Wood Board - Large
$118.00Out of stock
Port Living Company Pinch Bowl
$15.00
Port Living Company Module 6/6 Stacking Cellars
$48.00
Port Living Company Salt Cellar with Spoon
$34.00
Port Living Concrete Salt and Pepper Shaker Set
$40.00
Laima Ceramics Pebble Wheel Thrown, Stoneware Bowl 200ml
$56.00
Laima Ceramics Pebble Wheel Thrown Medium/Large, Serving Bowl 700ml
$118.00
Laima Ceramics Handmade Plate Slab Thrown, Stoneware Plate 27cm
$88.00
Laima Ceramics Dune Handmade Slab-rolled, Stoneware Low Bowl 9cm
$44.00
Laima Ceramics Dune Handmade Slab-rolled, Stoneware Low Bowl 24cm
$110.00
La Boutique De L'Olivier Main à sel, Olivewood Salt Cellar
$35.00
Verve Servilletas - Set of 4 Mexican Napkins
$22.00Out of stock
Coffee
Pastries
Guava Frola
$38.00
Italian pastry , made with guava jam .
Guava Frola individual
$5.00
Banana &chocolate Vegan pound cake portion
$5.00
Vegan
Butter croissant
$4.00
Cream & fruits danish
$5.00
Seasonal fruits
Cinnamon roll No gluten
$5.00
No gluten
Custard & dulce de leche brioche
$5.00
Brownies cheesecake portion
$6.00
Palmiers
$3.50
Desserts & cakes
Black forest cake
$75.00
10 inches cake
Black forest cake portion
$8.00
Bouche de Noel
$70.00
only pre orders
Burnt cheescake
$55.00
No gluten /no crust
Burnt cheesecake portion
$8.00
No gluten
Carrot cake portion
$8.00
Carrot cake whole cake
$45.00
10 inches two layers cake
Key lime pie
$45.00
9 inches full pie size
Key lime pie individual
$7.00
4 inches size
NY cheesecake with rasperries sauce
$55.00
9 inches cake
NY cheesecake with rasperries sauce individual
$8.00
Three chocolates cheesecake with berries
$65.00
Tres Leches Cake
$45.00
Savory
Cookies
