This restaurant does not have any images
Fancy's 1947 W Gray St Suite 200 2nd Floor
1947 W Gray St Suite 200 2nd Floor
Houston, TX 77019
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
HOT SIDE
NIGIRI
SUSHI ROLLS
FANCY HOUR
OFF MENU
EVENTS
Wine
Red GLS
White GLS
Red BTL
- Ana Beirut Red Blend 2018 BTL$40.00
- Ana Beirut Cabernet Sauvignon 2016$40.00
- Valserrano Crianza Rioja 2018$50.00
- Stefano Farina Chianti Classico 2017$55.00
- Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot 2018$59.00
- Corte dei Venti Toscana$62.00
- Chateau Moulin Noir Merlot/Cab Franc Blend 2016$68.00
- Ana Beirut "Grande Reserve" Red Blend 2018$75.00
- Ishtar Aurum Cabernet Blend 2018$78.00
- Cascina Feipu Dei Masseratti rossese 2020$69.00
- Chateau Khoury "Perseides" Syrah Blend 2011$92.00
- Resonance Pinot Noir 2021$108.00
- Argot "Bastard Tongue" Pinot Noir 2019$109.00
- Belle Glos Pinot Noir 2022$140.00
- Chateau Beauregard Merlot Pomerol Bordeaux 2018$159.00
- Domaine de Vieux College Fixin Pinot Noir 2020$160.00
- Ink Grade Cabernet Sauvignon 2019$250.00
- Canalicchio di Soppra Brunello di Montalcino 2006$399.00
- Chateau Moulin Noir Merlot/Cabernet Franc Blend 2016$68.00
- Twomey Pinot Noir 2021$165.00
- Heitz Cellars "Lot C-91" Cabernet Sauvignon 2017$200.00
- Chateau Grand Puy Lacoste Cabernet Sauvignon 2014$229.00
- Monte Faustino Corvina 2012$200.00
- Turley Zinfandel 2021$99.00
- Ca'Rome Barolo Serralunga d'Alba 2017$195.00
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2020$165.00
- Caymus "Special Selection" Cabernet Sauvignon 2018$600.00
Bar
Tequila
- Don Julio Silver SGL$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado SGL$16.00
- Don Julio Añejo SGL$18.00
- Don Julio 1942 SGL$42.00
- Don Julio Alma Miel SGL$32.00
- Don Julio 70th SGL$20.00
- Patron Silver SGL$14.00
- Patron Reposado SGL$16.00
- Patron Añejo SGL$18.00
- Casamigos Blanco SGL$14.00
- Casamigos Reposado SGL$16.00
- Patron Añejo SGL$18.00
- Herradura Blanco SGL$14.00
- Herradura Reposado SGL$16.00
- Cincoro Blanco SGL$18.00
- Cincoro Reposado SGL$20.00
- CIncoro Añejo SGL$28.00
- Cincoro Gold SGL$75.00
- Insolito Blanco SGL$14.00
- Insolito Reposado SGL$16.00
- Insolito Añejo SGL$20.00
- Maestro Dobel Diamante SGL$14.00
- Tres Generaciones Blanco SGL$12.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado SGL$16.00
- Tres Generaciones Añejo SGL$18.00
- Clase Azul Plata SGL$38.00
- Clase Azul Reposado SGL$42.00
- Clase Azul Añejo SGL$115.00
- Clase Azul Gold SGL$85.00
- Clase Azul Ultra Extra Añejo SGL$550.00
- Casa Del Sol Blanco SGL$18.00
- Ojo De Tigre SGL$12.00
- Del Maguey SGL$14.00
- Dos Hombres Artesanal Joven SGL$75.00
- Dos Hombres SGL$18.00
- Socorro Blanco SGL$12.00
- Socorro Reposado SGL$15.00
- Socorro Añejo SGL$16.00
- Soledad Dos Barricas SGL$35.00
- Pueblo Viejo SGL$10.00
- Siete Leguas SGL$16.00
- Lalo SGL$15.00
- Cazadores Blanco SGL$12.00
