  • Fancy Pizzeria - 628 S 8th Ave Safford, AZ 85546
Fancy Pizzeria 628 S 8th Ave Safford, AZ 85546

628 South 8th Avenue

Safford, AZ 85546

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

A&W Rootbeer

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Canned Gingerale

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Gaterade

$2.00

Hog Wash Juice

$2.00

Life Water

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Proud Source Water

$2.50

2 Liters

2 Liter Pepsi

$6.00

2 Liter A&W Rootbeer

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

SODA

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

Pink Lemonade

Orange Crush

Doc Holiday

Dr. Pepper

Mt. Dew

Italian Soda

Blackberry Italian Soda

$5.00

Raspberry Italian Soda

$5.00

Mango Italian Soda

$5.00

French Vanilla Italian Soda

$5.00

Strawberry Italian Soda

$5.00

Dreamsicle

$5.00

Real Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.00

No Fruit/ Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy handcrafted Neapolitan style pizza, sandwiches, pastas and salads! Check out our online ordering to place your order and pick it up in the drive thru

Location

628 South 8th Avenue, Safford, AZ 85546

Directions