- Jose Cuervo Reserva Platino SGL$18.00
- Jose Cuervo Reserva Extra Añejo SGL$52.00
- Fortaleza Añejo SGL$35.00
- Dobel Maestro Silver Oak SGL$15.00
- Rosaluna SGL$15.00
- Casamigos Anejo$20.00
Vodka
Whiskey | Bourbon | Cognac
- Crown Royal SGL$14.00
- Crown Royal Apple SGL$14.00
- Jack Daniel's SGL$14.00
- Gentlemen Jack SGL$14.00
- Angel's Envy Rye SGL$22.00
- Angel's Envy Bourbon SGL$18.00
- Jameson SGL$13.00
- Whistle Pig 10yr SGL$32.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch SGL$14.00
- E&J Brandy SGL$12.00
- Bulleit Bourbon SGL$12.00
- Bulliet Rye SGL$15.00
- Woodford Reserve SGL$16.00
- Martell Cognac SGL$16.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue SGL$75.00
- Johnnie Walker Gold SGL$32.00
- Johnnie Walker Black SGL$16.00
- Glenlivet 12 SGL$16.00
- Chivas 12 SGL$15.00
- Chivas 18 SGL$32.00
- Balvenie Portwood 21 SGL$95.00
- Balvenie 14 SGL$38.00
- Balvenie Doublewood 12yr SGL$35.00
- Talisker Single Malt 10yr SGL$35.00
- The Hakushu 12yr SGL$42.00
- Blade & Bow Bourbon SGL$15.00
- Toki Suntory SGL$15.00
- The Glenlivet 14yr SGL$18.00
- Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban SGL$16.00
- Remy XO SGL$50.00
- Macallan 12 Sherry SGL$35.00
- Macallan 18 Double Cask SGL$95.00
- Dewars White Label SGL$12.00
- Nikka Coffey Malt SGL$20.00
- Oban 14 SGL$26.00
- Maker's Mark SGL$15.00
- Glenfiddich 21yr SGL$85.00
- Glenfiddich Grand Cru SGL$95.00
- Glenfiddich 18 SGL$18.00
- Glenfiddich 12 SGL$12.00
- Sazerac Rye Whiskey SGL$12.00
- Lagavulin 16yr SGL$28.00
- Buffalo Trace Straight SGL$12.00
- Jack Daniel's Single Barrel SGL$16.00
- Mitcher's Barrel Straight SGL$15.00
- Micther's Bourbon SGL$15.00
- Teeling Whiskey Small Batch SGL$14.00
- Blanton's$22.00
- Glenmorangie the Lasanta SGL$18.00
- Glenmorangie 14yr$19.00
- Ardbeg 10yr$18.00
- Pierre Ferrand Reserve Double Cask SGL$36.00
- Pierre Ferrand Orignal SGL$14.00
- Drambuie Isle SGL$19.00
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed SGL$16.00
- High West Double Rye SGL$14.00
Cordials
Gin
- Beefeater SGL$14.00
- Bombay Sapphire SGL$14.00
- Hendricks SGL$15.00
- Tanqueray SGL$14.00
- Roku SGL$14.00
- Ford's SGL$14.00
- Citadell SGL$14.00
- Empress 1908 Indigo SGL$15.00
- Empress 1908 Rose SGL$15.00
- Flower Moon SGL$14.00
- Botanist SGL$14.00
- Zephyr SGL$15.00
- Zephyr Black SGL$16.00
- Gin Mare SGL$16.00
- Nolet's SGL$14.00
- Beefeater$15.00
Beer
Specialty Cocktails
- Oh you fancy huh?$18.00
- Citrus Guava Breeze$18.00
- Last Kiss$18.00
- Carajillo$17.00
- Star Martini$17.00
- Fancy Bird$17.00
- Fancy's G&T$17.00
- Eve's Poison$17.00
- Sweet XO$17.00
- Lychee Lover$17.00
- Lavender Bliss$17.00
- Cucumber Zen$17.00
- Smoked OF$18.00
- Lunar Sunset$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- HH Citrus Guava Breeze$12.00
- HH Eve's Poison$12.00
- HH Lychee Lover$12.00
- HH Carajillo$12.00
- HH Sweet XO$12.00
- HH Star Martini$12.00
- HH Oh you Fancy huh?$12.00
- HH Fancy's G&T$12.00
- HH Cucumber Zen$12.00
- HH Lavender Bliss$12.00
- HH Smoked OF$12.00
- HH Last Kiss$12.00
- HH Red$10.00
- HH White$10.00
Bottle Service
Tequila
- Cincoro Blanco BTL$500.00
- Cincoro Reposado BTL$650.00
- Cincoro Anejo BTL$750.00
- Patron Silver BTL$300.00
- Patron Reposado BTL$350.00
- Patron Anejo BTL$450.00
- Don Julio Silver BTL$300.00
- Don Julio Reposado BTL$350.00
- Don Julio Anejo BTL$400.00
- Don Julio 70th BTL$450.00
- Don Julio 1942 BTL$900.00
- Casamigos Blanco BTL$400.00
- Casamigos Reposado BTL$500.00
- Casamigos Anejo BTL$500.00
- Clase Azul Reposado BTL$900.00
- Patron Alto BTL$750.00
- Don Julio 1942 375ML$450.00
Vodka
Whiskey | Bourbon | Cognac
Champagne
- Madame Zero Brut BTL$100.00
- Madame Zero Brut BTL$150.00
- Moet Brut BTL$175.00
- Moet Rose BTL$225.00
- Moet Nectar Rose BTL$225.00
- Moet Ice BTL$250.00
- Veuve YL BTL$200.00
- Veuve Rose BTL$225.00
- Perrier Jouet Brut BTL$400.00
- Perrier Jouet Rose BTL$650.00
- Dom Perignon Brut BTL$600.00
- Dom Perignon Brut Rose BTL$700.00
- Dom Perignon Brut Luminous BTL$750.00
- Ace Of Spades Rose BTL$1,000.00
- Veuve YL 1.5L$600.00
- Veuve YL 3L$1,000.00
Champagne Bottle Service
Champagne Bottles
- Madame Zero Brut BTL$125.00
- Madame Zero Rose BTL$150.00
- Moet Brut BTL$150.00
- Moet Rose BTL$225.00
- Moet Nectar Rose BTL$185.00
- Moet Ice BTL$225.00
- Veuve YL BTL$185.00
- Veuve Rose BTL$200.00
- Veuve La Grande Dame BTL$500.00
- Ruinart Blance de Blanc BTL$285.00
- Ruinart Rose BTL$300.00
- Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque Brut BTL$550.00
- Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque Rose BTL$750.00
- Dom Perignon Brut BTL$600.00
- Dom Perignon Brut Rose BTL$700.00
- Dom Perignon Brut Luminous BTL$800.00
- Ace of Spade Brut BTL$950.00
- Ace Of Spades Rose BTL$1,150.00
- Veuve YL 3L$700.00
- Veuve YL 1.5 L$300.00
- Veuve La Grande Dame 1.5 L$1,000.00
- Dom Luminous Brut 1.5 L$2,000.00
- Dom Perignon Brut 1.5 L$1,600.00
- Dom Perignon Luminous Rose 1.5 L$2,250.00
- Moet Brut Gold 1.5 L$450.00
- Moet Brut Rose 1.5 L$380.00
- Moet Ice 1.5 L$450.00
- Dom Perignon Luminouse Rose BTL
- Veuve Rose 1.5L$450.00
- Perrier - Jouet Belle Epoque 1.5L$1,000.00
NA Beverage
N/A (Copy)
- FT Tonic$5.00
- FT Ginger Beer$5.00
- FT Soda$5.00
- FT Ginger Ale$5.00
- Aqua Panna L$10.00
- Aqua Panna S$6.00
- Pellegrino L$10.00
- Pellegrino S$6.00
- Coca-Cola$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Diet Coca-Cola$4.00
- Cranberry$4.00
- Ice tea$4.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Latte$5.00
- Red Bull SF$6.00
- Red Bull$6.00
- Mocktails$12.00
- Topochico$7.00
- Bottle Service Mixers$62.00
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1947 W Gray St Suite 200 2nd Floor, Houston, TX 77019
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2024 Toast, Inc.